7 kitchen ingredients you can use to make cocktails

2. Vinegar

Vinegar is not just great for your food; it is also a great souring agent for cocktails. While drinking vinegar may not sound very appealing, it's actually delicious when mixed in drinks. A lot of famous bartenders are already using vinegar as part of their staple cocktail menu and as a replacement for lemons, limes, and citric acid. Once you think of it as another ingredient to give acidity to your drink, a whole new world of flavours will open up for you to explore. Let's start by using it as a shrub. A shrub is a combination of sugar, vinegar, and fruits. Use any type of vinegar and experiment depending on your preference – white vinegar, sugar cane, or apple cider. You can use any leftover fruits from your kitchen when making a shrub. Berries, strawberries, or pineapples all make delicious sweet flavours, and citrus fruits like lemon, orange, or grapefruit make zesty sour notes. For this recipe, use strawberries and apply the cold shrub method.

What you'll need

2 cups of cubed strawberries

1 cup vinegar

1 cup sugar

30ml gin or vodka

60ml club soda

jar with a lid

ice

How to make a shrub

1) In a jar, muddle the strawberries and add in the sugar and vinegar.

2) Close the jar with the lid and shake it vigorously. Rest in the fridge to infuse.

3) Check the infusion after five hours if it is in your desired flavour notes, or you can leave it overnight or up to two days.

4) Strain the liquid from the fruit pulps and transfer into a bottle.

Tip: To add complexity, you can infuse with herbs or spices. For this recipe, strawberries mix well with red peppercorns for its sweet and spicy notes.

Make a shrub cocktail

1) Fill the glass with ice and pour in 60ml shrub and 30ml gin or vodka. Top up with 60ml of club soda. Serve and enjoy!