On the Opera House steps
The expectation:
As you approach Bennelong Point from the CBD, the hustle and bustle of Circular Quay gives way to the wide expanse of the cobbled forecourt and beyond, the sweeping steps ascending to the world’s most iconic building. With such an architectural wonder as your backdrop, this will be romance on an epic scale.
The reality:
The Sydney Opera House is famous. Like, really famous: millions of people have flocked to see Sydney’s signature landmark every year. Between the selfie sticks, the theatregoers, the Opera Bar crowds and the aforementioned angry seagulls, your romantic mission might end up more tragic than magic.
Where you should actually go:
If you’re determined to have that famous Sydney backdrop, we suggest a less crowded vista. Take a romantic stroll with your significant other along Hickson Road till you reach the Reserve, or else explore a quiet, leafy corner of the Botanic Gardens. Gorgeous views sans tourist throng guaranteed.