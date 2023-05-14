Sydney
The D's Bar & Dining

  • Restaurants
  • Marrickville
  1. Asian food on a table, shot from above.
    Photography: Supplied | The D's Bar & Dining
  2. Asian food on a table, shot from above.
    Photography: Supplied | The D's Bar & Dining
  3. People cheersing cocktails above a table full with food.
    Photography: Supplied | The D's Bar & Dining
  4. A bowl of noodles topped with cubes of beef, fresh green herbs and a raw egg yolk.
    Photography: Supplied | The D's Bar & Dining
  5. Asian food on a table, with a red velvet lounge.
    Photography: Supplied | The D's Bar & Dining
  6. A chef works at the pass.
    Photography: Supplied | The D's Bar & Dining
  7. An Asian-looking meal in a dark bowl, shot from above.
    Photography: Supplied | The D's Bar & Dining
  8. Roast duck sliced on a plate with cucumber sticks and a side of sauce.
    Photography: Supplied | The D's Bar & Dining
Time Out says

The D's is a grand brasserie-style exploration of Asia that Marrickville hasn't seen before

Marrickville is known for its low-key eateries and craft breweries. Now, the D’s Bar & Dining brings a fresh taste of sophistication to Marrickville’s dining scene. Chef Lucas Doan has honed his craft at restaurants throughout Asia, and more recently at Sydney’s famed Mr Wong and Luna Lu. But it’s always been Doan’s dream to open his very own restaurant in the Inner West, a place that his family settled and worked in after they arrived in Sydney from Vietnam

It makes sense that he chose Marrickville – which is "Sydney’s coolest suburb", and one of Sydney’s hottest spots for Vietnamese eats. But what’s so interesting about D’s menu is that it showcases contemporary cuisine from all around Asia, and brings them together in a grand, brasserie-style dining room and bar with vintage-style decor and jazz playing in the background. (Doan references Hubert’s dining room and vibe as inspiration.)

It’s a mix of old and new, traditional and innovative, simple and complex, and cultures from all over eclectic Marrickville and the world. “We love to get inspiration from other cultures,” says Doan. “We always encourage our guests to embrace the customary approach of sharing dishes as our menu takes on familiar staples infused with traditional and modern techniques dedicated to preserving the freshness and nuances of our local produce.”

Start with the hiramasa Kingfish, cured in white soy yuzu and served with trout roe. There are a range of dishes featuring the Phoenix M8 Wagyu – try it with fresh egg noodles, pork lard, sichuan and an egg yolk served on top. Like an Asian spaghetti carbonara served with the highest quality meat.

As long as you’ve got a good appetite, don’t go past the banh xeo (a Vietnamese coconut and turmeric crepe), served with garnishes and the protein of your choice. It’ll get cut up in front of you with scissors, then you can grab bits and pieces by hand and dip in the sour dressing on the side.

There’s a large bar in the centre of the dining room, so drinks are also a focus. Champagne is served in thin-stemmed Reidel glasses (we’re not sure you’d get those anywhere else in Marrickville), and there’s an impressive wine, spirits and cocktail list. 

D’s is open for lunch, dinner, and even breakfast, when they serve up Australian breakfast favourites with an Asian twist (think chilli scrambled eggs with herb and garlic sourdough and housemade pickles), as well as Vietnamese breakfasts (like com ga don: that’s spinach rice with twice-cooked Maryland chicken and pickles). 

So, if you’re looking for a jazzier atmosphere and food than you’ll get in other Marrickville eateries, walk up Illawarra Road and towards the sound of Louis Armstrong, where you'll find Doan’s uniquely classy exploration of Asia and beyond.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
Shop 1
2/359 Illawarra Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9171 5787
Opening hours:
Mon, 5-8pm; Tues, 7am-3pm & 5-8pm; Wed & Thu, 7am-3pm & 5-10pm; Fri & Sat, 7am-3pm & 5-11pm; Sun, 7am-3pm & 5-9.30pm
Advertising
Loading animation
