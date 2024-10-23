The most prominent Jewish deli in Chicago has operated for eight decades and though it received a facelift in 2016, little else about the experience has changed. Grab a tray and get in line, because the food is served cafeteria-style. The reason to come here is the famous corned beef, generously piled high on rye bread, but other standouts include the pastrami, potato pancakes and matzah ball soup. No matter what you order, you’re certain to leave full and satisfied.
Try this: Corned beef sandwich