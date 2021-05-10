Best art hubs and galleries to visit in Hong Kong

If you believe Hong Kong is a cultural desert when it comes to visual arts, think again. From the heart of the city to the nooks and the crannies, there’s art everywhere in our metropolis as long as you know where to look for it. From art institutions that gather up-and-coming local talents under one roof to international galleries featuring works by established artists, there's plenty to satisfy your cultural cravings. If you’re not sure where to start, here’s a handy guide to some of the most interesting art spots to help kick off your journey as a bona fide culture vulture.

