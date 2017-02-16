Dozens of Chicago businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants'

Immigrants, their allies and businesses across Chicago are taking part in a day of action on Thursday to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Dozens of restaurants, retailers and other businesses in the city are participating in the “Day Without Immigrants” protest by closing their doors, contributing a portion of the day’s proceeds to immigrant rights groups or excusing absences for employees taking part in the nationwide boycott.

The day of protest is taking place in major cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C. Organizers say the goal of the action is to highlight the central role immigrants play in the economy and the American way of life, as well as to voice their opposition to the president’s anti-immigrant agenda. That agenda includes increasing deportation of undocumented immigrants, banning people entering the country from seven Muslim-majority countries and building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

In Chicago, immigrant rights advocates will hold a Strike Back Against Deportations rally in Union Park Thursday afternoon. That demonstration comes after Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested nearly 700 people in nationwide raids last week, including 48 Chicagoans.

Among those Chicago businesses closed for the Day Without Immigrants action are four restaurants owned by celebrity chef Rick Bayless. “For three decades, we’ve been a place that has welcomed, respected and promoted our immigrant staff, friends and restaurant family,” Bayless said in a statement. “Out of respect for our staff’s vote to support Thursday’s immigrant civil actions in Chicago and elsewhere, we are closing Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Xoco and Fonda Frontera on Thursday.”

Leña Brava and Cruz Blanca, also owned by Bayless, will remain open, but he said 10 percent of sales will be donated to the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. According to Eater Chicago, more than 50 additional restaurants are closed for the day. Restaurants and businesses participating in the Day Without Immigrants protest include:

L'Patron

Pete's Fresh Market (five Chicago locations)

5 Rabinitos

El Mariachi Restaurant

El Mariachi Tequila Bar

La Peña Restaurant

Paco’s Tacos

Taqueria al Mezquite

Rapidito Colombian Gourmet Bites

VPT

La Vaca Margarita Bar

Cesars Killer Margaritas (Wrigleville and Lakeview locations)

La Parada

La Catedral Cafe

Vista Hermosa Restaurant

La Quinta de los Reyes

Revolucion Mexican Streakhouse

Birrieria De La Torre

Salsa and Chips

May Street Cafe

El Nuevo Mexicano

The Handlebar

Tacos Tequilas

Blind Faith Cafe

Azul 18

Razpachos Neveria

Doña Torta

Townhouse Restaurant and Wine Bar

Quesadilla La Reina Del Sur

Mariscos El Kora

Tierra Caliente

Las Quecas

Los Comales

Cescas Margaritas Bar

Alaska Paleteria Y Neveria

Cafe Tola (California; Southport will donate 10 percent of sales to Cesar Chavez Foundation)

La Quinta de los Reyes

Yuzu (closed for lunch)

La Lagartija Taqueria

The Grillroom Chophouse

Valentina

The Berghoff Cafe

Rojo Gusano (all four locations)

Johnny’s Grill

