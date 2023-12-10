Sydney
Timeout

Terrace on the Domain

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
Time Out says

Sip back in nature at this light-filled garden eatery with an alfresco bar and takeaway kiosk

After strolling through the vibrant greenery of the Royal Botanic Gardens or exploring the myriad halls of the Art Gallery of NSW, it’s only fair to treat yourself to antipasti and an aperitivo. Terrace on the Domain is your serendipitous solution, sitting pretty on the garden’s edge of The Domain

This all-day garden eatery provides a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Warm natural light streams through the expansive glass windows, seamlessly bringing a piece of the outdoors in. The beautiful veranda is another picturesque place to set up at sunset, surrounded by rolling green lawns and boasting stunning vistas of Sydney’s skyline.

You can dine à la carte in the Terrace Restaurant, where the chefs give honest Italian classics a sophisticated makeover using premium Australian produce. Share a spread of antipasti and a cooling cocktail, or settle in with pasta, pizza and a top-notch Italian vino. 

If it’s the morning, skip straight to the al fresco Terrace Eatery where you can grab a quick panini and coffee to enjoy in the sun on the lush lawns. Top tip: plan your trip in advance and order an adorable picnic hamper for two, which comes packed with cured meats, housemade focaccia, Australian cheese, crackers, grapes and tiramisu for dessert. 

If it’s sundown, try score a seat at the elegant Terrace Bar for casual cocktails and craft beer. We’d suggest timing your visit with happy hour every Wednesday to Sunday from 4-6pm to snap up $10 select wines, $7 beer, $9 Campari Soda and bar snacks from $8. 

Our ultimate guide to the city's finest happy hour booze and snack deals

These are Sydney’s top Italian restaurants for pizza, pasta and wine

Here's where to dine and drink in the fresh air in Sydney

Melissa Woodley
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
1 Art Gallery Rd
Sydney
2000
Contact:
1300 300 278
