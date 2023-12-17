Time Out says

A month-long chef series at Bones Ramen, Noodle Nights will see top chefs from Jane, Porcine and Fontana serve their take on a noodle dish

Potts Point's hole-in-the-wall Bones Ramen is teaming up with some of Sydney’s best chefs for a month-long chef series called Noodle Nights, and our chopsticks are ready.

Tristan Rosier from Surry Hill’s nostalgia-laced spots Arthur and Jane; Nik Hill from Paddington’s French bistro Porcine; Billy Hannigan from the CBD’s Tiva Lounge; and Dan Johnston and Danny Guthrie from Redfern’s good-times-Italian Fontana will all be doing a one-night-only takeover of the Tokyo-style space where they will be serving up a delicious noodle dish of their creation.

And while the menu is a secret for now, we can say you won’t be eating any traditional ramen numbers. Instead, French techniques, Italian twists and native Aussie ingredients will make an appearance. Plus, Bones’ snack list will be available, as will booze by Brandy Martignago and Dylan Spowart from 1930s drinking den Dulcie's Kings Cross.

Noodle Nights at Bones Ramen will run from 5-9pm every Sunday for a month, kicking off with Rosier on Sunday, November 26, and will follow with Hill on Sunday, December 3, Hannigan on Sunday, December 10, and Johnston and Guthrie on Sunday, December 17.

There are no bookings (it’s a first come first serve basis), so we say forget your Sunday-night food shop and get down to Bayswater Road quick smart for a bowl you’ll want to slurp up all night.

RECOMMENDED: