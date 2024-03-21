In our digital age, new and emerging artists have more opportunities than ever to get their work in front of eyeballs and connect with creatives from around the world. American artist Coolman, whose real name is Danny Casale, blew up on social media with his comical illustrations and cartoons. His doodly lines are blocky and sometimes almost rough, but the simplicity is deceiving – though the humour seems random at first glance, it reveals a detailed eye for life’s intricacies. With no prior artistic training, Coolman has created a range of characters, including the vaguely rabbit-shaped Spesh, which have gained him almost three million followers on Instagram.

Following his collaboration with Hong Kong Tramways last year, the artist is now collaborating with Casetify for a special line, and has returned to the city with a pop-up shop and a mural, just in time for Arts Month. We catch up with Coolman to find out about life’s varying emotions and working as a digital artist.

