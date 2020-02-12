From Croatia with Love: 14 Things to Do this February 14

According to an ancient Croatian legend, if a ladybug lands on you on Valentine’s Day, you should watch where it flies away, because that’s the direction your future spouse will come from. Along with old folktales, Croatia is also rife with romantic festivities for the day of lovers; from an Istrian chocolate and wine festival to an intimate concert by Croatian heartbreaker Massimo in Rijeka. Get ready to welcome a ladybug onto your arm – or swat one from your lover’s – as you plan your Croatian Valentine’s getaway with our expert guide.