It was gutting for many Sydneysiders to wake up to the news of the cancellation of Mardi Gras Fair Day earlier this week, just days before the important event for the LGBTQIA+ community was due to take place on Sunday, February 18. Some 70,000 punters were expected to descend upon Victoria Park to browse stalls and see live performances – but the scourge of the dangerous asbestos contamination across more than 20 locations in sydney put the brakes on that.

A silver lining however, has been watching the way that the community has banded together to keep the good times coming and to support the various small businesses, charities and community organisations who were counting on Fair Day for exposure and income. Events and venues across the city have opened up to take on the rejected stallholders, and we love to see it! We’ve rounded up all the options we could find below, but this is by no means an exhaustive list!

Alternative Mardi Gras Fair Day Events & Pop-Ups

What’s happening on Friday, February 16

Two Queers Comedy Festival - Opening Night Gala

What: Sydney’s queerest comedy room is gearing up for a two-week festival of funnies with an Opening Gala extravaganza at Paddington Town Hall. In addition to the killer line-up of LGBTQIA+ talent, the Two Queers have also rounded up some of the stallholders who were all stocked up for Fair Day. This includes Harlem Starlet, a small business that serves up fabulous statement jewellery, clack fans and accessories that allow you to express your identity (or your allyship) with pride.

Where: Paddington Town Hall, 249 Oxford St, Paddington.

Time: 7-11pm.

Find out more: at this listing and book here ($35-$50).

What’s happening on Sunday, February 18

UNFAIR Day at the 'Pride Pop-Up' on Oxford St

What: Local small businesses are coming together to host their own "Unfair Day" at the ‘Pride Pop Up’ shop on Oxford Street. The pop-up offers a dazzling array of Mardi Gras essentials, including sequins, fans, eco glitter, disco accessories, and jewellery. It's a one-stop destination curated by Sparklebutt, Rude Rainbow, Maine and Mara, A Beautiful Weirdo, and Trash Vintage. Five of the six brands were planning to sell at Fair Day this weekend, normally their busiest trading day of the year. Visitors can indulge in non-alcoholic cocktails provided by sponsor Yes You Can drinks (until supplies last) and expect a lively atmosphere filled with music, shopping, (eco) glitter and camaraderie. (Can’t make it on Sunday? The Pride Pop Up is open for three weeks, until March 2.)

Where: 205 Oxford St, Darlinghurst.

The Burdekin Hotel

What: The multi-level good-times pub that guards the entrance to Oxford Street, The Burdekin, has put the word out to Fair Day vendors looking for a space to relocate, offering no hire fees and great facilities. Check out pop-ups from small businesses and orgs including Fetish Australia, Wigged Out, Mark Anthony Swimwear, the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, Paint Splice, and others. Come for the stalls, stay for the bottomless drag brunch – Spritz or Swallow will be taking over the rooftop (or indoors, if it rains) from 1-5pm with your hosts Mynx Moscato and Les Beau Fierce.

Where: The Burdekin, 2-4 Oxford St, Darlinghurst.

Time: noon-late.

Find out more: If you have a stall email aran@burdekin.com.au, and book drag brunch at burdekin.com.au.

[MORE OXFORD STREET OPTIONS: Heaps of venues along the Pink Mile are opening their doors to former Fair Day stall holders including Stonewall Hotel, Universal and more.]

Photograph: Sock Drawer Heroes/Lexy Potts | Harlem Starlet

The Imperial Erskineville

What: The historical queer haven of the Inner West, The Impy, is opening the doors to Fair Day vendors to relocate to a full-blown in-venue festival complete with drag jelly wrestling! (Yep, you can watch Jackie Daniels and Tina Bikki go toe-to-toe in the goo!) Stalls include Harlem Starlet and the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation.

Where: The Imperial Hotel, 35 Erskineville Road, Erskineville.

Time: noon-midnight

Find out more: stallholders can email oliver.l@universalhotels.com.au

Miss Sina

What: Known for slinging out-of-this-world vegan goodies, Marrickville’s community-minded bakery-café Miss Sina has put the word out to small businesses and charities who are in need of space after their Fair Day plans were cancelled. The WLPA (World League for Protection of Animals) is bringing a bunch of adorable felines to the yard for a pop-up adoption event. Kittens and delicious cruelty-free treats? We’re there!

Where: Miss Sina Marrickville store, 132 Illawarra Rd, Marrickville.

Time: 8am-4pm.

Find out more: Send a message on Instagram at @miss.sina.sydney.

Made590

What: A treasure trove of kitsch, this little shop stuffed with size-inclusive Australian-made fashion and other ethical goodies has invited in stallholders including local artist Studio Flos (purveyor of aspirational paper art and mirrors for “trash bags”) to run a pop-up stall, in place of the stall that would have been at Fair Day. Serendipitously, Made590 is also launching their super cute pride collection on the same day.

Where: Made590, 244 Victoria Rd, Marrickville.

Time: 11.30am - 4pm.

[MORE INNER WEST OPTIONS: Take a walk on the alternative side on Sunday, you’ll find a bunch of queer parties taking over Newtown’s King Street strip and on the certified-cool Enmore Road, where Fair Day crowds would ordinarily migrate to from Victoria Park on Fair Day. The Newtown Hotel will have drag entertainers a la Kalin Klein and Dammit Janet; The Bank Hotel will still be kicking on with the Woody’s Fair Day After Party from 4pm; a SunGay takeover at The Duke of Enmore with a LGBTQIA+ mini market from 1-4pm, drag performers from 5pm and live music until 10.30pm (raising funds for ACON); over at The Vanguard you can join The Rapture, an intimate evening of queer and gender-diverse burlesque and erotic variety acts (doors at 6.30pm, show at 7.30pm); and there’s definitely more to discover.]

Revolt at The Gladdy

What: This arty fundraiser party was all set to run as a Fair Day after party at The Lord Gladstone, in response to the cancellation of the main event, the curators have worked to open up the upstairs balcony for queer-run businesses and organisations for the entirety of the event. Queer run art collectives Mardi Queer, SpaceFloss and the Kaleidoscope Collective are teaming up for a total venue takeover – an exhibition upstairs, and party time downstairs, with performances and dance from 3pm. The vibe is “less noise from political parties and more noise from parties that are political”. This party is a fundraiser for Forcibly Displaced People’s Network, supporting queer refugees, and a portion of all sales from the Mardi Queer exhibition will go to the Australian Palestinian Advocacy Network.

Where: The Lord Gladstone, 115 Regent St, Chippendale.

Time: noon-midnight.

Find out more: On the Facebook event page.

A Very Heaps Gay x Girlthing Fair Day

What: You know what isn’t cancelled? This huge “after party” with two of Sydney’s biggest queer party purveyors taking over The Abercrombie. Kick off Mardi Gras with a bunch of the city’s favourite queer DJs and club performers including Alex Dugan, Charlie Villas, Dyan Tai, Victoria Mami and loads more.

Where: The Abercrombie, cnr Broadway & Abercrombie St, Broadway.

Time: 4pm-2am.

Find out more: By following @girlthing_aus and @heapsgay on Instagram.

What’s happening on Saturday, February 24

Sock Drawer Heroes & Friends Laneway Market

What: This free, all-ages alcohol-free event is a great space to get together with the community and support local LGBTQIA+ makers, creators and artists. There will be stalls run by queer, trans and gender diverse makers, creators and artists – the majority of whom are unable to afford to take part in larger events, including some stall holders who have been affected by the cancellation of Fair Day. The Sock Drawer Heroes shop will also be open, where you can browse and get advice on gender affirming gear including chest binders, tucking underwear, packers, as well as shop for LGBTQIA+ books, games, apparel, accessories and more.

Where: Petersham Street Plaza, Petersham (next to Sock Drawer Heroes - 480 Parramatta Road, Petersham).

Time: 10am - 4pm.

Find out more: at sockdrawerheroes.com and @sockdrawerheroes on Instagram

