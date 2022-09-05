Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Best Casual Dining Venue

Dan Pepperell and his co-pilot, Fat Duck and Rockpool Group alum Michael Clift, manage to pack plenty of points of reference, in-jokes, winks and nudges onto the single-page carte of this increasingly popular French bistro. The other cog in the polished wheel of Bistrot 916 is Andy Tyson, the powerhouse young sommelier responsible for establishing the expansive wine programs at Restaurant Hubert and Alberto’s Lounge. Given this talented triad’s track record and intelligently irreverent approach, it’s little wonder that primetime bookings are elusive.
Casual dining is a deliberately elastic definition. In Sydney, there are countless excellent eateries that pair top-notch fare with a less formal atmosphere and a more affordable price tag, representing a broad spectrum of cuisines.
So, what unites the eight contenders shortlisted for this award? You could call them serious diners in casual clothing. They all approach the craft of creating a restaurant with a clear commitment to excellent food that's also accessible to a broader range of budgets. If our fine dining nominees represent the destinations for a once-in-a-while special occasion, our casual dining nominees are the joints you might settle in at a few times a month or even every week.
But while they may not demand top dollar, there's no short-changing on the quality of the cooking or the standard of service at these establishments. Every one of our nominees is top of class within the vibrant ecosystem of mid-priced restaurants catering to hungry Sydneysiders every night of the week.