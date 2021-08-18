Sydney
The best bottle shops in Sydney

The best places to buy the good stuff and keep your liquor cupboards well-stocked

When we talk about Sydney's best bottle shops, we don't mean massive liquor barns. Rather, these are the places you go when you're after something special or specific; the purveyors of booze where you'll find boutique spirits, hard-to-find vintages, natural wines or just some locally-brewed longies at a good price.

These are the places you should visit before a fancy homemade dinner, or when you want to send a little something special to someone you care about. Thankfully, these lot also offer delivery which, depending on if you're a 'glass-half-full' type or not, can be a great thing, especially under current circumstances.

That's drinks sorted. Now, what's for dinner? Here are Sydney's best take aways eats.

Sydney's best bottle shops

Kent Street Cellars

Kent Street Cellars

  • Bars
  • Millers Point

Wines on this classy CBD bottle-o's website are arranged in categories from 'Under $15' to 'Iconic', which should give you a pretty good idea of the extensive range on offer. There's plenty of beer and spirits available, too, as well as elegant glassware, gourmet snacks and even jigsaw puzzles and scented candles. Get carried away, and don't worry about getting stung on shipping – there's free delivery on all orders of $100 or more.

Oak Barrel
Photograph: supplied

Oak Barrel

  • Shopping
  • Sydney

The Oak Barrel has been in business since 1956, and once you check out the ridiculous collection of gear it's easy to see why. Almost all of it is available over the web, and they offer same-day shipping to the Sydney metro area if you order before 10am, so stock up on your minimal-intervention wines, craft beers, sake and rare whisky, and have it ready to drink by the end of the work day.

Annandale Cellars
Photograph: Creative Commons

Annandale Cellars

  • Shopping
  • Annandale

Organic, biodynamic and preservative-free wines from home and abroad are only the beginning at this long-standing suburban favourite, which houses more than 3,500 different products, including some pretty hard-to-get-your-hands-on stuff. Veno, their online store, is where you'll find it all. Just try to hold back on the wicked stockpile of grower Champagne. 

P&V Wine and Liquor
Photograph: Robert Polmear

P&V Wine and Liquor

  • Shopping
  • Bottle shops
  • Newtown

Sydney's first bricks-and-mortar shop devoted exclusively to natural wine spruiks a scrupulously curated collection of unfined, unfiltered and low or no sulphur juice from all over the world, as well as Aussie craft beers, small-batch spirits, sake, liqueurs and digestifs. You can also score monthly subscriptions or leave the deicision-making to them and order a mystery half-dozen on the website. Order up – you'll save 10 per cent on six or more bottles, and orders over $150 get free shipping.

Beer Cartel

Beer Cartel

  • Bars
  • Artarmon

This North Shore stalwart doubles as Australia's #1 online craft beer store. Hardcore beer nerds can sign up for a subscription or scroll through the thousand-strong (!) stash of lagers, ales, rich stouts, chocolatey porters, fruity sours, IPAs, NEIPAs and a whole lot more. You'll find lots from local legends, as well as brews from the likes of Belgium, the Czech Republic and even Jamaica and Vietnam. All orders are shipped within one business day.

The George
Photograph: Katje Ford

The George

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Waterloo

The George is the Waterloo HQ for DRNKS, one of the country's first online natural wine purveyors. Technically the site came before the shop, but the bottom line is there are more than 400 labels to choose from, orders for more than $99 get free shipping and you save 10 per cent if you order six bottles. So, start with a fun, fizzy pet-nat before working your way through some cloudy orange wines and finish on a couple of classy chilled reds.

Camperdown Cellars
Photograph: Pixabay

Camperdown Cellars

  • Shopping
  • Camperdown

With eight locations across the city, Camperdown Cellars is one of the most consistent and dependable booze emporiums in town. In-store, all the bases are covered in every category, staff are both knowledgeable and helpful, and everything's well organised and neatly displayed. The website is much the same, with clear imagery and detailed tasting notes. They’ll drop it off on-time, cold and free of charge if you spend more than $150.

Petersham Liquormart
Photograph: Katje Ford

Petersham Liquormart

  • Shopping
  • Petersham

In order to be a good bottle shop these days, you've got to tick all the boxes. Petersham Liquormart's website does that and then some, with a knockout selection of goods you can't find anywhere else – think Portuguese and Brazilian beers, obscure Serbian and Macedonian spirits, ouzo, schnapps, aquavit, Port and imported soft drinks, as well as a serious backlog of vintage wines.

Amato's Liquor Mart
Photograph: ELT

Amato's Liquor Mart

  • Bars
  • Leichhardt

In addition to being a terrific bottle-o that specialises in Italian wine (but isn't afraid to borrow liberally from all over Europe as well as South America, the USA and even Lebanon), Amato's is a phenomenal food shop. Luckily for you, the artisanal pastas, tinned tomatoes, preserved anchovies, imported biscuits, extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars and all the rest of it are available on the web.

Five Way Cellars
Photograph: Supplied/Five Ways Cellars

Five Way Cellars

  • Shopping
  • Paddington

One of Sydney's all-time great independent wine shops, Five Way Cellars is where you head when you're after something special and require the assistance of people who know their stuff. The shelves are stocked with quality goods from some of the world's most esteemed producers at every price point. Their website is very easy to navigate and offers incredibly extensive tasting notes, and you'll save 10 per cent if your order 12 bottles or more.

