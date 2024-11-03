Ah, the Titanic. An unsinkable cultural icon, the “Ship of Dreams” has appeared in almost as many movies and stage productions as the songs of Canada’s queen of the power ballad, Céline Dion. It’s even got a two-and-a-half-hour (surprisingly serious) movie musical adaptation based on Maury Yeston’s Titanic: the Musical. Although, none can hold a candle to the cultural impact of James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster – you know, the one with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. So, with nostalgia being such hot property right now, it was only a matter of time before we got the camp-as-hell musical fantasia-made-for-and-by-the-gays that is Titanique.

Created by Marla Mindelle (who originated the role of Céline Dion – well, as imagined in this show), Constantine Rousouli (who originated the role of Jack) and director Tye Blue (whose countless industry credits include working on the casting team of RuPaul’s Drag Race), Titanique is revisionist history at its best. Loaded with Céline Dion’s greatest bangers, it casts Queen Dion herself (played so wonderfully by cabaret legend Marney McQueen here in Aus) as the narrator of the tragic tale, who continuously places herself at the center of the action – quite literally – much to Jack and Rose’s repeated dismay. It brings the campness of the film to the front, with Stephen Anderson (Mary Poppins) playing Rose’s awful mother Ruth (complete with a bird’s nest headpiece), and Abu Kebe (Choirboy) playing a brilliant, tear-jerking drag parody of The Iceberg.

When you’re on board the Titanique , nothing and everything makes sense, and it’s all because Ms Dion said so.

Surry Hills’ Art Deco-style cabaret haunt, The Grand Electric, is the perfect home for this brand new local production, packing the audience in as many tiny rows as they can fit chairs into. The set, designed by Iron Bloom, features a wall of light-up panels and tiered platforms that descend to meet a row of cabaret tables (and some very excited gay dolphins) flanked by nautical-looking doors that work almost as hard as the cast on their entrances and exits. Stowed across two platforms, the small but mighty band is made up of Hayden Barltrop (Music Director, Conductor and keyboardist), Sam Loomes (Associate Music Director, also on keys), Debbie Yap on guitar, and Alysa Portelli on the drums. They’re the perfect accompaniment to the belters that keep coming out of nowhere, with excellent performances from every member of the small cast.

As Victor Garber, Matt Lee’s rendition of ‘I Drove All Night’ is an absolute scream. So too is Abigail Dixon as The Unsinkable Molly Brown with her rendition of ‘All By Myself’. As Rose and the cat-sketching Jack Dawson, respectively, Georgina Hopson (Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour) and Drew Weston (Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical) have wonderful chemistry – they play an improvised section with barely-held giggles and the perfect amount of dedication needed to pull off something as silly as this. Background vocalists Trent Owers, Jo-anne Jackson and Jenni Little are similarly fantastic, sporting sparkly nautical costumes and killer vocals.

Titanique is the musical adaptation that Titanic absolutely deserves. It’s completely unserious, filled with queer antics, sequins, and throwaway lines that’ll have you laughing so hard your cheeks hurt. And maybe, somewhere in there, you might just connect with an accidentally-profound message about the beauty of finding yourself in something that absolutely isn’t made for you. Squish yourself into a skittish chair at the Grand Electric, make friends with the gays and gay-adjacents in the bar line, order a bottle of bubbles, and buckle up for some of the most fun you can have sitting down.

[Editor’s note: This show and this venue are both unconventional choices for super-producers the Michael Cassel Group, who have brought shows like & Juliet (a two-time People’s Choice winner in the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards) and Hamilton (currently playing its triumphant return Sydney season) to Aussie shores. But we at Time Out are quite partial to a little shake-up to the status quo, and we’re very here for this camp extravaganza. Keep ‘em coming!]

Titanique is playing a strictly limited season at The Grand Electric, Surry Hills, until November 3, 2024. Tickets are $75–$160(+bf) and you can snap up yours at titaniquemusical.com.au.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: