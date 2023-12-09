Time Out says

The City of Sydney is celebrating the start of summer with open days at swimming pools across the city – so you can splash without cash

If you’re among the sub-sector of Sydney society who aren’t into our beautiful beaches because still water is more your thing, then Sydney’s pools are your summer saviour. Unfortunately for you, there’s generally a charge to enter – but, to celebrate the start of summer, the City of Sydney is offering free access to six world-class aquatic centres across the city, so you can have a splash without the cash.

The open days will be running on Saturday, December 9 from 8am until 3pm, at City of Sydney sports centres in Zetland, Surry Hills, Ultimo, Camperdown and the city. Visitors will be granted free access to the swimming pools throughout the day, as well as free fitness classes and advice from on-site wellbeing experts.

The open days are designed to give Sydneysiders a peek at all the cool stuff we might not be aware is available at City of Sydney aquatic centres, which are home to extensive fitness facilities and class schedules and some pretty spectacular swimming pools (we're looking at you, ABC). Classes range from yoga to spin to gruelling-but-good-for-you bootcamps, and each of the centres are running giveaways and competitions to celebrate summer.

If you’re looking to share up your fitness regime, or if you’re just keen to swing by for a free frolic, learn more here.



Participating pools are:

