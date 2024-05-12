Time Out says

Inner-city surfers, rejoice. After years of anticipation, Sydney’s first-ever wave park is finally open – welcoming shred-ready visitors for year-round, consistent surfing – deep in Sydney’s west.



As well as the world-class wave park, the sprawling 3.6-hectare, $75 million complex is home to a surf academy, swimming pool, skate pad, Rip Curl retail store and a health and wellness centre – plus one excellent diner (and another still yet to come).

Dining at Urbnsurf is brought to you by the people behind Potts Point stalwart The Butler, CBD hotspot Bopp and Tone and North Sydney’s beautifully executed indoor-outdoor diner Rafi – with the first venue (Sandy's) open now, and the second (the Urbnsurf iteration of Rafi) set to open this winter.

When we visited for a sneak peek, we tried the fish burger from Sandy's Californian-inspired menu, and it’s hard to imagine a more perfect post-surf feed. Just metres from the water, Sandy's is offering all-day dining in a pastel-hued, open-air setting – the perfect addition to Sydney's urban beach. Grab a table in front of the wave park for a big post-surf breakfast, or book one of and seven poolside cabanas for a plate of tacos and a Margarita in the sunshine.



Rafi – the second on-site dining venue, set to open later this year – will offer a more elevated experience from a 200-person roodtop terrace. And with cocktails including a Sub-Zero Oyster Martini and Sub-Zero burnt butter and pecan Old Fashioned, we've got high hopes for the urban beach's rooftop bar.



Urbnsurf Sydney is the second wave park from the brand, whose first operation opened in Melbourne in early 2020. And though sessions for the first week at Urbnsurf Sydney have sold out, the opening hours are extensive, so you're bound to get your surf session in eventually. Urbnsurf Sydney is open from 6am every day of the week, closing at 10pm Sunday through Thursday, and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hour-long sessions are suitable for everyone from beginner surfers to certified pros, and the world-class technology means you can expect perfect waves all year round – La Nina? No worries. Pumping out 400 waves per hour, the Wavegarden technology promises to provide up to 12 perfect waves per person per session – pending personal levels of gnar (and balance). If you’re relatively new to the sport, the team offer a range of surf lessons: from ‘Learn to Surf’ lessons to sessions dedicated to helping you master the perfect turn. Seasoned surfers can book ‘Advanced’ or ‘Expert’ sessions on the bigger breaks – with only 12 surfers allowed in these sessions per hour, and an estimated personal wave count of 18 per hour. More of a boogie boarder? Book in for a 'Boog in the Bay' – $39 per session, inclusive of board hire. Want to make Urbnsurf part of your routine? They've got membership options starting at $175.

Urbnsurf Sydney is designed to accommodate up to 1,000 visitors every day, and you can plan your shred session over here.

