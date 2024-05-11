Time Out says

STC's funniest play in years is back, and it's storyline about groceries being too damn expensive is more starkly relevant than ever

Fed up with the rising cost of living, two women lead an uprising at a local supermarket that sees a group of angry housewives shoplift ‘til they drop. (That premise sounds eerily current, right?) Directed by the award-winning Sarah Giles (The Importance of Being Earnest) and adapted from its original Italian by comedy powerhouse Marieke Hardy, No Pay? No Way! will have audiences rolling in the aisles when it lands at the Sydney Opera House (playing April 6–May 11).

When Sydney Theatre Company opened this hilarious farce in early 2020, it was instantly met with standing ovations and glowing reviews, hailed Time Out's reviewer as “ferociously funny”. Then, the pandemic drove audiences out of the theatres. Now, one of our premier theatre company’s funniest and most beloved productions in recent years is back – and the world is more in need of its wild wisdom than ever.

Mandy McElhinney (House of Hancock, Love Child) and Emma Harvie (Colin from Accounts) star in this strictly limited encore season. They lead a cast of exceptional comedic talents including Roman Delo (Hubris & Humiliation), Glenn Hazeldine (Così) and Aaron Tsindos (A Fool in Love).

“This work was very interesting and funny when it first premiered, but it's become even more resonant today,” says STC’s artistic director, Kip Williams.

