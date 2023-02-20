Hong Kong
Art Basel Hong Kong 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Art Basel Hong Kong

Best things to see and do during Hong Kong Arts Month

Fill the entire month with creativity and paint the town red!

Jenny Leung
Written by
March in Hong Kong is typically known to be the most creative month thanks to Hong Kong Arts Month. From the return of the city's biggest art fairs such as Art Basel and Art Central to local affairs like HKwalls and other exciting art exhibitions, these artsy events below ought to get your creative juices flowing.

RECOMMENDED: 13 Hidden art spaces you should visit in Hong Kong, Best museums you should visit in Hong Kong

Things to do during during Hong Kong Arts Month

Splendid Park
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Splendid Park

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Featuring works by Hong Kong contemporary artist and 'Godfather of Designer Toys' Michael Lau, the Splendid Park exhibition is a celebration of Hong Kong's art scene and the welcoming of Spring. Nearly 40 artworks, including paintings and sculptures from the artist's oeuvre, will be on view at K11 Musea's Kunsthalle from February 11 to March 5. The exhibition also integrates the artist's reflections on art and today's world, inviting audiences to immerse into Lau's creative world. 

To make the walk at the park extra fun, take part in the various activities and workshops available, such as yoga sessions, kids' storytime, and flower wreath-making, or follow K11 Musea's official Instagram (@k11musea) to find specially designed themed filters and stickers!

SerendiCity media arts festival
Photograph: Cara Hung

SerendiCity media arts festival

  • Art
  • Hong Kong

SerendiCity is the finale of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority's Creative Tomorrow Arts Tech Festival. Running from Feb 13 to March 5, the programme explores the infinite potential of arts and technology, illustrating the dynamic relationship between data, the city, and its people. The public is invited to enjoy a wide variety of media arts and performing arts programmes by local and overseas artists, which will be staged at venues including Freespace, Xiqu Centre, and Art Park, as well as on WKCDA’s online platform. 

Highlights include Borealis, a large-scale outdoor art installation by Swiss artist Dan Acher; The Orchestra of Temple Street, created by Hong Kong mixed media artist Chilai Howard; the Asia debut of Pulse Topology, a large-scale interactive installation that brings to life the pulses of visitors through thousands of light bulbs and sound effects, and many more. All programmes under SerendiCity are free of charge; pre-registration is required for some of the events.

Art Central 2023
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Art Central 2023

  • Art
  • Wan Chai

Art Central returns from March 22 to 25 with an extensive roster of participating galleries showcasing everything from paintings and sculptures to mixed media work, large-scale installations, as well as art talks, video presentations, art performances and more. Taking place alongside Art Basel Hong Kong, Art Central allows visitors to discover various creative talents from Hong Kong and around the world.

Art Basel Hong Kong 2023
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Art Basel Hong Kong 2023

  • Art
  • Wan Chai

The crown jewel of Hong Kong Art Month and the city’s art calendar, Art Basel is taking place from March 23 to 25 at the Hong Kong Convention Centre. Featuring masterpieces and contemporary artworks from numerous galleries around the world, as well as a series of programmes and talks for visitors to take part in, there’s never a dull moment at Art Basel.

 

Hylozoism: An Arts & Technology Exhibition
Photograph: Courtesy HKDI

Hylozoism: An Arts & Technology Exhibition

  • Things to do
  • Sai Kung

From now to April 2, 2023, HKDI presents Hylozoism: An Arts & Technology Exhibition, featuring five international artists, including Ellen Pau and Keith Lam from Hong Kong, Japanese music legend Ryuichi Sakamoto, media artist Daito Manabe, and more. Through exploring the symbiotic co-existence between arts and technology, and how humans and nature interact, the exhibition hopes to present a new ecology created jointly by humans and machines.

Myth Makers—Spectrosynthesis III
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

Myth Makers—Spectrosynthesis III

  • Art
  • Central

Curated by Inti Guerrero and Chantal Wong, and co-presented with Sunpride Foundation, Myth Makers—Spectrosynthesis III is the first major exhibition that shines a light on LGBTQ+ perspectives in Hong Kong. On view from now until April 10 at Tai Kwun Contemporary galleries, the exhibition features over 100 artworks from over 60 artists from Hong Kong and overseas. Together, they address the core notion of 'queer mythologies', inviting audiences to explore contemporary mythologies and practices of the body through new productions, historical works from the 1940s to the 1990s, artworks on loan from the collection of the Sunpride Foundation, along with a publication collaboration with Queer Reads Library.

Aside from the striking artworks that will no doubt stimulate both the eyes and the mind, visitors can also take part in a wide range of programmes and educational events such as talks, workshops, Family Day, and guided public tours.

K11 Musea presents City As Studio
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea/Jason Bil/Timothy Curtis

K11 Musea presents City As Studio

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

From March 20 to May 14, K11 Musea presents its first major exhibition on graffiti and street art, City As Studio, to coincide with Art Basel Hong Kong. Curated by Jeffrey Deitch, the exhibition features over 100 works by more than 30 artists – including the likes of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Futura, Barry McGee, Kaws, Aiko, and more – showcasing the history of the art forms from its emergence in the subway yards and parking lots of 1970s New York to its rise as a worldwide phenomenon. City As Studio will also present a series of photographs documenting the artistry of street artists in the 1970s and 80s, along with a diverse range of activities, including talks, screenings, tours, an interactive graffiti tagging activity, and more. 

Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now

  • Art
  • West Kowloon

To celebrate M+'s first anniversary, the museum is hosting a special exhibition featuring over 200 creations by Yayoi Kusama, one of the most influential and inspiring artists of our time. Held from now to May 14, the exhibition – titled Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now – is the largest retrospective of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan. 

Through six different themes – Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life – visitors will be able to view the artist's work spanning over seven decades, from her earliest work to the most recent output, inclusive of paintings, installations, sculptures, drawings, collages, moving images, and archival materials. The exhibition will also present three brand-new works to audiences for the first time: Death of Nerves (2022)​, a large-scale installation connecting the museum’s ground floor and basement levels; Dots Obsession—Aspiring to Heaven's Love (2022), an immersive environment that includes one of the artist’s signature mirrored spaces; and Pumpkin (2022) two large sculptures available for public viewing in the Main Hall.

Read more
Arte M digital art exhibition
Photograph: Courtesy Arte Museum

Arte M digital art exhibition

  • Art
  • North Point

Korean digital design company d’strict heads to Hong Kong with Arte M, a special digital art show showcasing selected highlights from its renowned immersive media art exhibition Arte Museum.

Open from now to January 7, 2024, at K11 HACC, Arte M takes on the theme of 'Eternal Nature' and consists of four individual spaces displaying unique media artworks that reinterpret elements and nature. From the life cycle of flowers and crashing swells to boundlessly stretching seashore and the tropical rainforest, the works will take audiences on a surreal immersive experience through a combination of visual effects, sensuous sound, and elegant aromas.

Following its 15-month showcase at K11 HACC, the exhibition is expected to relocate to 11 Skies as a permanent exhibition with more works added to the collection in a much larger space. If you can't wait that long, get your tickets to the current show now.

