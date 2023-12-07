Sydney
Ullo Pizza & Wine

  • Restaurants
  • Dee Why
  1. Pizza from Ullo Pizza & Wine
    Photograph: Supplied/Ullo
  2. People enjoying pizza and drinks at Ullo Pizza & Wine
    Photograph: Supplied/Ullo Pizza & Wine
  3. Pizzas at Ullo Pizza & Wine
    Photograph: Supplied/Ullo Pizza & Wine
  4. The dining room of Ullo Pizza & Wine
    Photograph: Supplied/Ullo Pizza & Wine
Time Out says

Sydney’s newest pizza joint channels Italian disco vibes right on the beach

Hot pizza, natural wine, disco tunes and cold beers right by the beach – a rocking pizza party has landed in Sydney and we’re keen to join in on the fun. Called Ullo Pizza & Wine, the neon red-hued restaurant is the latest venue to open by Oi Hospitality (also Banco Manly and Corretto Dee Why), boasting an oceanfront location on Dee Why’s main drag.

Ullo is keen to bring late-night eats to the coastal town, slinging red-hot pizzas seven days a week until 9.30pm (and staying open until 11pm). But it’s not just the opening hours we like the sound of: the team has brought on award-winning pizza master Enrico Sgarbossa to be the dough slayer. Highlights include the ‘puffy pepperoni’ with ’nduja, tomato, pepperoni and jalapenos; the ‘sausage’, with LP’s pig head’s sausage, mozzarella, provolone, lemon basil and honey, and ‘vegana’ with a smoked eggplant base, caramelised onions, sun dried tomatoes, vegan cheese and pomegranate.

The booze menu has been created by owner Kurtis Bosley, venue manager Dan Ashby and bar manager Christian, and there’s a big focus on aperitivo-style drinking. So expect fun, fresh and fruity drinks to get the night started, like the Limon-Myrtle Spritz with lemon myrtle limoncello, orange, finger lime, and prosecco; and the Eucalyptus Popsicle with strawberry eucalyptus, gin, Aperol, passionfruit and citrus. The wine list is natural-leaning and features small-scale local producers, as well as drops from international vintners.

There will be DJs spinning Italian disco tunes every weekend to carry the feel-good vibes well into the night, as well as bottomless drinks and eats packages from noon. So it’s a no brainer, really: to Ullo we go.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
23 The Strand
Dee Why
Sydney
2099
Contact:
View Website
(02) 8068 0664
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 4-11pm; Fri-Sun noon-11pm
