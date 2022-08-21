8 Hong Kong artists you should be following on Instagram

Simple Bao
Look at the mural-splattered corner around the city – chances are it’s one of Bao’s works. Born and based in Hong Kong, the street-art master has splattered her design upon everything from storefronts to buses. Since her career took off in 2015, Bao has become an established name in the field with top-ranked clients such as Google, Grand Hyatt, and K11 Musea.
But it took her a while to discover this calling. Formerly a graphic designer laden with mundane tasks, Bao travelled to Italy and realised her interest in mural art. Influenced by Japanese comics, her artistry is unparalleled simply judging from illustrations and sketches pegged on her Instagram wall. So you don’t even have to venture out on the streets to admire her work – simply click to explore more. @simplebao