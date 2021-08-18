The best bottle shops in Sydney

Wines on this classy CBD bottle-o's website are arranged in categories from 'Under $15' to 'Iconic', which should give you a pretty good idea of the extensive range on offer. There's plenty of beer and spirits available, too, as well as elegant glassware, gourmet snacks and even jigsaw puzzles and scented candles. Get carried away, and don't worry about getting stung on shipping – there's free delivery on all orders of $100 or more.
When we talk about Sydney's best bottle shops, we don't mean massive liquor barns. Rather, these are the places you go when you're after something special or specific; the purveyors of booze where you'll find boutique spirits, hard-to-find vintages, natural wines or just some locally-brewed longies at a good price.
These are the places you should visit before a fancy homemade dinner, or when you want to send a little something special to someone you care about. Thankfully, these lot also offer delivery which, depending on if you're a 'glass-half-full' type or not, can be a great thing, especially under current circumstances.