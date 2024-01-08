Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Parramatta Aquatic Centre

  • Sport and fitness
  • Parramatta
  1. kids diving into an outdoor lap pool
    Photograph: Supplied/City of Parramatta
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Parramatta Aquatic Centre exterior
    Photograph: Supplied/City of Parramatta
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Two people in a gym
    Photograph: Supplied/City of Parramatta
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Kids splashing in a pool play area
    Photograph: Supplied/City of Parramatta
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Two men in a spa
    Photograph: Supplied/City of Parramatta
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Western Sydney’s long-awaited public pool is now open after a $88.6 million build

Parramatta just scored itself a brand new $88.6 million aquatic centre, complete with four multi-purpose pools, a high-tech fitness centre, a spa and sauna, a café and more than 200 parking spots. Locals have waited six long years for the new 40,000 square metre public facility, which was finally unveiled in September 2023. Whether you’re looking to break a sweat in the morning or wind down after work, Parramatta Aquatic Centre (“the PAC”) is already on its way to becoming a year-round hot spot in Western Sydney.

More than 2.5 million litres of water were pumped into The PAC’s four heated pools, including a 50m outdoor lap pool, 25m indoor lap pool, dedicated learn to swim children’s pool and indoor splash pad. Equally as impressive is the PAC’s ultra-modern fitness centre, which is fully fitted with more than 100 pieces of modern equipment, along with dedicated spaces for weights, yoga, circuit training and group fitness classes.

Sustainability was at the forefront of the PAC’s award-winning design by Grimshaw, Andrew Burges Architects and McGregor Coxall. On the rooftop, you’ll find 358 solar panels that will generate around 273 megawatts per hour in energy savings each year. The designers also opted for natural ventilation in the gym rather than air-conditioning; installed LED lights along with natural skylights to filter harmful UV rays, control temperature and absorb sounds; and designed a striking ring enclosure that provides shading, pool fencing and circulation.

The PAC seamlessly blends into Parramatta Park’s lush natural surroundings and is a short ten-minute stroll from the city centre. That makes it the perfect place to cool off before or after you hit the town. 

RECOMMENDED:

Explore Parramatta's eateries with our guide to the best restaurants in town

Here’s where to find the best swimming spots in Sydney

These are our top picks of the best gyms around Sydney

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
7A Park Parade
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Contact:
View Website
Price:
$4.20-$8.70 for casual pool entry
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur 5.30am-9pm, Fri 5.30am-8pm. Sat-Sun 6am-8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.