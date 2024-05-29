Tokyo ranks as the largest city in the world with an estimated population of 37.4 million people, so dodging densely packed trains and crowded streets can prove to be a challenge in this vast metropolis. What’s more, a steady influx of visitors prompted by the recent depreciation of the yen means the city feels as busy as it’s ever been. Earlier this May, in fact, Tokyo's Haneda Airport reported a record number of 19.1 million travellers for fiscal 2023.

Though many of us Tokyoites are now accustomed to the comically packed morning commute and the throngs milling about Shibuya Station on weekends, we know that not everyone finds humour in the masses. Some travellers might be tempted to skip Tokyo as a destination altogether for fear of being stuck in two-hour-long ramen queues, but we think the city has too much to offer to pass up as a destination.

Fortunately, you can have your cake and eat it too, by taking a few precautions along the way. If you’re on a mission to cover as much ground as possible while avoiding as many people as possible, here are a few pointers to help you avoid the public when in public.

