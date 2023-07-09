Sydney
White Rabbit Marrickville

  • Restaurants
  • Marrickville
  1. White Rabbit
    Photograph: Supplied | White Rabbit Marrickville
  2. Food on a table
    Photograph: Supplied | White Rabbit Marrickville
  3. A bakery wall with shelves full of bread.
    Photograph: White Rabbit Marrickville bakery
  4. Food and coffee on a table with a menu.
    Photograph: Supplied | White Rabbit Marrickville
  5. A healthy looking vegetable bowl on a table with a menu with a title saying: WHITE RABBIT
    Photograph: Supplied | White Rabbit Marrickville
Time Out says

White Rabbit is the café Marrickville has been waiting to hop on in to the former West Juliett space

Marrickville is bursting with excellent eateries – from Vietnamese restaurants to Greek takeaways, more craft breweries than you can poke a beer paddle at, as well as pizza joints and even small bars. What it's in shorter supply of (if you ask us) are places that serve up top-notch café fare. Enter White Rabbit, a café that has proved so popular that it’s made like a bunny and procreated in Drummoyne, Double Bay and, now, Marrickville.

While White Rabbit has become a little chain of sorts, there's nothing cookie-cutter about these family-owned cafés (except for their delicious monster dark chocolate and sea salt cookies) – each spot caters to its local community and vibe.

Like any good café worth its spot in a neighbourhood, it serves up eggs every which way: fried, poached or scrambled with Sonoma sourdough and Pepe Saya butter; XO chilli scramble; a brekkie burger with all the fillings; hollandaise-laden Florentine; a big brekkie; and avo toast with eggs. They also satisfy vegans with non-eggy and all sorts of dietary-friendly delights – as well as sweet tooths with ricotta pancakes, açaí and “famous” granola bowls.

For lunch, every taste is catered to: there’s Vietnamese-style crackling pork salad; a citrusy tuna ceviche bowl; a chicken or salmon Caesar; as well as crowd-pleasing classics such as burgers, pastas and risottos. 

We’ve eaten the parmesan- and herb-crusted chicken sanga with brown butter aioli, cabbage, fennel slaw and pickles on sourdough, and it’s a treat – the stuff of Sunday cheat day dreams.

There's also a bakery – they serve up artisanal baked goods by expert bakers Sonoma, as well as stocking them for take-away purchases. Then there are their pastries – alongside their in-house pastry goods, they stock treats from the renowned Goose Bakery in Forest Lodge.

Lucky for those over St Peters/Enmore/Newtown way, White Rabbit is over at that end of Marrickville, in the space that the once-popular West Juliett used to occupy, so it’s easily accessible to lots of Inner Westies to hop on over to.

Looking for more cafés? Here's our round-up of the best cafés in Sydney.

After more of a restaurant meal? Check out this ultimate guide out to Sydney's best eats.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
30 Llewellyn St
Marrickville
Marrickville
2204
Contact:
View Website
0423389998
Opening hours:
Bakery: Daily 7am-1pm; Café: Tues-Sun 7am-3pm
Loading animation
