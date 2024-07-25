If you’re in your single era, you’ll know that Sydney’s dating landscape is changing, with run clubs and pickleball tournaments (actually a thing) carrying the mantle that the sweaty, beer-stained nightclubs of Kings Cross used to. In fact, the role that booze plays in our romantic sojourns is rapidly decreasing, with more and more Sydneysiders turning to more wholesome pursuits, with – let's face it – mixed results.

Here to offer Sydney’s sober-curious singletons an experience akin to the vodka-fuelled nights of old (minus the liver-damage), House of Angostura Bitters has partnered with Sydney-born events business Dating Apps Suck – for an evening of alcohol-free, flirtatious fun.

Taking over Lil Sis – Chippendale’s intimate wine bar – the Angostura Sober Dating event will kick off with an inclusive singles mixer (for people of any and all sexual orientations), followed by a speed dating event for those who identify as straight.



A $45 ticket will score you a delicious bitters-infused dinner and three non-alcoholic cocktails – all set in a beautiful space, accompanied by a bevy of other alcohol-free hotties. It’s all going down on the last Thursday of dry July (Thursday, July 25), so if you’ve been missing the thrill of getting giddy with a stranger during a month off the sauce, this might be the balm you need.

Dinner sessions are two hours long, so you can either join the inclusive singles mixer (from 6pm until 8pm, with a suggested 5.30pm arrival) or the hetero speed dating event (from 8pm until 10pm, with arrivals from 7.30).

If you don’t succeed in finding your lover here, you can always head next door to the Abercrombie – where the alcohol-free attitude is optional.

You can learn more and book over here.





