7 kitchen ingredients you can use to make cocktails

1. White Rabbit Milk Candy
Candies are usually packed with flavours and sugars, which makes it an excellent ingredient for liquor infusion. Coffee candies, gummy bears, lemon sours, and skittles are among the many sweet treats you can use to make candy-inspired cocktails. But, if Chinese New Year left you with a few chewy White Rabbit candies in your kitchen, you can use these to make delicious vodka shooters.
What you will need
1/4 cup water
8 pieces of White Rabbit candy
90ml vodka
ice
Make a milky vodka shooter
1) Heat a saucepan and pour in the water and unwrapped candies. Stir until the candies are diluted. Turn off the heat and set aside.
2) In a jar, add 90ml vodka and the White Rabbit candy syrup. Fill the jar with ice and stir until chilled. Pour the liquid in glass shooters and serve.
Tip: If you want more milky sweet notes, you can adjust the syrup by adding more candy to the mix, or you can experiment by using the new White Rabbit ice lollies as a garnish to your drink.