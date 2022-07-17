Time Out says

In France, Bastille Day is a day of revolution and feisty celebrations. In Sydney, it’s about all that too – but also cheese. Lots, and lots of cheese. In this year’s case. it is also about colour-changing igloos, open fires, live music, and a wintery Christmas in July open-air market experience unlike any other. Vive la révolution.

All of these delectable happenings will be unfolding beneath the banner of the French Bastille Festival, a totally free, four-day celebration of the diverse culinary and cultural regions of France, whose major festival takeover of Sydney’s foreshore will be happening across the Rocks to Circular Quay, from July 14 until July 17.

This year’s revolutionary escapades will be celebrated in a totally unique way, with four of Sydney’s landmarks coming alive to represent four different aspects of Frenchy excellence. At Customs House, you’ll find the ‘Parisian Village’, where French street-food favourites like raclette (melted, grilled cheese heaven), fresh crêpes, baguettes, aromatic saucisson, and a selection of the nation’s most beloved cheeses will be up for grabs. Over at the First Fleet Park is the ‘Tefal Chef Village’, where a curated collection of Sydney’s best chefs, restaurants and eateries will be coming together to create fusion meals underpinned by a distinctly French twist, whose secret creations will be revealed one-month prior to the Festival kicking off, with all the deliciousness available in participating restaurants closeby.

Across the woods, on the MCA Tallawoladah lawn, there will be the ‘Igloo Village’, where colour-changing igloos will house melting cheese, mulled wine and marshmallows that you can roast over a series of open-fires by the Harbour. Finally, over in the Rocks, punters will get to experience Christmas come early (quite literally) with a full-on, Christmas in July winter spread that will include gingerbread houses, hot mulled-wine, melted cheese hot-dogs, and multiple melted-cheese stations.

This surely calls for an ooh la la.

On top of all the food festivities, you can expect to enjoy a French wine tour, as well as a whole lot of live music and public dancing, with over 100 performances set to take over the Sydney foreshore over the span of four days. Busking, fire twirlers and proper staged concerts will all be lighting up the city, and – in the interest of hard-won French socialism, all this cultural viewing fun won’t cost you a single Euro cent.

Joyeux quatorze Juillet, Sydney!

Want to stay on the France-bound train? Check our list of the best French restaurants in Sydney.