Bistro 916, interior overview
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Best Casual Dining Venue

These are the nominees for Best Casual Dining Venue in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2022

By Time Out in partnership with Tyro
Casual dining is a deliberately elastic definition. In Sydney, there are countless excellent eateries that pair top-notch fare with a less formal atmosphere and a more affordable price tag, representing a broad spectrum of cuisines. 

So, what unites the eight contenders shortlisted for this award? You could call them serious diners in casual clothing. They all approach the craft of creating a restaurant with a clear commitment to excellent food that's also accessible to a broader range of budgets. If our fine dining nominees represent the destinations for a once-in-a-while special occasion, our casual dining nominees are the joints you might settle in at a few times a month or even every week.

But while they may not demand top dollar, there's no short-changing on the quality of the cooking or the standard of service at these establishments. Every one of our nominees is top of class within the vibrant ecosystem of mid-priced restaurants catering to hungry Sydneysiders every night of the week. 

And the nominees are...

Bistrot 916
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Bistrot 916

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Potts Point

Dan Pepperell and his co-pilot, Fat Duck and Rockpool Group alum Michael Clift, manage to pack plenty of points of reference, in-jokes, winks and nudges onto the single-page carte of this increasingly popular French bistro. The other cog in the polished wheel of Bistrot 916 is Andy Tyson, the powerhouse young sommelier responsible for establishing the expansive wine programs at Restaurant Hubert and Alberto’s Lounge. Given this talented triad’s track record and intelligently irreverent approach, it’s little wonder that primetime bookings are elusive.

Read more
Da Orazio Pizza and Porchetta
Photograph: Jason Loucas

Da Orazio Pizza and Porchetta

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Everything old is new again, which rings true on several levels at Da Orazio Pizza + Porchetta, chef Orazio D’Elia’s return to the same Bondi address that he first lent his name to back in 2013. Sydney isn’t short on good Italian restaurants, but where there’s demand, there’s supply, and given the roaring trade D’Elia’s Bondi resurrection is already enjoying, it’s clear to see the decision to take another crack at this location was a sound one. And sure, we're not seeing much now that we hadn't already seen from Da Orazio then, but it's still good to be reminded why it was so damn beloved in the first place.

Read more
Foreign Return
Photograph: Supplied/Foreign Return

Foreign Return

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

Behind a gold pigeon embossed on a Surry Hills glass shopfront you'll find the brainchild of Gahoi (ex-Four Seasons Hotel) and co-owners Javed Khan (Delhi O’Delhi) and Kunal Patel. Foreign Return – named affectionately for expats who leave India and come back home – is nixing the idea that Indian food is all creamy sauces, soft breads, and two-note spice blends, and putting 'lost' recipes back onto leather-bound menus. Foreign Return is bringing Indian cuisine in Sydney into the 21st century – an irony, given that from its long-lost recipes, to its nostalgic decor this is a restaurant that also has one eye fixed affectionately on its past.

Read more
Jane
Photograph: Supplied

Jane

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Surry Hills

There are certain dishes that stick in your head, like a catchy pop tune you find yourself humming for days after hearing a snippet on the radio. These dishes can be few and far between, but when you find one, it’s almost impossible to stop thinking about it. Jane, the little sister to chef Tristan Rosier's Arthur, provides more than one of these catchy dishes. Surry Hills isn’t exactly lacking when it comes to heavy-hitting restaurants, pioneering and molding Sydney’s food scene, the microcosm innately affecting the macrocosm across the town. And if Jane has anything to do with it, we’re all going to be very happy with the result.

Read more
La Capannina
Photograph: Supplied

La Capannina

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Milsons Point

We know Sydney loves a waterfront restaurant, and if it comes with a view of the Harbour Bridge, well that's just an added bonus. So what would you say if we told you there was an absolutely killer Italian restaurant right underneath our famous Coathanger, where you can get a beautifully executed meal that won't set you back an arm, a leg, or a kidney? This family-run, closely guarded secret of Milsons Point offers a taste of modern Italian, with wide-spanning glass windows and a minimalist yet chic interior run by a father and daughters team, ducking and weaving through white linen-topped tables with good humour and the kind of efficiency that can only come from working with kin.

 

Read more
Lankan Filling Station
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Lankan Filling Station

  • Restaurants
  • Sri Lankan
  • Darlinghurst
  • price 2 of 4

Imagine a piano keyboard that sounds amazing regardless of what order you play the notes. That’s the approach here: sweeten your curry with a spoon of beetroot, brighten your dahl with lime and chilli. Scoop everything onto the crunch of pappadams and accept that you will not finish it all. You will, nevertheless, throw yourself at the mercy of the dessert gods to ensure your share of caramelised pineapple pieces on sour kefir mascarpone finds safe passage. Lankan Filling Station is the tropical heat wave that stormed onto Sydney’s dining scene, and now we can’t remember a time when hoppers weren’t the first thing we wanted when someone suggested dinner out.

Read more
Lucky Kwong
Photograph: Supplied

Lucky Kwong

  • Restaurants
  • Eveleigh

This small but perfectly formed walk-in-only diner puts accessibility and sustainability front and centre. It takes the form of a casual cafeteria with a focus on "true nourishment," according to Kwong. Her determination to make Cantonese-Australian cuisine with sustainably sourced produce is a thread that carries right through the menu, which she personally oversees at the open-plan kitchen, summoning servers to deliver orders with a distinctive double clap. And trust us, seeing such a culinary great in action is essential viewing.

 

Read more
Maydanoz
Photograph: Steven Woodburn

Maydanoz

  • Restaurants
  • Turkish
  • Sydney

Maydanoz is worth the visit for aesthetics alone, with tumbling heirloom pumpkins on display and gorgeous verdant subway tiles across the entire space. The only thing better is the food. Here it's all about the celebration of vegetables typical of the Aegean coastline (though there's plenty to keep the carnivores happy) where mind-bending contrasts abound; slow-roasted and smoky eggplant mains are served cold, while cheese courses come en flambé with their own teeny tiny grills for a touch of theatre, which is perhaps gilding the lily, given how vibrant and drop-dead gorgeous every dish at Maydanoz is, although you won't catch us complaining about it.

 

Read more
Poly
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Poly

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

Opened in 2018, Poly is tucked into the bottom corner of the Paramount Building in Surry Hills, a wine bar sibling to Mat Lindsay’s iconic Chippendale restaurant, Ester. While the underlying vibe is similar (woodfired oven, arches, elegant neutrals with a few pops of colour), where Ester is light and airy, Poly is sexy and cool. This venue sees itself as a “barstaurant” so you don’t actually have to dine to drink. However, like a lot of Sydney hotspots, the clientele really decides what it is and Poly feels like it is treated as a restaurant. Besides, it’s always hard to turn down an oyster or two with an aperitif.

Read more
Book online
Santa Catarina
Photograph: Trent van der Jagt

Santa Catarina

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Darling Harbour

You will find no sombreros here, nor will you find a zig-zagged taco stand. The words ‘California’ and ‘Baja’ are but a distant memory from the moment you ascend the staircase, leaving Clarence Street behind and landing firmly in an Oaxacan casa. The soaring chamber of a converted CBD warehouse is one of a series of new openings by the Milpa Collective – the newcomer hospitality powerhouse sweeping across Sydney on a mission to showcase the very best of regional Mexican cuisine. In the spirit of Oaxacan hospitality, the dishes are generous and the drinks will flow, whether you’ve stuck to the mezcals, a brew or two, or one of the many Aussie wines on the list.

Read more
