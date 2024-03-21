Hong Kong
Timeout

Casetify/Coolman
Photograph: Courtesy Casetify/Coolman

Arts in Focus: Coolman heals with random humour in his animations

The Insta-viral artist shares his thoughts about creativity and his main character Spesh

Cara Hung
Catharina Cheung
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Catharina Cheung
In our digital age, new and emerging artists have more opportunities than ever to get their work in front of eyeballs and connect with creatives from around the world. American artist Coolman, whose real name is Danny Casale, blew up on social media with his comical illustrations and cartoons. His doodly lines are blocky and sometimes almost rough, but the simplicity is deceiving – though the humour seems random at first glance, it reveals a detailed eye for life’s intricacies. With no prior artistic training, Coolman has created a range of characters, including the vaguely rabbit-shaped Spesh, which have gained him almost three million followers on Instagram. 

Following his collaboration with Hong Kong Tramways last year, the artist is now collaborating with Casetify for a special line, and has returned to the city with a pop-up shop and a mural, just in time for Arts Month. We catch up with Coolman to find out about life’s varying emotions and working as a digital artist.

Art hubs and galleries in Hong Kong you should visit
Top art exhibitions and events to check out in Hong Kong now
See the young creatives transforming Hong Kong’s arts and culture scene

In conversation with Coolman

When did you begin your artistic career? Have you studied art before?
Photograph: Courtesy Casetify

When did you begin your artistic career? Have you studied art before?

I feel like I started my artistic career when I first started to doodle in class – so, as long as I can remember. I never studied art professionally but it never seemed to matter, because my friends always seemed to be somewhat entertained [by] whatever I was creating. That was all the validation I needed to pursue [art] further.

What is your definition of art?

Anything that makes someone feel, well, anything! I know it’s quite broad, but I really do think it’s that simple. Take a silent film from the 1920s, or a crayon drawing you made when you were three, or a photo your grandma took of a squirrel. It’s all an emotion, or an idea, or a memory, or a means of expressing oneself. To me, it’s all art.

What inspires your creative work?

The world around me brings endless inspiration. Coming from New York, it was tough to go 10 minutes without noticing something totally odd and memorable. One time, my roommate in Brooklyn burned his tamales in the oven. I created a whole song and doodled an animation about how someone was grieving their burnt tamales, but someone else comes along and reassuringly sings that ‘It’s okay, I like my tamales well-done’.

Do you create every aspect of your Instagram comics – from characters and script to music and lyrics – all by yourself?
Photograph: Courtesy Casetify

Do you create every aspect of your Instagram comics – from characters and script to music and lyrics – all by yourself?

I often start with a concept or message that has been on my mind, sketch it down on physical paper, and start building the characters, script, and storyboard. I also record all the voices and music myself. From there, I will work alongside my amazing team to bring everything to life. I think it’s important for any artist to develop a team they trust, both professionally and creatively, so that they can build bigger and more ambitious projects. You can’t always do it all yourself!

Who is Spesh? Does this character represent someone in real life?

Spesh is a little bit of myself and a little bit of all of us. He is that little voice inside our heads that keeps us going through hard times and cheers you on through good times. Most importantly, Spesh is here to remind everyone that they are special, and unique, and a little weird… And that’s okay.

Apart from humour, your works carry a hint of sadness as well. What emotions and message are you trying to convey?

Life isn’t always happiness and sunshine. If we were to pretend that everything is happy, [then] art would become generic and cliché. In Disney movies, there’s always a tinge of sadness and heartbreak to balance out the happiness – that’s what makes it so powerfully human. Without darkness, there is no light. Doesn’t a laugh feel so much sweeter after a cry? That’s the beautiful complexity of the human experience, and I think we should embrace it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by coolman coffeedan (@coolman)

Do you think creative art can be separated from social media in this day and age? What do you think is the difference between traditional and digital art?

I don’t think there is a difference, just different mediums to express your emotions. Artists are also shaped by their generation and the tools that are available to them. I think all artists should use social media or have a digital presence to strengthen their craft and have their art reach more people around the globe.

Tell us about your pop-up in Hong Kong.

I am teaming up with Casetify to create a collection of my artwork that people can take with them in their pocket. It’s very exciting [to be] featured in K11 Musea, where my international fans can come and see my work in person. A key highlight of the show will be my larger-than-life mural that will be painted on site by me when I arrive in Hong Kong.

Your collaboration with Casetify means your art is on phone cases. What do you feel about this project?
Photograph: Courtesy Casetify

Your collaboration with Casetify means your art is on phone cases. What do you feel about this project?

For the first time, my art will be available to wear on your personal everyday devices. It’s something that people can have with them at all times, to brighten their day and remind them of how special they are. Plus, it’s kind of cool to think how I got my start based on people watching my creations on their phones. It’s the main reason my animations have been able to reach so many people around the world, so it feels full circle that now people can wear my art on those phones!

Is there somewhere in Hong Kong you want to visit, or a local dish you really want to try?

I’m really excited to see M+, the contemporary art museum. I’m actually doing a pop-up there with Curator Coffee, where people can order drinks with incredible latte art of my animations – I didn’t even know the technology for this was possible! There are unique Spesh lattes, Blue Dude lattes, and so on. I can’t wait to try it myself.

Are there any Hong Kong artists you like, and any you’d want to collaborate with in the future?

I love the vibrant creative energy in this city alone, but the works of Mak2 really stand out to me. I’ve never seen anything like it before. Also, Stephen Wong Chun-hei’s landscape works are just breathtaking. Love to them both.

