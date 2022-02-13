Gaze out on the sapphire waters of the Sydney Harbour, at the majestic steel arches soaring over them, at the pearly crescents of the Opera House’s sails as they catch the dappled sun. Take it in, take it all in and tell me you don’t feel romantic.

What’s that? You don’t feel romantic? In fact, you feel the opposite of romantic? Because you’re currently surrounded by 3,000 random folks and an aggressive seagull is giving you the stink eye?

Between its iconic landmarks, its natural wonders and its glorious weather, Sydney seems like the perfect setting for some Hollywood-esque loved-up magic; that quintessential movie moment when the romantic leads finally lock lips. The reality, however, does not always live up to the hype. Here are the most overrated places to pash in Sydney (and where you should really be doing your canoodling).

Willing to keep your lips to yourself? Then you have nothing to fear at these 50 things to do in Sydney at least once in your life.