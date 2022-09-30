Time Out says

As part of Singular Concepts’ celebrations for Negroni Week, Barcode, Bianco & Rosso, Tell Camellia, and The Daily Tot have teamed up to support Women for Women International, an organisation that supports marginalised women and improves their health and well-being. Each venue has created their own Negroni that will be available throughout September. Ten dollars from each Negroni sold goes towards the organisation to support their cause. If you want to try all their Negronis in one venue, make sure to stop by Tell Camellia on September 21st from 8pm, for a special bar shift where bartenders from all of Singular Concept’s venues will be gathering for one night to showcase their signature serves.