Time Out says

Brookvale, a suburb located on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, used to not be cool. About a decade ago locals only went there to get their car serviced or passed through on their way to Warringah Mall but, over the past ten years, more and more breweries have been popping up, and these days it’s well-sauced with some of Sydney’s finest boozers. Now, seven of the best venues within Brookvale's brewery and distillery scene – including Freshwater Brewing Co, 4 Pines and Bucketty’s – are throwing an inaugural three-day festival for all ages called Brookiefest. And it’s free to join in on the fun (you’ll just need to pay for your booze).

There will be lots of smashable ice-cold beers and live bands performing throughout the festival, but it’s the wacky entertainment that caught our eyes. Think: a silent disco and dance party at Freshwater Brewing Co; dachshund (sausage dog) racing with the kids at Bucketty's; a hot-sauce eating competition at 7th Day Brewery; and a Budgie Smuggler pop-up spa at Manly Spirits C. Plus, drag karaoke at 4 Pines; a market at Dad & Dave’s and live jazz at Goodradigbee Distillers.

Brookiefest is going down on Friday, 9 February to Sunday, February 11. It’s set to a doozy, with a packed line-up across the three days. The good news is that there will be a digital passport available for punters to easily check what’s going down. You can find out more info here.

Long story short, get around Brookie – and Brookiefest. It sounds pretty cool.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Feel like a swim? Hit the surf with our guide to the top beaches in Sydney here.