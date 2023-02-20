Best things to see and do during Hong Kong Arts Month

Featuring works by Hong Kong contemporary artist and 'Godfather of Designer Toys' Michael Lau, the Splendid Park exhibition is a celebration of Hong Kong's art scene and the welcoming of Spring. Nearly 40 artworks, including paintings and sculptures from the artist's oeuvre, will be on view at K11 Musea's Kunsthalle from February 11 to March 5. The exhibition also integrates the artist's reflections on art and today's world, inviting audiences to immerse into Lau's creative world.

To make the walk at the park extra fun, take part in the various activities and workshops available, such as yoga sessions, kids' storytime, and flower wreath-making, or follow K11 Musea's official Instagram (@k11musea) to find specially designed themed filters and stickers!