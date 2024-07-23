Stretching for 12,145 square kilometres, bordered by spectacular mountains on one side and the ocean on the other, and punctuated by a stunning natural harbour that pushes its sapphire sparkle deep into the city, Sydney is a place of loud, unfettered beauty. As editors at Time Out Sydney, it’s our job to shine a light on the brightest and best that this city has to offer – from headline shows at our largest venues to the magnificent restaurants that make Sydney’s food scene one of the world’s best. But it’s also our job to spotlight the lesser-known gems that hide within our city – the venues, parks, experiences and pop-ups that lie off the beaten track. This month we turned to our readers to share the Sydney spots that they think go unnoticed. And though the question to share Sydney’s hidden gems garnered some less-than heartening responses – including “an affordable rental property”, we think our readers have some pretty stellar insights to share.

Read on for the Time Out Sydney readers’ round-up of Sydney’s best-kept secrets...

Parramatta Gaol

“Just did a ghost tour of Parramatta Gaol – really cool. Noticed it was only locals on the tour, so I would guess not everyone knows about it. You need to book in advance as tickets sell out. Some really creepy and scary things happened the night I went. There was a whistle that followed us around, a strange presence in some cells, and my daughter felt a hand grab her leg, and no one was near. The ghosts certainly wanted us to know that they were there!”



The hidden corners of Sydney Harbour

“The back streets of The Rocks. The Tea Cosy. Ruins behind the shops. It surprises me that tourists sometimes don’t venture to the other side through Walsh Bay. There is a great theatrical scene in this city. All the little live theatres. Ferry to Garden Island."

Gasoline Pony, Marrickville

“Great hidden courtyard and live music”

“Marrinawi Cove” (pictured above & below)

Simon Anders Swimming enclosure at Marrinawi Cove

The Nocturne (a bar in Surry Hills)

“Particularly the bluegrass music on the last Sunday of the month. Sea Shanties on Thursday nights and great live music Friday nights. Awesome hidden gem, lovely community vibe.”

Blue Eye Dragon Restaurant, Pyrmont

“Former winner of the Cheap Eats Bent Fork Award in… 2007? I think. Taiwanese food by the lovely Chen family in an old-school hall building. Choose your own 10 dishes from the ala carte to make your own banquet. Awesome dumplings, well-priced, thoughtful wine list. Do not miss Jade’s Bloody Plum Prawns. (Street parking can be a challenge, park in Star Casino parking and walk through.)"

Sydney Park

“A great spot for picnics.”

Shipwreck Point, Sydney Olympic Park

“Come here to watch the sunrise.”

“The Australian Botanic Gardens Mount Annan”

Photograph: Destination NSW | Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan

Q Station

“Come here for the ghost tours.”



The Burdekin Rooftop

“Such cool views and chill atmosphere. You have to go up an elevator inside the main building to reach it.”



Balmain

“The parks of Balmain are magic.”



PACT Centre for Emerging Artists

“I went for the first time recently and felt like I'd stumbled across something special.”

White Rabbit Gallery

“And their dumpling tea house."





Some other hidden gems you shared with us:



Of course, that doesn’t cover all of the exceptional spots hiding in the Harbour City, but some of our readers like to keep their favourite places under wraps – with one telling us “as if I’d tell you folks, you’ll tell everyone.” They’re not wrong.

Here are our favourite hidden gems in Sydney.

Want more tips from the people who read Time Out? Here’s our readers’ guide to saving money in Sydney.



