18 ways to celebrate Chicago's 180th birthday

On Saturday, Chicago will turn 180 years old (and let’s be honest, it doesn’t look a day over 120). To celebrate, the Chicago History Museum and the city of Chicago are hosting a birthday party for the ages, complete with guest speakers, family activities and special performances. But if you’re not one for parties, there are still plenty of other ways to mark this milestone anniversary. Here are 18 ways you can celebrate Chicago’s 180th birthday.

Celebrate with a birthday dinner. Whether you want to enjoy local delicacies (hot dogs and deep dish pizza, anyone?) or have a meal at one of Chicago's best restaurants, you should eat something amazing on the city's birthday.

Have a birthday beer. You don't have to settle for a single beer on Chicago's birthday. Instead, try samples from more than 70 breweries at the Chicago Beer Festival, which takes over at the Field Museum on Saturday evening.

Go to a birthday party. The Chicago History Museum is throwing the city’s official birthday bash, and there’s plenty of fun activities lined up. And, don’t worry about shelling out any cash for a present or admission. Illinois residents can get into the museum for free on Saturday.

Party outside of one the city's foremost music venues. Mark the celebratory occasion at the Empty Bottle's annual winter block party. Maybe METZ or Screaming Females will sing "Happy Birthday" to the city?

Treat Yo’ Self (and the city). What birthday is complete without overindulging on delicious sweets? Whether you’re looking for a warm cookie hot fudge sundae or you’d prefer an almond cake soaked in espresso syrup, you’ll find all the birthday treats you can eat at Time Out Chicago's second annual Treat Yo' Self.

Admire the city from above. Even at 180 years old, Chicago is looking great. Take it all in on a helicopter tour or from the top of Willis Tower.

Learn something new (about beer). The Windy City Brewhaha at Revel Fulton Market is made for beer lovers, and we know Chicago loves beer. That’s why you should celebrate the city’s birthday by honoring its hopping beer scene, learning about beer history and expanding your own knowledge of this delicious beverage.

Drink a piece of cake. It's not a birthday without a slice of cake, so slurp one down (don't worry about the candles) by treating yourself to Portillo's chocolate cake shake.

Give the city a worthwhile gift. In addition to fighting hunger in the city, you’ll get to celebrate the city during one hell of fundraiser. The annual Chiditarod is part food drive, part shopping cart race, part beauty pageant and all for a good cause.

Sample some birthday chocolates. Fannie May has had a pretty long relationship with the city of Chicago, which is why the famous chocolate brand is joining in on the birthday celebration. Fannie May stores throughout the Chicago area will offer customers samples of its seasonal candies and mark down 1-pound gift wrapped boxes to $18.37—marking the year the city was incorporated.

See a birthday movie. There are plenty of great movie screenings in March, but the Chicago European Union Film Festival on the city’s special day. Head over to the Gene Siskel Film Center, where a full slate of the EU’s best films will be playing throughout the afternoon and evening.

Get birthday drunk at a dive bar. Speaking from experience, Chicago has the best dive bars. Take a few shots, have a few beers and forget what you’re celebrating at one of these fine holes in the wall.

Take a birthday picture. There are plenty of great places to see the Chicago skyline. Show the city you care, and pose for a selfie in one of these picturesque locations.

Let the city give you a gift. Chicago has a lot to offer and there are plenty of fun things to do that won't cost a cent. From the Chicago Cultural Center to the Newberry Library, many of the city's world-class cultural institutions are free to enjoy.

Cheers to another major milestone. Like the city, the Chicago Cubs has its own storied history—like a curse that took 108 years to break. So, head over to Wrigleyville and celebrate the city's birthday, as well as the Cubs historic season.

Sing the city a song. Who wouldn't like to be serenaded on their birthday? Head over to one of the city's best karaoke bars and belt out a special birthday ballad. Perhaps, something by the band Chicago?

Celebrate in style with a nice glass of wine. You know 180 years is no ordinary birthday. Class things up and sip some of the city's best wine at these great Chicago wine bars.

Spend the day with Chicago. When it's all said and done, the thing we all love most about the city is, well, the city. Take a walk on the Lakefront Trail, admire the beautiful architecture or just sit and look at our great city from Millennium Park.

