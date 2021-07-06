New restaurants to try in Hong Kong this July
Discover this month’s latest dining destinations
Another month, another truckload of new restaurants and venues to check out in the city. From all kinds of Japanese cuisine-inspired restaurants and new outlets popping up in food halls, here are the latest dining destinations to get stuck into this month.
Awa Awa
Inspired by the Japanese Island of Okinawa, Awa Awa is a new restaurant and bar opened by ‘sake samurai’ Elliot Faber of Sake Central in which he hopes to introduce Hong Kong to Awamori, an Okinawan distilled liquor, and Okinawa's unique cuisine which is internationally influenced thanks to a long history of trade. Think interesting combinations and punchy flavours inflected by Chinese, Southeast Asian and American cuisine.
The food menu is led by chef Joe Chan who has created dishes including the crispy gyoza shell tostada with market fish, jalepeño and Okinawan citrus Shikuwasa; pig ear salad dressed with Japanese mustard greens and mala spice; and akiage, a type of tempura with mozuku seaweed, shrimp, squid, onion and carrot served with a yuzu ponzu dipping sauce, among other dishes that pair well with the refreshing cocktails and Awamori collection.
The restaurant has been designed by Sean Dix, whose designs you will have seen at Cornerstone and Hotal Colombo in Hong Kong, and showcase a low-tech yet playful style with neon lights with art-deco elements throughout.
Carbs
Taking over the old Chicken Bar space, Carbs is a concept from the same people behind Cookie Department and offers, well, carbs. You know, all the tasty things that are good for the soul. More specifically, deep-dish square pizzas, otherwise known as Detroit-style pizza, with various dipping sauces as well as tater tots, curly fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, cocktails, beers and more.
Musubi Hiro
New gastropub Musubi Hiro offers a modern take on old-school Japanese bites including the classic musubi. Many will know musubi as the popularised spam-and-rice blocks from Hawaii in the tradition of Japanese onigiri, but Musubi Hiro offers more creative made-to-order musubi options. The menu features everything from deep-fried, seafood, meat and vegetarian renditions to Hong Kong-inspired flavours with a variety of sauces and toppings too. The menu also includes izakaya-style snacks, washed down with plenty of sake, cocktails and beer on tap.
Inspired by retro Tokusatsu, the Japanese live-action series of the 1960s with giant monsters battling superheroes and robots, Musubi Hiro is lively and animated with huge mural art at the front, a neon restaurant light, and a black and red interior.
TamJai SamGor Mixian (Lan Kwai Fong)
Mixing it up, in terms of image and not just mixian, popular local noodle joint TamJai SamGor has landed in Lan Kwai Fong with a more international outlook. The store is the brand's flagship and is set to offer alcoholic drink options and pairing snacks (in early August) while featuring a new TJSG restaurant sign, a huge window looking into the restaurant with a red and black interior and Hong Kong-style neon lights. New bites include beef, bacon, mushroom, and courgette skewers, as well as additional toppings of fish fillet, premium beef slices, cuttlefish and lobster balls that are exclusive to the flagship store. You can also try a bowl of mixian in the new laksa-style soup base called 'sha sha'.
Pane e Latte
This Italian bakery and gelateria, dressed in pretty pinks and pastels, is located in the heart of Stanley Village and opens July 2021 to offer a range of traditional baked goods and pastries handmade fresh onsite. The new spot will also have sweet and savoury dishes on the menu for breakfast, lunch, weekend brunch, aperitivo and dinner. Baked goodies include a flavourful Mazi sourdough bread, soft focaccia Pugliese, and sweet bombolinis that you'll regret not getting if you're in Stanley.
Pazzi Isshokenmei
Merging Japanese izakaya ideas with Italian culinary traditions, Pazzi Isshokenmei offers a unique take on a cuisine that bridges these two worlds. The restaurant, located on H Queen's second floor with 6,000sq ft of space, gets its name from 'pazzi', the Italian phrase for mad, and 'issho-kenmei', the Japanese expression that means to do something very hard.
Dishes include the likes of Tokyo burrata which features Japanese peach and tomato with Italian burrata, red prawn udon, and a real stunner, the Tanoshii Cake which is a layered rice cake with premium ingredients from Hokkaido such as uni, toro, and caviar, among other items. The restaurant also offers something they call the Treasure Chest, a vintage-style wooden chest on wheels that is brought to the table to make fresh handrolls with your choice of ingredients.
Attached to Pazzi Isshokenmei is an invite-only bar for cocktails, fine wines, champagnes, and sake, as well as a patio for cigars and shisha. The invite-only bar will be unveiled in August.
Twist & Buckle at Eaton HK's Food Hall
Churros specialists, Twist & Buckle, is now also available at Eaton HK's food hall and they have launched a vibrantly purple ube churro ($38) dusted with purple sweet potato that is exclusive to this location to celebrate. Another highlight is the freshly made churros filled with the rich caramel of dulce de leche ($45) which are offered alongside the classic cinnamon-dusted or glazed churros options. You can also order churros with vanilla soft serve ice cream ($48) featuring juicy fruit pieces and compote or with chocolate and other sweet delights. Twist & Buckle also offers creative freshly-squeezed lemonades ($30) such as refreshing Calamansi & Mint.
Bengal Brothers
The new grab-and-go venue Bengal Brothers brings India’s kati rolls, along with other street-food inspired bowls, snacks, lassis and drinks to Wan Chai for anyone looking for a quick bite on the go. The shop also offers a click-and-mortar system that enables customers to order ahead and quick self-service for ease and convenience.
Bengal Brother’s kati rolls feature a variety of fillings, from chargrilled meat or vegetables, topped with fresh salad and drizzled with signature handmade chutneys, spice blends, pickled vegetables, or toasted coconut, all rolled into homemade warm and flaky paratha. Their signature kati roll, The BB Classic, is a combination of chicken tikka and freshly beaten egg which is a popular option in India too. Other kati rolls on the menu also stay true to India’s regional flavours, with a pork kati roll inspired by the southwest, and chickpeas from the northwest.
BaseHall's three new outlets
This stylish food hall in the basement of Jardine House features an assortment of culinary counters from some of Hong Kong's most exciting foodie talents and now, there are three new ones. Francis, a Wan Chai favourite offering smashing Middle Eastern food, has their signature rotisserie meats on the menu including za’atar spiced chicken served with moudadara and spiced rice with lentils and beef short rib shawarma. There's also lamb or veggie Manti dumplings, Israeli-style sabich using Jerusalem sesame bagel with fried eggplant and a three-course meal exclusive to Basehall including a bagel with a choice of meze, main course and dessert. Pub 1842 by Young Masters have also launched Grub 1842 where there will be a variety of gourmet mac and cheese available, and BaseHall Bar has revamped into a new wine bar concept, WineHouse, to pour glasses from a curated collection of wine from all over the world.
Censu
The new restaurant opens July 15 and is helmed by ex-Fukuro Japanese chef Shun Sato and fellow Fukuro and Ho Lee Fook alum Keaton Lai as general manager. Censu, the Japanese word for a folding fan, is named in reference to the senses. From the basics of smell, taste, touch, sound, and sight to the sense of craft, fashion, music, and design of the restaurant, and ultimately, a sense of place.
The food menu, which will rotate a series of specials to showcase the best of the season, is inflected by the traditional izakaya-style cooking of Sato’s father, but Censu itself is not an izakaya and offers a more food-focused and delicately refined menu with dishes such as the ika somen dish of Squid White Kimuchi which pairs finely sliced raw squid with green apple and daikon fermented white kimchi, and the bound-to-be-popular Unigiri which features a toasted onigiri topped with fresh sea urchin served in abalone dashi.
Drinks at Censu are easy going with a signature Lemon Sour Highball using Mugi Shochu made from barley and Ramune (the fun carbonated drink with a marble in the bottle) with a dash of lemon, as well as natural wines, and a curated selection of premium sake by Keaton Lai.
In case you missed what happened last month...
Crust Italian
Taking over the old La Piola spot on the ground floor of the historical Woo Cheong Pawn Shop, which is directly underneath The Pawn, new Italian restaurant Crust has officially opened its doors in Wan Chai. Offering a taste of Naples and the Amalfi Coast, Crust Italian combines a pasticceria (Italian pastry shop) with a restaurant and Italian street food takeaway counter. The all-day venue takes you from your morning pastry and coffee to lunch and afternoon tea, before a little aperitivo and dinner. There’s a lot on offer here, but highlights include sfogliatelle which are puff pastries filled with lemon-scented cream or custard – street-food style calamari or pizza fritti wrapped in a paper cone for takeaway, and seafood scialatielli served with a 14-hour ragu made with six different cuts of pork beef and veal, among many other Italian dishes. There will also be a variety of cocktails made with Amalfi gins, Campari, and wines by the glass, all accompanied by a complimentary buffet of dishes to graze on during aperitivo hour.
Momoz (Central)
Opening two locations in Tsim Sha Tsui and Lan Kwai Fong simultaneously on June 21, Momoz is a fast-casual restaurant offering Nepalese dumplings (or momo) and rolls with a unique and modern attitude. Freshly prepared and steamed, the bite-sized momos are paired with their own sauce to match and can be enjoyed at the venue or for takeaway. Options include the classic chicken ($88/8pcs) and vegetarian momo ($78/8pcs), while the char siu momo ($88/8pcs), katsu chicken curry fried momo ($88/8pcs), kimchi momo ($98/8pcs), and Swiss Italian cheese momo ($98/8pcs) may be a little more surprising. They also offer rolls wrapped in paratha flatbread with interesting fillings including Hong Kong-style char siu roll ($108) and dynamite prawn roll ($118). Wash it all down with a Hot Virgin Chili Mojito ($42) or house lemonade ($42) and you’ll be asking for more momos.
Feather & Bone (Causeway Bay)
The Lee Garden Two branch of Feather & Bone combines shopping and dining in the form of a new retail-restaurant-bakery hybrid venue. The new Causeway Bay location houses a butcher’s area, an extensive grocery section (over 2,000sq ft), a big restaurant and dining area (3,498sq ft), and its first-ever sit-down bakery. Bread lovers can enjoy oven-fresh sourdough, while coffee drinkers can sip on their F.A.B. Coffee Roasters house blend. Meanwhile, meat-eaters will also be pleased with the Butcher’s Island’s hand-picked steaks, carved cuts, and other quality meats, not to mention fresh oysters, mussels, salmon, and more from the brand’s first seafood counter. You can even book yourself in for private classes for sausage-making, lamb butchery or Beef Wellington masterclasses, which are all followed by a sit-down dinner. To celebrate the opening, a range of exclusive offers will be running throughout the month of June, including an early bird offer for a complimentary baked pastry with every coffee or tea purchased from 7am to 10am, double points for Feather & Bone rewards members, and more.
La Vache (Admiralty)
Tucked inside Pacific Place, the popular steak-frites restaurant makes its third mark in Hong Kong with a new location on the ground floor of the luxury mall, just beneath the cinema. The new La Vache holds a similar brasserie-style design as its sister restaurants in Soho and Tsim Sha Tsui with the red banquettes and checkered tablecloths. Here, the classic combo of walnut salad, 10oz USDA prime ribeye steak and unlimited fries with their signature sauces, is offered ($338 per person), alongside a selection of cocktails, wines (house wine $88/glass), and a dessert trolley to choose sweet treats from.
Whey
It’s not uncommon to find restaurants that merge cuisines. Some may even call it fusion, though most chefs will bear teeth and growl if you even utter the F word these days. Thankfully, with Whey, it doesn’t seem to matter so much as the cuisine is a little less defined, though nonetheless complex. European techniques and Asian flavours fluidly ebb and flow on the menu, thanks to Singaporean chef Barry Quek (of Beet which has since closed and Return of Lemak in Basehall) and his experience across Singapore, Belgium, Melbourne, London, and Hong Kong.
Whey’s interior is warm with earthy tones, natural rattan, deep tropical greens, and brass details that echo the European-Asian cuisine concept, bringing Scandinavian folk art and Peranakan architecture together like never before. The opening tasting menu is an introduction to Barry’s impressive cooking style, where he cleverly layers ingredients, textures and flavours in triumphant combos as seen in dishes such as fresh Fukuoka oyster topped with caviar on a bed of sweet spring peas; charcoal-grilled local kinmedai with diced cuttlefish in a tangy tamarind sauce accompanied by grilled petai (stinky) beans and pickled banana shallot; an insanely good Bak Kut Teh-inspired New Territories pork rib served with pork heart and cabbage; the softest buah keluak (black nut) brioche with buah keluak emulsion; and even a Maoshan Wang durian ice cream with caviar and milk crisps that just works.
The restaurant is currently in its soft opening stage, but I can’t help but feel that this might be one of the most exciting restaurant openings this year.
Pici (Kennedy Town)
Not that we need another reason to love the popular pasta bar, but Pici’s sixth branch is now in Kennedy Town and ready with their soul-satisfying hand-rolled pasta made fresh daily. The new venue offers the same top-quality Italian food served by a fun and friendly staff at incredibly great value. The fuss-free and casual style restaurant remains a no-reservations spot, but they more than makeup for it with their quick service. They also have some exclusive pasta dishes for Pici Kennedy Town, including a ravioli of Atlantic codfish wrapped in spinach dough and topped with capers, olives, and potato mousse, and a rich and creamy tagliatelle with black mussels in saffron cream, cherry tomato, chilli and garlic, along with favourites of pappardelle lamb ragu, and cacio e pepe among others.
Margo
Described as an intimate brasserie-style modern European restaurant, Margo is led by German chef Mario Paecke (previously of Somm and two-Michelin-starred restaurant Amber) and is set to open its doors in mid-June. The menu will be locally inspired with expanded flavours from Europe, including his native Germany. His rendition of Berlin's currywurst, for instance, takes on the classic comfort food with bite-sized Bratwurst and curry ketchup sauce. Meanwhile, his take on Königsberger Klopse is made up of veal meatballs with Norwegian langoustine in a fresh but creamy caper sauce.
Tokyo Chikara Meshi
Bowling over from Japan to Hong Kong is the original creator of grilled beef bowls Tokyo Chikara Meshi, a restaurant chain with a history of more than 45 years in Japan. The restaurant is set to open later this month on the ground floor of The Forest shopping mall in Mong Kok. Practical and affordable at any time of the day, the donburi, or Japanese rice bowl, is filled with rice and topped with juicy grilled-to-order beef or pork slices that are charred before they’re glazed in barbecue sauce. The menu offers everything from signature grilled beef bowls, with or without cheese, sauteed beef and vegetables, fried pork with ginger, and deep-fried chicken sets.
Pablo
Named after and inspired by the spirit and creativity of one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, Pablo is Tsim Sha Tsui East’s newest restaurant that takes on classic Mexican cuisine and gives it a Southeast Asian paint over. The modern dining restaurant has three areas to enjoy including a casual dining area for laid-back lunches, a lounge for cool cocktails in the evening, and a more secluded area for those romantic date nights. As for the menu, Pablo’s cuisine is Mexican based and leans towards seafood infused with Asian elements. Think tacos al pastor (or pork tacos) made with marinated and grilled pork neck with pineapple, cabbage, mint, Thai basil and lime leaf; yellow ceviche with hamachi, mango, ginger, turmeric and lemongrass; and tamal de cochinita which is a baked and pulled pork shoulder in banana leaf with pickled ginger and red onion slaw. Pablo also offers vegetarian options along with creative cocktails to try.
Odds
Odds, in reference to the expression of ‘beating the odds’, aims to give customers a one-stop-shop Japanese dining experience. Odds categorises itself as an omakase, teppanyaki and yakitori restaurant, as well as a bar and cafe helmed by, not just one chef but a team of chefs from Lubuds Group (the people behind Odea, Pano, and Mian, among others). Drink in the atmosphere at the O Bar, enjoy refreshments and snacks in the Yaki Room, or indulge at the sushi bar and teppanyaki counter on either side of the main ‘Sushi Kou’ dining area. The upper level also holds a multi-function private dining room with a live cooking station for omakase, teppanyaki, or kappou cuisine. Highlights and signatures include a foie gras and persimmon monaka, Kyoto-style cedarwood grilled sea perch, Wagyu and sea urchin clay pot rice, fatty tuna and Wagyu tartare with caviar and much more.
Graham St Food Hall
Graham St Food Hall offers comfort food from around the world with five vendors including Smoke & Barrels, Basque-style burnt cheesecake bakery La Viña, Detroit-style pizza makers Motown, Spanish chocolatier Casa Cacao, and brand new Japanese hamburger steak concept Hambāgā at the venue. Smoke & Barrels serves sandwiches and smoked meats, featuring the likes of beef brisket, Italian sausage, and pastrami pork ribs or chicken, while Motown Pizza & Wings – named after Detroit's nickname, Motor City – offers cheesy square-shaped Detroit-style pizza. Over at Hambāgā, Japanese-style hamburg steak donburi bowls are customised for preference with a choice of five proteins including USDA beef and Duroc pork. Other highlights include sweet treats from La Viña with its Basque burnt cheesecake as well as cakes, croissants, cookies, scones, and bread. Spanish bean-to-bar chocolate maker Casa Cacao offers artisanal chocolate bars and bonbons made with sustainably sourced premium cacao beans.
Grain
Grain, in partnership with one of Hong Kong’s top craft brewers Gweilo, is a restaurant and bar offering gastropub food for weekend brunch, Sunday roast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, with beers and drinks to match. The food menu, led by head chef Matthew Ziemski whose experience spans well-known establishments in the UK such as Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, focuses on a modern gastropub-style of cuisine with comforting flavours driven by seasonal ingredients, many of which are used in the beer brewing process. Think pork and beer malt sausages served with burnt apple ketchup and celeriac remoulade, Scotch eggs with beer mustard, slow-cooked ox cheek and stout beer pie with bone marrow and mashed potato, and a series of Roman-style Pinsa pizza with a focaccia base. Not forgetting the desserts, diners can also indulge in sweet treats including a Millionaire Chocolate Tart with salted caramel, dark chocolate ganache and pistachio ice cream, and Broken Tiramisu, a deconstructed version of the Italian classic, among other items. They also offer a dedicated kid's menu to make the meal a family affair.