Western Sydney’s long-awaited public pool is now open after a $88.6 million build

Time Out says

Parramatta just scored itself a brand new $88.6 million aquatic centre, complete with four multi-purpose pools, a high-tech fitness centre, a spa and sauna, a café and more than 200 parking spots. Locals have waited six long years for the new 40,000 square metre public facility, which was finally unveiled in September 2023. Whether you’re looking to break a sweat in the morning or wind down after work, Parramatta Aquatic Centre (“the PAC”) is already on its way to becoming a year-round hot spot in Western Sydney.

More than 2.5 million litres of water were pumped into The PAC’s four heated pools, including a 50m outdoor lap pool, 25m indoor lap pool, dedicated learn to swim children’s pool and indoor splash pad. Equally as impressive is the PAC’s ultra-modern fitness centre, which is fully fitted with more than 100 pieces of modern equipment, along with dedicated spaces for weights, yoga, circuit training and group fitness classes.

Sustainability was at the forefront of the PAC’s award-winning design by Grimshaw, Andrew Burges Architects and McGregor Coxall. On the rooftop, you’ll find 358 solar panels that will generate around 273 megawatts per hour in energy savings each year. The designers also opted for natural ventilation in the gym rather than air-conditioning; installed LED lights along with natural skylights to filter harmful UV rays, control temperature and absorb sounds; and designed a striking ring enclosure that provides shading, pool fencing and circulation.

The PAC seamlessly blends into Parramatta Park’s lush natural surroundings and is a short ten-minute stroll from the city centre. That makes it the perfect place to cool off before or after you hit the town.

RECOMMENDED: