Get out and about just as the sun rises
Japan is known as the Land of the Rising Sun. In Tokyo, the sun could be up as early as 4.30am in the summer. So treat this as your natural alarm clock and be ready to head out the door as soon as there’s light – because any later and you’ll miss a crucial window of opportunity for sightseeing.
To maximise your visit, consider sacrificing a little extra sleep to experience shrines like Meiji Jingu, which opens as early as 5am from May through August, offering a serene start to your day. The main halls of Sensoji welcome visitors at 6am from April to September. At Gotokuji, known for its display of maneki neko talismans, the grounds open at 6am. Arriving by 8am when the temple office opens enhances your chances of obtaining a lucky cat charm without the crowds.
And don’t worry about being left with little to do after you visit these historical sites. By the time you leave the shrines and temples, you should be able to be first in line for the early morning latte art cafes like Latte Art Mania (open from 8am), or the honey ricotta pancakes at Bills (opens at 8.30am).