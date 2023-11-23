Time Out says

Deck out your Christmas fridge and table with delicious puddings, hocks of ham, and fresh seafood from one of Sydney's favourite farmers' markets

The popular Carriageworks Farmers Markets is putting on a Christmas Market on Saturday, December 23.

Expect festive additions to the usual produce and Christmas favourites such as hocks of ham, puddings, and mouthwatering fruit cake for sale, plus vegan alternatives such as meat-free roasts and non-dairy cheeses.

There’ll be over 100 stalls at this one-off market, offering a one-stop shop for all your Christmas supplies. Browse from producers such as All Purpose Bakery, La Petite Fauxmagerie, Mapo Gelato and more. You’ll be able to pick up seasonal fruits including cherries, mangoes, nectarines, and peaches from Kurrawong Organics and Drive in Orchards, plus fresh oysters and premium caviar from Bondi Oysters.



You can grab a few final gifts from stalls selling food-related presents like ceramics and cookbooks. Plus, there’ll be booze stalls from local bars, breweries, and distilleries, including a festive cocktail bar from award-winning distillery Archie Rose.