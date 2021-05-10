Best art hubs and galleries to visit in Hong Kong
Looking to go gallery-hopping? Here's a list of our favourite places in town
If you believe Hong Kong is a cultural desert when it comes to visual arts, think again. From the heart of the city to the nooks and the crannies, there’s art everywhere in our metropolis as long as you know where to look for it. From art institutions that gather up-and-coming local talents under one roof to international galleries featuring works by established artists, there's plenty to satisfy your cultural cravings. If you’re not sure where to start, here’s a handy guide to some of the most interesting art spots to help kick off your journey as a bona fide culture vulture.
13a New Street Art Gallery
13A New Street Art Gallery is a community-focused art space formed by a group of young artists, designers, and creators. From street art to photography, the gallery supports all local and international artists by hosting regular art shows to introduce a diverse range of artworks to the community. Shows at the gallery are often colourful and fun too, making it the perfect place for budding art lovers to dip their toes into the art scene.
Aishonanzuka
A collaboration between Japanese galleries Aisho Miura Arts and Nanzuka, Aishonanzuka specialises not just in Japanese art but also art pieces by established and emerging artists around the world. Works featured at the gallery often challenge norms by creating art that's original, thought-provoking, and visually impactful. Expect names like Hajime Sorayama and Nobuyoshi Araki gracing the walls of this gallery.
Ben Brown Fine Arts
Following its first location in Mayfair, London, Ben Brown Fine Arts made its way to Hong Kong in 2009. Ideal for those with a sophisticated taste in art, the gallery has welcomed works by contemporary talents and 20th century masters, including the likes of Ron Arad, Claude & François-Xavier Lalanne and Vik Muniz.
Blindspot Gallery
With a primary focus on contemporary photography and image-based works, Blindspot Gallery is one of the largest gallery spaces in Hong Kong, located in the booming art neighbourhood that is Wong Chuk Hang. Representing and celebrating emerging and established local artists, the gallery hosts exhibitions by artists from Hong Kong and around East Asia.
Blue Lotus Gallery
Established in 2007, Blue Lotus Gallery is an independent gallery with a strong focus on photography and local culture. Some of the gallery’s biggest achievements include the rediscovery of local artist Fan Ho and the publication of Marcel Heijnen’s popular Hong Kong Shop Cats. Head to the gallery's online shop to discover an extensive collection of prints, postcards, and books by master photographers and emerging contemporary artists.
Cattle Depot Artist Village
A commune for creative minds, Cattle Depot Artist Village is one of Hong Kong’s most unique art hubs, home to a cluster of art organisations and studios. Formerly a slaughterhouse, the colonial red-brick site alone is like a masterpiece. Arguably the most prominent resident here is Videotage, a UNESCO-listed art organisation that focuses on new media works. Visitors can also catch works by Kwok Mang Ho – aka Frog King – a conceptual performance artist known for his outspoken works and eccentric costumes.
de Sarthe Gallery
Originally founded in Paris in 1997, Hong Kong’s de Sarthe Gallery is an impressive space that represents and exhibits a diverse spectrum of international artists, from renowned impressionists and modern masters to emerging contemporary artists from Asia. The team at de Sarthe really knows how to utilise the space and presents some incredibly innovative exhibitions.
Empty Gallery
Located by Aberdeen Harbour in Tin Wan and founded by Stephen Cheng, Empty Gallery is a one-of-a-kind space. What sets this gallery apart is that it’s almost pitch-black, like a cinema. Subverting the typical 'white cube' concept of art galleries, this space aims to present immersive and interactive exhibitions that could lead to some kind of full sensory experience of the works displayed. Get ready to experience art at a whole new level.
F11 Foto Museum
Keen to educate the populace about the world of photography and how it has “evolved into an important art form through which artists express their creativity, aesthetic sense and feelings”, F11 Foto Museum has exhibited the likes of Pulitzer Prize winner Sergey Ponomarev, renowned French photographer and painter Jacques Henri Lartigue and Magnum photographer Paolo Pellegrin.
H Queen's
Here to make Hong Kong’s reputation as Asia’s leading art hub an undisputable claim is H Queen’s. Since opening in 2018, the building has welcomed many new additions to the Hong Kong art scene, including the first Asian outpost of American fine art gallery David Zwirner and notable Swiss gallery Hauser and Wirth. Established names in the local scene, such as Pace Gallery and Tang Contemporary Art, have also relocated to the building to take advantage of its massive venues that won't be hindered by columns and windows.
Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre (JCCAC)
Once a factory estate that housed the city’s cottage industries, JCCAC was given a new lease on life as a creative hub in 2008. One of our favourite spaces on-site is Lumenvisum, a non-profit art organisation that showcases local photographers and their refreshing perspectives on topics spanning from relationships with domestic helpers to LGBTI life in Hong Kong.
K11 Art & Cultural Centre
Sitting on the sixth floor of K11 Musea, the K11 Art & Cultural Centre is a multi-purpose cultural space – including an outdoor sculpture park – which features an eclectic collection of artworks that reflect upon the city’s hyper-connected nature and multicultural diversity. These pieces include creations by some of the world’s most acclaimed artists such as Mary Weatherford, Erwin Wurm, and Yayoi Kusama.
La Galerie Paris 1839
Established in 2014, La Galerie strives to be a bridge between the east and the west by showcasing Asian and Western artists such as André Villers and Wang Wusheng. Since photographic works tend to have more than one copy, photographs at La Galerie are more affordable than the average painting. Budding collectors can start here and own the same masterpieces as those displayed in museums.
Over the Influence Gallery
Arguably one of the best galleries in town for urban art, Over the Influence has featured a slew of talents, including the likes of Jerkface, Shepard Fairey, and Cleon Peterson. The gallery places a strong focus on art that’s radical and influential and often pushes viewers to expand their horizons with works that represent alternative and marginalised viewpoints.
Para Site
Para Site is one of the most long standing independent art institutions in town and continues to build on its success with countless showcases for both emerging and established contemporary artists. Founded in early 1996 as an artist-run space, Para Site was Hong Kong's first venue for the expression of contemporary local art – particularly relevant at a time when the city was preparing for the handover. The gallery hosts exhibitions and educational projects with an aim of forging a critical understanding of local and international forces in Hong Kong art and civil society.
Perrotin
Perrotin manages to take to the dryness out of fine art and inject plenty of fun into its exhibitions. Mixing urban cool with highbrow appreciation, Perrotin’s popular shows in the past have featured Kaws and his figurative characters, anime-inspired artworks by Mr., and the stunning works of iconic Japanese artist Chiho Aoshima.
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
Our list simply would not be complete without this beast. Since Tai Kwun opened to the public in 2018, the revitalised landmark has consistently played host to a slew of art exhibitions featuring artworks of all medium from across the globe. There’s no limit to what kind of creativity you’ll be facing on your next visit.
WOAW Gallery
WOAW (World of Amazing Wonders) Gallery focuses on innovative contemporary art, bringing works by established and emerging artists around the globe to Hong Kong with a fresh perspective. With high ceilings and full-size windows overlooking the bustling street of Queen's Road Central, the gallery space will elevate your art-viewing experience like no other.