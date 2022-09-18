Time Out says

Bitter, bold, and boozy. Negroni, the iconic Italian aperitif made of bitters, gin, and vermouth, is definitely an acquired taste. But once you get used to its punchy character, it will quickly become your go-to drink, and there will be no reason to wait for Negroni Week to enjoy it. But a weeklong celebration of this beloved red cocktail is welcome in our books, especially because it means we will be drinking for a cause.

Every year, top bars worldwide participate in the global charity initiative of Negroni Week to raise funds for various causes and charities. A portion of Negroni cocktail sales from participating retailers and F&B venues goes to a charity of their choice. This year marks the 10th anniversary of celebrating this Italian classic, and funds raised for the initiative will go to one sole organisation, Slow Food, a global movement that inspires the public to change the world through food that is good, clean, and fair for all. The Slow Food Negroni Week Fund will support international projects promoting the preservation of cultural and biological diversity of food and beverage worldwide.

From September 12 to 18, 40 Hong Kong F&B venues, including Aqua, Coa, DarkSide, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Salisterra, and Terrible Baby, among others, are joining the festivities, so you'll have plenty of boozy Negroni options to savour in the city. Each bar will have its own gimmicks and Negroni-themed activities so make sure to tag your friends along for the revelry.

Negroni Week will kick off with an opening party, 'Closer Than Ever' at Honky Tonks Tavern. Catch the 'Handcuffed Guestshifts' featuring bartender duos from Argo, DarkSide, Honky Tonks Tavern, The Diplomat, Shady Acres, and The Dispensary as they whip up delicious Negronis behind the stick. Watch them battle it out in a friendly competition of serving the most Negronis during their shift while being handcuffed to each other. Aside from the special Negronis that each duo will prepare, patrons can also sip on Honky Tonks' special Negroni Week menu, which is available all night and throughout that week.

On September 18, multiple events will be happening for the closing day. At Italian restaurant Cantina, guests can enjoy the Negroni Non-Stop Brunch ($788 per person) and indulge in unlimited servings of cicchetti and thin-crust pizzette, a selection of pasta or sharing dishes, and desserts, including three and a half hours of free-flow Prosecco, Negroni, Sbagliato, and Garibaldi cocktails. Want to learn about the art of mixing a Negroni? Sandeep Hathiramani will educate you in crafting this red aperitif at Thirsty Shaker from 4pm to 6pm. Interested participants can book a slot ($500 per person) by emailing info@thirstyshaker.com. From 6pm to 7pm, move over across the street at The Daily Tot to watch the 'Negroni All Stars' compete for the Negroni Speed Challenge. Six bartenders from participating bars, including Terrible Baby, Bella Lee, and Tell Camelia, will compete to make and serve glasses of Negronis as fast as they can.

For more information, visit negroniweek.com and follow the hashtag #NegroniWeek2022 to see festivities as it happens all around the globe.