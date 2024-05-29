Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Search
  1. Red torii gates at Nezu Shrine in Yanaka
    Photo: Peter Austin/DreamstimeTorii gates at Nezu Shrine in Yanaka
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Sensoji Temple's main gate lit up at night
    Photo: Leio McLaren/UnsplashSensoji Temple
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Yanaka Ginza
    Photo: Sanga ParkYanaka Ginza shopping street
    PreviousNext
    /3

6 tried and tested tips on how best to avoid crowds in Tokyo

Avoid the public in public with late-night walks, early-morning visits, local neighbourhoods and more insider tips

Emma Steen
Written by
Emma Steen
Advertising

Tokyo ranks as the largest city in the world with an estimated population of 37.4 million people, so dodging densely packed trains and crowded streets can prove to be a challenge in this vast metropolis. What’s more, a steady influx of visitors prompted by the recent depreciation of the yen means the city feels as busy as it’s ever been. Earlier this May, in fact, Tokyo's Haneda Airport reported a record number of 19.1 million travellers for fiscal 2023. 

Though many of us Tokyoites are now accustomed to the comically packed morning commute and the throngs milling about Shibuya Station on weekends, we know that not everyone finds humour in the masses. Some travellers might be tempted to skip Tokyo as a destination altogether for fear of being stuck in two-hour-long ramen queues, but we think the city has too much to offer to pass up as a destination.

Fortunately, you can have your cake and eat it too, by taking a few precautions along the way. If you’re on a mission to cover as much ground as possible while avoiding as many people as possible, here are a few pointers to help you avoid the public when in public.

RECOMMENDED: The best no-reservation restaurants, cafés and bars in Tokyo 

Get out and about just as the sun rises
Photo: Fermatastock/Dreamstime

Get out and about just as the sun rises

Japan is known as the Land of the Rising Sun. In Tokyo, the sun could be up as early as 4.30am in the summer. So treat this as your natural alarm clock and be ready to head out the door as soon as there’s light – because any later and you’ll miss a crucial window of opportunity for sightseeing.

To maximise your visit, consider sacrificing a little extra sleep to experience shrines like Meiji Jingu, which opens as early as 5am from May through August, offering a serene start to your day. The main halls of Sensoji welcome visitors at 6am from April to September. At Gotokuji, known for its display of maneki neko talismans, the grounds open at 6am. Arriving by 8am when the temple office opens enhances your chances of obtaining a lucky cat charm without the crowds.

And don’t worry about being left with little to do after you visit these historical sites. By the time you leave the shrines and temples, you should be able to be first in line for the early morning latte art cafes like Latte Art Mania (open from 8am), or the honey ricotta pancakes at Bills (opens at 8.30am). 

Find higher ground
Photo: Time Out Tokyo

Find higher ground

When you can't avoid rush hour, consider taking in the sights from above. Bustling areas like Shibuya Crossing are surrounded by buildings with semi-secret vantage points that offer a spectacular view of the action below. Similarly, the Asakusa Culture Tourist Information Center provides a bird's-eye view of Sensoji Temple and its vibrant street stalls as well as Tokyo Skyree, along with visitor information. That’s killing three birds with one stone without shuffling through the crowds on the streets.

Other options for aerial views include the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building's free observatory. While there might be a short queue to enter, many visitors are often pre-occupied by the building’s new Godzilla projection mapping on the exterior, leaving the decks less crowded for enjoying the panoramic cityscape.

Advertising
Take advantage of late-night venues
Photo: Ichiran Ramen Nishishinjuku

Take advantage of late-night venues

  • Restaurants

Remember when we said ‘the earlier, the better’? Well, sometimes it pays to be fashionably late. Take advantage of venues that are open 24/7 by visiting in the middle of the night instead of the day. Does anybody need 10 bottles of Biore sunscreen and a basketful of wasabi-flavoured KitKats at 3am? No, but wandering through Shibuya’s Don Quixote after the trains have stopped is far more pleasant than navigating crowded aisles during normal people hours. 

Likewise, one should never waste time by standing in line for a bowl of Ichiran ramen. The prime time for a bowl of these personalised noodles is around 10pm – after the dinnertime rush but before the after-drinks crowd rocks up for their post-bar midnight snack. While you wait for that auspicious time, satisfy your hunger pangs by ransacking the nearest convenience store. In Tokyo, the konbini is your friend.

Read more
Go on a night walk
Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Go on a night walk

  • Things to do

Night walks in Tokyo also mean fewer crowds, even at major landmarks, outside the bustling party hubs. So you still get to see the city’s most popular districts without getting annoyed by the hordes of human traffic.

Strolling from Tokyo Station through the luminous Ginza to Hibiya Okuroji offers a fascinating walk passing by some pieces of Tokyo history, illuminated by street lights and storefront displays. A quieter, scenic route along the Sumida River to Asakusa showcases less-trodden paths with stunning views of the Tokyo Skytree and illuminated cherry blossoms in spring.

Similarly, the route from Odaiba to Tsukiji provides breathtaking night-time views of Tokyo's skyline and the Rainbow Bridge, culminating in the vibrant area around Tsukiji.

Read more
Advertising
Look for branches of hit restaurants in quieter areas
Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Look for branches of hit restaurants in quieter areas

Popular joints are crowded for a reason, and sometimes you have to embrace the lack of elbow room to experience the things at the top of your bucket list. But when it comes to viral eateries sensationalised on TikTok, your best bet is to seek out the branches in lesser-known neighbourhoods.

In popular areas like Harajuku or Shibuya, even run-of-the-mill udon chains will have a 45-minute line during rush hour. When it comes to popular restaurants that have been elevated to god status on social media like Gyukatsu Motomura, Afuri and Tsujihan, look for alternative branches that have the least reviews online – they most likely have shorter lines. 

For example, skip the line at Afuri Harajuku and take the JR Yamanote line to the other Afuri in Ebisu. Why waste time queueing at the Tsujihan in Nihonbashi when you can get the same thing at the Tsujihan in Tokyo Midtown or Ark Hills. Think outside the line and use the time saved to do more exploration in Tokyo.

Explore Tokyo's lesser-known neighbourhoods
Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Explore Tokyo's lesser-known neighbourhoods

Tokyo is filled with captivating neighbourhoods beyond the well-trodden tourist paths. Yanaka exudes a cool, unassuming charm, with its blend of bohemian vibes and modern creative energy, alongside quaint artisan workshops and temples. 

Koenji, known for its retro charm and vibrant underground music scene, has a labyrinth of old-school shopping streets and casual eateries, though it does get busy during the annual Awa Odori festival in August. 

Just a short walk from the tourist-heavy streets of Asakusa, you’ll find the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Kuramae, dotted with independent coffee shops, handicraft stores and hip hostels.

Meanwhile, Kagurazaka offers a unique blend of the old and new, with over 250 eateries tucked along cobblestone alleys, traditional shops, and sightings of geishas, enriched by a touch of French flair from nearby international influences. 

More ways to escape the crowd

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.