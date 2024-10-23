Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Macy's Great Tree
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

The 19 most iconic and famous Chicago restaurants

Timeless and revered, these iconic spots haven't skipped a beat over the years.

Jeffy Mai
Written by Jeffy Mai
Editor, Time Out Chicago
Advertising

Chicago’s incredible wealth of restaurants make the city a world-class dining destination—and although buzzy newcomers get much of the attention, it’s the longstanding spots that keep the city fueled and running. Some of them are among the best restaurants in Chicago, while others are humble hot dog stands and ice cream shops. They’ve all been around for decades (or more than a century in a few cases) and are classic time capsules that belong on the dining bucket lists of both locals and tourists alike. You'll find that several of Chicago’s most famous dishes are represented, like Italian beef, the Polish sausage and rib tips. There’s even a James Beard-recognized seafood shack that smokes its own fish on site, as well as a restaurant housed inside a department store. So start mapping out a route, because this guide to the most iconic restaurants in Chicago will take you everywhere from Norwood Park to South Deering.

RECOMMENDED: Discover how to eat like a local in Chicago

The most iconic restaurants in Chicago

1. Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen

  • Delis
  • West Loop
  • price 1 of 4
Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen
Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen
Photograph: Michael Jarecki

The most prominent Jewish deli in Chicago has operated for eight decades and though it received a facelift in 2016, little else about the experience has changed. Grab a tray and get in line, because the food is served cafeteria-style. The reason to come here is the famous corned beef, generously piled high on rye bread, but other standouts include the pastrami, potato pancakes and matzah ball soup. No matter what you order, you’re certain to leave full and satisfied.

Try this: Corned beef sandwich

2. Walnut Room

  • Loop
Walnut Room
Walnut Room
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Although Marshall Field’s is long gone, the wood-paneled restaurant inside the iconic local department store lives on. It’s one of the oldest eateries in Chicago, having been established in 1907, and also a popular destination once the holiday season rolls around. No visit to the Walnut Room would be complete without trying Mrs. Hering’s chicken pot pie, a recipe named after a former sales clerk that dates back to 1890.

Try this: Mrs. Hering's 1890 original chicken pot pie

Advertising

3. Calumet Fisheries

  • Seafood
  • South Deering
  • price 1 of 4
Calumet Fisheries
Calumet Fisheries
Photograph: Brendan Lekan

Chicagoans head to this revered smoke shack next to the Calumet River on the far South Side for some of the city’s finest seafood. Whether it’s smoked salmon and trout or fried shrimp and scallops, you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu. Bring money as it’s cash only and be ready to eat on the sidewalk or in the car. The James Beard Foundation deemed the shack an American Classic in 2010.

Try this: Smoked pepper-and-garlic salmon

4. Al’s #1 Italian Beef

  • Little Italy, UIC
  • price 1 of 4
Al’s #1 Italian Beef
Al’s #1 Italian Beef
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

The history of the humble Italian beef sandwich is murky but its popularity can be traced back to Al’s on Taylor Street. Though there are outposts all around Chicagoland, the original location—opened in 1938—remains a must-visit for both locals and tourists alike. The classic recipe calls for simmering thin slices of heavily seasoned roast beef in gravy and then loading it onto French bread, preferably alongside sweet or hot peppers. Eat it in the proper upright position while leaning over a counter to avoid getting messy.

Try this: Italian beef sandwich

Advertising

5. Lou Mitchell’s Restaurant

  • Cafés
  • West Loop
  • price 1 of 4
Lou Mitchell’s Restaurant
Lou Mitchell’s Restaurant
Photograph: Martha Williams for Time Out

Service with a smile and complimentary doughnut holes and Milk Duds attract folks to one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. This greasy spoon is on the National Register of Historic Places, as it's in close proximity to the starting point of Route 66. The kitchen turns out reliable diner fare like jumbo omelets, fluffy pancakes and house-made baked goods.

Try this: Denver omelet

6. Billy Goat Tavern

  • Hamburgers
  • Magnificent Mile
  • price 1 of 4
Billy Goat Tavern
Billy Goat Tavern
Photograph: Grace Allen for Time Out

It may not be home to Chicago’s best burger (we’ll leave that open to debate), but there’s no denying the fact that the Billy Goat Tavern is a world-renowned restaurant, thanks in part to an appearance on Saturday Night Live as well as owner Billy Sianis placing a supposed Curse of the Billy Goat on the Chicago Cubs back in 1945. Today, it remains a reliable spot to get a no-frills “Cheezborger,” dressed with the toppings you want from the condiment station, plus a cold beer. And the flagship Michigan Avenue outpost is a bit of a hidden secret, tucked away in an underpass beneath the Mag Mile.

Try this: Double Cheezborger

Advertising

7. Original Rainbow Cone

  • Ice cream parlors
  • Beverly
  • price 1 of 4
Original Rainbow Cone
Original Rainbow Cone
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Now nearing its hundredth birthday, the Original Rainbow Cone has delighted generations upon generations of Chicagoans. The Beverly scoop shop—with locations around the city and suburbs—is a requisite visit in the summertime. Pull over when you spot the bright pink building on Western Avenue and head inside to discover the city’s most Instagram-friendly frozen treat. The namesake Rainbow Cone is a kaleidoscope of colors, containing slices of chocolate, strawberry, pistachio and Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts) ice cream plus orange sherbet.

Try this: Original Rainbow Cone

8. Jim’s Original

  • Hot dogs
  • Little Italy, UIC
Jim’s Original
Jim’s Original
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

A staple for late-night eats and hungry UIC students, Jim’s is beloved for its budget-friendly prices. The stand claims to be where the Maxwell Street Polish was born and you’ll find countless customers at all hours of the day enjoying the iconic sausage topped with mustard, grilled onions and hot peppers. Another must-try is the pork chop sandwich, which is unique because the meat is served bone-in on the bun—be careful where you bite!

Try this: Polish sausage sandwich

Advertising

9. Superdawg Drive-In

  • Hot dogs
  • Norwood Park
  • price 1 of 4
Superdawg Drive-In
Superdawg Drive-In
Photograph: Erica Gannett for Time Out

Twelve-foot hot dog mascots, named after the original owners Maurie and Flaurie Berman, sit atop this legendary stand to welcome passersby in for a quick bite. Drive-in restaurants may be a relic of yesteryear but Superdawg has been around since 1948 and shows no signs of slowing down. Pull into an open space and place an order through the intercom; carhops will bring the food out so you don’t have to leave your vehicle. The signature item is, of course, the Superdawg, a pure beef hot dog dressed with mustard, green relish, Spanish onions, hot peppers, dill pickle spear and a wedge of pickled green tomato. 

Try this: Superdawg

10. Margie’s Candies

  • Ice cream parlors
  • Logan Square
  • price 1 of 4
Margie’s Candies
Margie’s Candies
Photo: Erica Gannett for Time Out

Opened in 1921, this old school ice cream parlor is a charming time warp back to yesteryear. Nostalgic photos and Beatles memorabilia line the shelves, while the surprisingly lengthy menu boasts a variety of sundaes, banana splits, ice cream floats and more. If you’re looking for an experience you won’t soon forget, bring a group and order the 25-scoop sundae—you may need to be rolled out afterwards.

Try this: Turtle sundae

Advertising

11. Harold's Chicken Shack

  • West Loop
  • price 1 of 4
Harold's Chicken Shack
Harold's Chicken Shack
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

When you think of fried chicken in Chicago, the first place that usually comes to mind is Harold’s. Though the quality may vary between locations, the local chain is one of the city’s most famous institutions, with celebs, athletes and even President Obama among its countless fans. The food’s made to order, so you can expect the meat to turn out juicy, tender and enveloped by perfectly crisp skin every time. Of course, the chicken’s not complete without a dousing of mild sauce—a vinegary hot sauce that adds a bit of acidic zip and helps cut through the grease.

Try this: Half mixed fried chicken

12. Lem’s Bar-B-Q

  • Barbecue
  • Greater Grand Crossing
  • price 2 of 4
Lem’s Bar-B-Q
Lem’s Bar-B-Q
Photograph: Courtesy Lem's Bar B Q

Chicago isn’t exactly best known for barbecue, but the city’s South Side certainly has an identity of its own when it comes to smoking meats. At Lem’s, rib tips—a preferred cut in Chicago for its flavor and value—cooked in a custom glass smoker that looks like an aquarium is the specialty. Just follow the smells coming out of the smokestack and prepare to wait in line—the reward is worth it.

Try this: Rib tips

Advertising

13. Alinea

  • Contemporary American
  • Lincoln Park
  • price 4 of 4
Alinea
Alinea
Photograph: Matthew Gilson

Grant Achatz’s fine dining destination has been one of the city’s biggest culinary attractions since opening in 2005. The three-Michelin-starred restaurant draws guests from around the world for a total sensory experience, complete with dry ice, exotic ingredients and playful servingware. Though the tasting menus will set you back a pretty penny, a meal at Alinea is like sitting down to a theatrical masterpiece delivered with flawless execution.

Try this: The Alinea kitchen table experience

14. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

  • Steakhouse
  • Rush & Division
  • price 3 of 4
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Gibsons

In a city filled to the brim with amazon steakhouses, Gibsons is still practically a rite of passage. The Gold Coast restaurant is a place to be seen, and the food’s solid, too. Sidle up to the bar for a mean martini or Manhattan before sitting down to loaded wedge salads, juicy oysters and saucy baby back ribs. Of course, the star of the show is the beef—especially the Australian grass-fed steaks—but make sure to save room for a slice of massive macadamia turtle pie.

Try this: W.R.'s Chicago Cut

Book online
Advertising

15. The Wieners Circle

  • Hot dogs
  • Lincoln Park
  • price 1 of 4
The Wieners Circle
The Wieners Circle
Photograph: Wendell Remington

The folks behind the counter at this classic hot dog stand have had enough of drunk yuppies' crap. So much so that they’ve developed their own brand of smack-talking that’s now synonymous with a late-night food run here. Get your Chicago red hot with the traditional fixings—mustard, onion, neon-green relish, pickle spear, tomato, celery salt and sport peppers—an order of thick-cut fries, a big, fat lemonade and some verbal abuse. And don't forget the chocolate shake.

Try this: Char dog

16. Pizzeria Uno

  • Pizza
  • River North
  • price 2 of 4
Pizzeria Uno
Pizzeria Uno
Photograph: 4kclips / Shutterstock

The city’s most iconic food, deep dish pizza, was invented in 1943 at this River North restaurant. Founders Ike Sewell and Richard Riccardo, along with chef Rudy Malnati (of Lou Malnati’s fame), have all been credited with developing the recipe, and diners looking for a taste of history can stop in for a hearty, cheesy pie. Want to learn how to make it at home? Pizzeria Uno also offers cooking classes, where pros will give you the 101.

Try this: Chicago Classic deep dish pizza

Order online
Advertising

17. Twin Anchors

  • Barbecue
  • Lincoln Park
  • price 2 of 4
Twin Anchors
Twin Anchors
Photograph: Courtesy Twin Anchors

Nothing’s changed much in the nine decades since this Old Town rib institution started packing in the crowds, and that’s okay with us. Once in a while, we’ll still cram our way into the old tavern to wait among the masses (no reservations are taken) for the falling-off-the-bone, baked-then-grilled baby backs with a side of the “zesty” (really tangy) sauce. Add a side of the pork-flecked baked beans and an Old Style, and it’s a perfect Chicago meal.

Try this: Baby back ribs

18. Gene & Georgetti

  • Steakhouse
  • River North
  • price 3 of 4
Gene & Georgetti
Gene & Georgetti
Photograph: Rachel Bires

Meat and potatoes are a Midwesterner’s best friends and there’s an abundance of steakhouses in the city to cut into prime beef. None, however, have been doing it longer than Gene & Georgetti. Opened in 1941, the timeless institution still ranks among the quintessential Chicago experiences. The steaks are wet-aged for at least three weeks and then simply broiled before being served in a classic, white-tablecloth setting.

Try this: Prime Tomahawk

Book online
Advertising

19. Berghoff Restaurant

  • Contemporary European
  • Loop
  • price 1 of 4
Berghoff Restaurant
Berghoff Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy the Berghoff Restaurant

There are old-school spots, and then there’s the Berghoff. Family-owned and run for over 120 years, the German restaurant is notable for having secured the city’s first two liquor licenses after the repeal of prohibition and operating a mens-only bar until 1969. Today, the 45,000-square-foot space not only houses a restaurant, but a bar and a microbrewery as well. Downtown office workers and those interested in a bit of Chicago history stop in regularly for cold pints and hearty plates of wiener schnitzel, sauerbraten and sausages.

Try this: Reuben sandwich

Book online
Recommended
    More on iconic eats
      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.