The Sanderson

The dining room at The Sanderson
Photograph: Supplied
An elegant restaurant housed in a heritage-listed building featuring theatrical tableside service and luxe dishes

Opulent, elegant and downright gorgeous. These are but some of the words to describe new steak and seafood restaurant, the Sanderson. The 120-seat venue opened last week in the heritage-listed Beneficial House in Sydney’s CBD. It’s found on the ground floor, whereas its sibling venue, Sydney’s former world's best cocktail bar Eau de Vie – which also opened last week after being closed for two years – is found in the basement below. We say kill two birds and come check out both.

Handy hint: both venues are accessed by a speakeasy-style entrance on Wynyard Lane, because we don’t want you to get lost. (We got lost.)

The Sanderson is by the Speakeasy Group, who also look after Nick and Nora’s and Mjølner, as well as Eau de Vie. With the Sanderson, owners Sven Almenning and Greg Sanderson wanted to create an oasis for city-goers; a place to celebrate life’s special moments. And with cosy booths, navy-blue walls, classic wooden furniture, large sunlit heritage windows and brass finishings, we reckon the Sanderson’s dining room fits the brief.

Of course, with a space like that, the food will need to match, so expect premium Aussie meat and seafood, all of it beautifully presented. Helming the kitchen is head chef James Green (former executive chef at Manta.)

You can start off with dishes such as cobia crudo with apple, sake and horseradish; and yellowfin tuna tartare with bone marrow and capers. The Sanderson offers guéridon service, which means you can sit back and watch them finish some dishes – like the Fraser Island spanner crab salad with avocado, lemon kosho (a Japanese citrus condiment) and macadamia – at your table. Food theatre.

The menu is then broken up into ‘Earth’, ‘Sea’ and ‘Land.’ We’ve got our eyes on Moreton Bay bug with trout roe and Champagne butter; and a Wagyu rump with a marble score of nine from Griffith. Finish with an impressive mandarin and cumquat bombe Alaska and call it a happy day. Oh, and because this is a Speakeasy Group venue, drinks are top-notch.

“We really do see Beneficial House becoming a destination that our guests can spend an entire evening within. Aperitif cocktails at Eau-de-Vie, upstairs to the Sanderson for an amazing dinner, and then back downstairs for a whisky nightcap,” says Greg Sanderson. You don’t need to ask us twice.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Enter via Wynyard Lane
285 George St
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat noon-4pm; 5pm-late
