Drink This: Valentine's Day cocktails by Caprice Bar's Lorenzo Antinori

"Being single is not a bad thing. Sometimes it is even the right time to spoil your single self," shares Lorenzo. "For the Single & Fabulous Martini, the idea was to create a boozy cocktail, which would lift the spirits of any lonely heart!" The drink is a Martini twist with olives, pickled onion, lemon twist – you can even add some cheeky side dishes to pair with it – which combines well with the calming properties of chamomile. "It's a perfect concoction for a self-care kind of night," he adds.

Ingredients:

30ml gin or vodka

20ml dry vermouth infused with chamomile tea (use two tea bags of chamomile tea in 750ml of dry vermouth and allow to steep for one hour; strain and bottle)

10ml St Germain elderflower liqueur

3 drops Apple cider vinegar

Garnish: lemon, pickled onions, blue cheese stuffed olives, or green Italian olives

Tools you will need:

Mixing glass (or any stainless-steel or glass cup)

Large spoon

Strainer

Jigger (or a shot glass/measuring cup)

Martini glass (or any regular glass)

How to make the drink:

1) Steep two chamomile tea bags in 750ml of vermouth for one hour. Strain the mixture in a bottle and set it aside.

2) Combine all the ingredients (except the garnishes) into a tin or mixing glass, and stir for about 20 seconds, allowing the drink to hit the right dilution.

3) Strain into a Martini glass.

4) Garnish with lemon peel, pickled onion, and olive. Alternatively, you can also add a side of fried chicken and caviar or roe.

5) Serve and enjoy!