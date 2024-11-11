Going strong for more than twenty years, Newtown’s famed live music venue, The Vanguard, is back. After a couple of months of renos, this Inner West icon relaunched under the new ownership of Beau Neilson, who has transformed venues like Chippendale’s Phoenix Central Park. She's stoked to inject new life into The Vanguard while staying true to its musical heritage.

“My goal is to preserve the rich history of The Vanguard, while making it an even more inclusive, vibrant space where artists and audiences can connect,” says Neilson.

She roped in renowned designer Michael Delany to reimagine the space. Every detail, from the bar to the bathrooms, has been given a facelift – we’re digging the fresh blood-red carpet and plush velvet curtains.

The tech upgrades are also impressive. The Vanguard is now equipped with a state-of-the-art d&b Audiotechnik sound system, new lighting and an Epson projector, which sets the scene for upcoming live performances and Big, Fun Nights.

The food offering will be on point too, thanks to The Vanguard’s new kitchen partner, Redfern restaurant Bush, which is known for spotlighting Aussie flavours. The menu champions native ingredients and sustainable dining. Think: red pepper roo tail, wild rabbit puff, and guac with finger lime and corn chips.

The Vanguard’s doors reopened to the public on October 27 and now has a steady line-up of everything from live music and burlesque to comedy and more in the months to come. Tickets are live on their new website here – and take your mate who always says there’s nothing fun happening in Sydney.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.