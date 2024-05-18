Time Out says

A natural wine party featuring more than 35 natural winemakers (and 100 drops to taste), eats and beats is going down at the Ace Hotel

Natural wine is all the rage these days and you'll find a glass or two of low-intervention drops on most Sydney wine lists worth their salt. But it wasn’t that long ago that earthy ferments and lo-fi drops were considered 'alternative'.

If you love the taste of it, then listen up. Huge Moves is one of the country’s best natural wine parties celebrating the rise of minimal intervention wines, curated by two natty aficionados: DRNKS owner Joel Amos and sommelier James Hird. And it’s happening in Sydney soon.

This year Huge Moves is set to take place at Ace Hotel Sydney in Surry Hills on Saturday, May 18, kicking off from noon. Spanning two levels, the event will feature more than 35 natural winemakers, grape growers and distributors, with more than 100 drops for you to taste. Chat with like-minded wine lovers and producers from all across the country and the world, including Australia’s first importer of natural wine, Andrew Guard Wine Imports; the Hunter Valley’s Harkham Wines; South Australia’s Worlds Apart Wines and Alpha Box & Dice; and Japan’s Sinking Wines, plus loads more. Taste, chat, mingle, taste again and enjoy some boozy, natural-wine fun.

It wouldn't be an Ace Hotel do without some dining along with your wining, so Loam will be serving bite-sized snacks throughout the day. Think: Yamba prawn rolls, LP's Quality Meats mortadella sandos, local oysters and a killer cheese stand by sister-brother duo The Studd Siblings. DJ Levins and friends will be hitting the decks, playing groovy tunes all day.

Tickets to Huge Moves cost $60 plus a booking fee, and you can snap yours up here. Note, entry to Huge Moves will be via Good Chemistry at 53 Foy Lane, Surry Hills (and not via the regular hotel entrance).

