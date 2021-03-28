Hong Kong's best beachside bars and restaurants

If you’re looking for places to explore this long weekend, you might want to consider heading out to restaurants and bars that offer the best seafront views in town. Instead of sitting in intimately-lit dining spaces, al fresco spaces give you a bit of a breather, and looking out and taking in the panoramic waterfront views provides a serene escape from the city. So, if you're planning that few minutes refuge away from the city, check out any of the venues from this list of the best beachside dining and drinking spots in Hong Kong.

