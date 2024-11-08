Subscribe
  Things to do
  Pier Bar, Dawes Point

Pool by Pier Bar

Sydney has welcomed a new harbour swimming pool just in time for summer, and you can go straight from swim to spritz

Winnie Stubbs
Written by Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Time Out says

Just as the warmer days have started setting in, Sydney Harbour has welcomed a glorious new addition – in the form of a free-to-access swimming pool in the heart of the city. Pool by Pier Bar is bringing beach club energy to the Harbour City – with guests at Pier One’s airy indoor-outdoor venue invited to cool off in a pop-up harbourside swimming pool.

Running until Friday, January 31, the pop-up swimming pool is transforming the sun-soaked corner of harbourside into an adult playground. Order drinks and summery snacks – like Pier Bar’s signature Margaritas and golden bowls of calamari and soft shell crab – and settle in for a perfectly-fuelled afternoon spent in and out of the water.

The pool is netted, so you don’t need to worry about any unwanted friends, and there are towels available to hire at $10 a pop if you don’t want to carry a damp towel home. 

Group numbers are capped at 25, but if you want to gather a group of 24 for a day of drinks by the harbour – go forth. The view of the sunset from Pier Bar – dropping behind Walsh Bay and bathing the pier in buttery light – is one of the best in Sydney, so it’s worth staying all day.

Access to the pool is free, but a minimum spend of $75 per person applies for groups of ten people and more.

Keen? You can book over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

Details

Event website:
www.pieronesydneyharbour.com.au/pierbar/
Address
Pier Bar
11 Hickson Rd
Dawes Point
Sydney
2000
Opening hours:
11am - 6pm

Dates and times

