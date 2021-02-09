Drink This: Valentine's Day cocktails by Caprice Bar's Lorenzo Antinori
Easy to prepare cocktail recipes for singles and couples to enjoy on VDay.
If you're planning a romantic evening with your special someone on Valentine's Day, create the perfect mood with delicious cocktails to warm up the evening. Time Out's 2020 Bartender of the Year and Caprice Bar's beverage manager Lorenzo Antinori has crafted two special Valentine's Day-themed cocktails that you can easily whip up at home. We also have something for the happy singletons! No need to have a special date, make this recipe and enjoy a little self love on Valentine's Day.
Recreate the recipes below, and enjoy a cosy night at home. Follow the step-by-step guide as demonstrated by Lorenzo during the live mixology session of Time Out Hong Kong's Ask the expert series.
For the happy singletons: Single & Fabulous Martini
"Being single is not a bad thing. Sometimes it is even the right time to spoil your single self," shares Lorenzo. "For the Single & Fabulous Martini, the idea was to create a boozy cocktail, which would lift the spirits of any lonely heart!" The drink is a Martini twist with olives, pickled onion, lemon twist – you can even add some cheeky side dishes to pair with it – which combines well with the calming properties of chamomile. "It's a perfect concoction for a self-care kind of night," he adds.
Ingredients:
30ml gin or vodka
20ml dry vermouth infused with chamomile tea (use two tea bags of chamomile tea in 750ml of dry vermouth and allow to steep for one hour; strain and bottle)
10ml St Germain elderflower liqueur
3 drops Apple cider vinegar
Garnish: lemon, pickled onions, blue cheese stuffed olives, or green Italian olives
Tools you will need:
Mixing glass (or any stainless-steel or glass cup)
Large spoon
Strainer
Jigger (or a shot glass/measuring cup)
Martini glass (or any regular glass)
How to make the drink:
1) Steep two chamomile tea bags in 750ml of vermouth for one hour. Strain the mixture in a bottle and set it aside.
2) Combine all the ingredients (except the garnishes) into a tin or mixing glass, and stir for about 20 seconds, allowing the drink to hit the right dilution.
3) Strain into a Martini glass.
4) Garnish with lemon peel, pickled onion, and olive. Alternatively, you can also add a side of fried chicken and caviar or roe.
5) Serve and enjoy!
For the happy couple: Perfect Blend
"The Perfect Blend is inspired by the craft behind blended whisky," shares Lorenzo. The art behind creating a blended whisky with age-old techniques and carefully mixing different whiskies to create a harmonious synergy is akin to lovers and their relationships. "The drink celebrates the harmony between two hearts and the craft of making blended Scotch," he adds. "The ginger adds the extra kick to spice up the rest of the evening!"
Ingredients:
40ml Blended Scotch whisky
10ml Cassis liqueur
20ml Fresh lemon juice
1 tbsp honey (acacia honey or any flower honey)
1 tbsp chopped fresh ginger
Garnish: shichimi togarashi, orange zest and an edible flower
Tools you will need:
Shaker (any style or a mason jar with a lid)
Strainer
Jigger (or a shot glass/measuring cup)
Matchstick or lighter
Martini glass (or any regular glass)
saucer (or any small dishware)
How to make the drink:
1) Rim half of the Martini glass with shichimi togarashi. Set aside
2) Combine all the ingredients into a shaker and shake vigorously.
3) Strain into a Martini glass.
4) Flame an orange peel and garnish the drink with an edible flower.
5) Serve and enjoy!
Shop for the ingredients at bevbarons.com.
