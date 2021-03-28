Hong Kong's best beachside bars and restaurants
Drink and dine amidst the best seafront views in town
If you’re looking for places to explore this long weekend, you might want to consider heading out to restaurants and bars that offer the best seafront views in town. Instead of sitting in intimately-lit dining spaces, al fresco spaces give you a bit of a breather, and looking out and taking in the panoramic waterfront views provides a serene escape from the city. So, if you're planning that few minutes refuge away from the city, check out any of the venues from this list of the best beachside dining and drinking spots in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong's best beachside bars and restaurants
Bathers
Bathers is located conveniently along Lantau's Lower Cheung Sha Beach. Here you can enjoy all-day dining while taking in the seaside breeze. Enjoy Western cuisine highlighting fresh seafood and hearty servings of meat and pair it with refreshing cocktails. Catch a seat by the terrace or by the comfy seats sprawled on the sand to enjoy the best beachside view. Bathers can take up to 100 seats next to the sand, which makes it a popular destination for parties, events, and wedding receptions. Make sure to book ahead to secure a spot, especially during busy, sunny weekends. For the Easter holiday, Bathers will open for breakfast on April 1 to 6, from 9 am to 11 am. Enjoy breakfast dishes (starts at$85) that include French toast with fresh berries, Greek yoghurt and vanilla syrup, house-cured salmon served with toasted sourdough and scrambled eggs, and house-made pork sausage, smoked bacon, grilled tomato, mushrooms, poached egg served with toasted sourdough, among others.
Treasure Island Beach Club
Treasure Island Beach Club took over the former Mavericks restaurant space in 2018 and has since been a popular weekend stomping ground for beachgoers, hikers, and surfers on Pui O Beach. The venue not only offers food and drink but also rents out watersports equipment, tents, and cabanas that guests can use while in the area. In between tanning and water activities, head over to the restaurant and enjoy live DJ sets playing Ibiza-inspired beats and other dance mixes.
Yau Ley Seafood Restaurant
A family-run seafood restaurant since 1999, Yau Ley Seafood is popular for weekend hikers and tourists passing by the area. Here you'll get the freshest seafood caught daily by local fishermen which makes the trip all the more worthwhile. Enjoy seafood plates of deep-fried squid, calamari, curry crab, steamed or fried lobsters, prawns, and clams. You may also choose from any of the live fish available at the restaurant's tank and have it freshly cooked in the kitchen. If you need a ride to get to the venue, you may call to reserve for a speedboat pick-up.
Amalfitana
Amalfitana brings a slice of the Amalfi coast in Repulse Bay. More precisely, slices of quality Napolitano-style pizza in a relaxed waterfront setting. The restaurant prides itself on the artisanal pizzas on the menu and a few traditional Italian desserts. Try the signature Amalfitana pizza ($250) topped with porcini mushrooms, bufala mozzarella, parma ham, and rocket, and wash it all down with the bar's refreshing spritzes, Negroni variations, and housemade limoncello infusions.
Limewood
Limewood offers a sweet Caribbean seaside escape in this side of town. The restaurant offers a fusion of Southeast Asian, Hawaiian, South American, and Caribbean cuisine centred around barbecued seafood and meat. If you're done sinking your teeth into the barbecued fare, try their signature margaritas or their All Day Bloody Mary. And for a boozier afternoon by the beach, sip on the bar's expanding tequila, mezcal, and aged rum selection. Limewood’s happy hour ($60 per cocktail) is available Mondays to Thursdays, 3pm to 8pm.
For weekend beachgoers, kickstart your day dining by the beach and enjoy’s Limewood’s breakfast menu starting from 9am to 11am, every Saturday and Sunday. Order a healthy green brekkie bowl ($160) – made with poached egg, silver beets, kale, spinach, avocado, and chrysanthemum leaves or a bacon and egg roti ($120) with smoked bacon, fried egg, and housemade relish.
Sip Song
If you're looking for Southern Thai flavours in a beachfront setting, then walk a few steps from Limewood and Amalfitana and grab a seat at Sip Song. The restaurant's name means 12 in Thai, and it refers to the 12 essential ingredients found in Thai dishes. Try a serving of Pad Thai and sip on freshly opened coconut juice while enjoying the pleasant views of Repulse Bay. For a boozy treat, wet your whistle with the Sip Song's refreshing signature cocktails like Coriander Mojito and Pandan Colada.
Cococabana
This stand-alone beachfront restaurant serves up Mediterranean cuisine and a great selection of rosé wines which can be enjoyed on breezy afternoons by the terrace facing Shek O Beach. Open from breakfast until dinner; guests can enjoy seafood fares like bouillabaisse, grilled french swordfish, grilled piri piri king prawns, and whole grilled sea bream with fresh rosemary flamed with pastis (anise-flavoured alcohol), among others.
Momentai
Momentai is Sai Kung waterfront's friendly neighbourhood bar and restaurant. Settle in with a local craft beer in hand – Lion Rock, Gweilo, Yardley Brothers, Young Master, and more options on draft – while enjoying the waterfront breeze by the sofas on the open deck. On Friday’s you can enjoy gourmet taco platters ($100) from 4pm alongside margaritas and blood orange Paloma ($75 per cocktail). If you want a healthier drink, you can enjoy glasses of kombucha available fresh on tap, which is a rarity in Hong Kong.
Padstow Restaurant & Bar
Padstow Restaurant & Bar's location near Hebe Haven makes this venue a popular joint for sailing enthusiasts. This three-floor bar and restaurant serve modern British fares which include steaks, sausages, black pudding, and signature pies made with IPA or stout beer barley pastry. Drop by here on weekends to enjoy hearty traditional prime rib-eye roast that pairs perfectly well with pints of St Mungo Lager served exclusively in Padstow (and Shoreditch, the restaurant's sister company).
Thai Dao
A Thai restaurant located on the seaside of Tai Mong Tsai Beach in Sai Kung. Their kitchen is run by Thai chefs and serves authentic Northern Thai dishes using spices imported from Thailand. The style of cooking here is milder compared to cuisines from other Thai regions, so expect dishes with bursts of flavour without the overpowering heat. Try seafood and meat Thai skewers or order some deep-fried barramundi with chilli lime sauce, stir-fried duck breast with bay leaves or the crispy seasonal salmon belly with Thai herbs.
By the way, the place is dog-friendly, so catch a table outside and chill with your spoiled pooch while enjoying the seafront view.
Fratelli
Another notable restaurant with a view on The Pulse in Repulse Bay. Fratelli is run by the same team behind pizza restaurant Amalfitana, but focuses on artisanal, nonna-style pasta such as tagliatelle bolognese, and bucatini amatriciana with pork cheek and parmesan. So, head here if you're craving for some comforting pasta dishes and pair it with the restaurant's selection of wines, beers, and vermouth cocktails.
For Easter, the venue is offering an Easter feast that includes lobster pasta and lamb meatball, and kids will get chocolate eggs.
Zak's
Sitting on the edge of Discovery Bay's harbourfront is Zaks, the largest restaurant in the area offering a 5,000 square foot spacious outdoor terrace and a smart al fresco atmosphere. Just a two-minute walk from the ferry pier, Zaks is popular for its spectacular beach view and an extensive menu of Asian and Western cuisine, so you're guaranteed to find something to satisfy your appetite. The huge ground space makes it an excellent venue for large groups and families with kids; there's even a pirate ship play area where kids can spend hours on end.
Come by on April 4 to 5 (1pm to 3pm) to enjoy Easter specials such as their Easter Bunny shakes ($68) in chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry flavours.
