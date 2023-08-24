Time Out says

A bottle shop, tasting space and deli with a cute courtyard has landed in The Rocks

Forget about it being merely a tourist hang-out, The Rocks is having somewhat of a renaissance of late, with this year seeing the opening of ambitious Swillhouse venue Le Foote. The wine bar and Mediterranean grill joins a fleet of stellar venues in the historic Sydney area, including cocktail bar Frank Mac’s, gin distillery Hickson House, swanky Maybe Sammy and golden oldies the Glenmore Hotel and the Lord Nelson.

Now, there’s another spot to check out, with Barrelhouse Cellars – a bottle shop, deli and tasting space all wrapped in one – and it's now open in The Rocks.

Barrelhouse Cellars is by the same killer team behind Hickson House, the Barber Shop and the Duke of Clarence. Come for tastings and themed flights like Australian gins and New World whiskies.

Independent, craft producers with an Australian focus will be showcased at Barrelhouse Cellars, and there will be spirits, wine and beers at a bunch of price points on offer. Keep your eyes peeled for upcoming meet-the-maker sessions.

Feel like a snack to go? Ortiz anchovies, Maggie Beer’s quince paste, charcuterie, and soft cheese are some of the goodies on offer in the deli.

Barrelhouse Group founders Julian Train and Mikey Enright said: “The Cellars is the next stage of our longer-term vision for The Rocks.

We wanted to create an accessible, inviting, local bottle shop; drawing on our hospitality experience to add a few features we couldn’t find elsewhere. The paved tasting courtyard is particularly special. Come down soon to grab a sip and a bottle.”

You don’t need to ask us twice.

Recommended: