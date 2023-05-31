Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The St. Regis Bar Macao
Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Bar Macao/Michael Weber

The best bars in Macau

Where to find boozy delights in Las Vegas of the East

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

Renowned for its vibrant casinos and extravagant hotels, Macau is definitely on the list of must-visit destinations in Asia. After a cultural tour and some time spent at the slots, a visit to Macau wouldn't be complete without enjoying a well-crafted cocktail, wine, or dram of whisky at one of the city's best watering holes. Whether you're looking for a casual evening drink or a night of partying, Macau has something to offer everyone. From chic rooftop bars with stunning city views to traditional Portuguese taverns serving delicious wines, Macau's bar scene is diverse and exciting. Here's our pick of the must-visit drinking dens in our sister SAR.

RECOMMENDED: Get to know Macao, one bite at a time! Visit this link for a roundup of traditional Macao dishes that you must absolutely try when you're in town. 

The best bars in Macau

The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge 
Photograph: Courtesy The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge

The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge 

Located in the integrated resort Galaxy Macau, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge is a place for people who enjoy drams of whisky. Clad in warm earth tones, wooden furniture, and leather sofas, it’s a classic place to enjoy whisky, complete with live music that adds energy to the place. As one of the first Macallan bars in Asia, guests here can discover almost 400 bottles of liquid gold. Enjoy whisky flights or single drams of Scotch, including any bottles of The Macallan’s offering of classic single malts to rare vintage, including a bottle of The Macallan 1988 (MOP188,000) and 1952 (MOP588,000). Their expert mixologists also craft classics and signature cocktails – from sour, spritz, and spirit-forward, like their rendition of Old Fashioned, Seasoned & Fashioned (MOP136) using The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old.  

Sun-Thu 6pm-12mn, Fri-Sat 6pm-1am
203, 2/F, Galaxy Hotel, Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, Cotai, Macau
galaxymacau.com, +853 8883 2221

Vida Rica Bar, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Macau
Photograph: Courtesy  Vida Rica Ba

Vida Rica Bar, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Macau

Mandarin Oriental is known for delivering the best cocktail bars in the region, and Macau's Vida Rica Bar is no exception. Similar to the Mandarin Oriental's The Aubrey bar in Hong Kong, the venue offers three different bar experiences where guests can enjoy Champagne, tapas and coffee, and craft cocktails made by a talented team of bartenders from around the world. The signature cocktail menu features drinks inspired by the nostalgic tastes of Canton (Guangdong Province), including a savoury Char Siew cocktail (MOP148) that resembles the flavours of the classic dish. Guests can enhance their experience with a special cocktail pairing menu that complements each dish

Mon-Thu 5pm-12am, Fri 5pm-1am, Sat 3pm-1am, Sun 3pm-12am
2/F, Mandarin Oriental, Macau, N.◦945, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen, Macau, China
+853 8805 8928
mandarinoriental.com 

Advertising
Goa Nights
Photograph: Courtesy Goa Nights

Goa Nights

Located in Taipa Village in Macau, Goa Nights is a highly recommended drinking spot in the area. This three-story Indian tapas and cocktail bar offers delicious bites and creative tipples. You can order drinks from their signature cocktail menu, which takes inspiration from classics and adds its own twist. Additionally, they offer a drink programme featuring cocktails inspired by iconic places from both Goa and Macau.

Tue-Sun 12nn-1am
118 Rua Correia Da Silva, Macau
+853 2856 7819
goanights.com

The St. Regis Bar Macao
Photograph: Calvin Sit

The St. Regis Bar Macao

A stalwart of the cocktail scene in Macau, this outpost of The St. Regis hotel’s iconic bar is helmed by mixologist Kevin Lai. It’s the perfect place to sip well crafted cocktails in the city amidst luxurious surroundings and soothing live jazz music. It’s a crowd favourite and for a good reason, so make sure to book to get a seat, otherwise, you’ll have to wait your turn in the waiting room. It reflects the bespoke service that the hotel is known for and provides guests a cocktail experience that could as well be your benchmark for a fun evening out in Macau. Browse their selection of wine and spirits, and indulge in New York-inspired cocktails, which includes their rendition of Bloody Mary, Maria Do Leste (MOP148) made using spices that celebrates Macau's diverse cultural history. 

Mon-Sun 12pm-1am
2/F, The St. Regis Macao, The Londoner Macao, Estrada do Istmo, s/n, Cotai, Macau,
+853 882-8898
thestregisbarmacao.com 

Read more
Advertising
Wood House
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Wood House

Wood House is one of the recent additions to the city's thriving craft cocktail scene, and it is helmed by Sola Wong, a local bartender whose passion for mixology results in a cocktail programme that can rival the city's big players. The menu is categorised by flavour profiles, offering a range of options to suit your taste preferences. For a lighter start to your evening, you can choose from the 'Fruity and Easy' to drink cocktails, such as the Frozen Sangria (MOP98) and Moscow Mule (MOP98), or try the Penicillin (MOP108) for something more complex. As the night progresses, you can move on to the 'Pure and Classic' selection, which includes choices like the Martini, Last Word, and Negroni (all MOP108 per serving). Additionally, Wood House offers signature cocktails like the refreshing Kaffir Lime Leaf Guitar (MOP108) and the spirit-forward Smoking Nail (MOP118), which is a unique take on the classic Rusty Nail using a blend of two peaty Scotch whiskies.

G/F A, 30 Edificio Cheong Seng, R. Central, Macau  
+853 6291 2043
fb.com/Wood-House

Two Moons
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Two Moons

Those who wish to explore whiskies from Independent Whisky Bottlers can have their introduction at Two Moons, a quaint cafe by-day and bar by night spot. The bar was co-founded by Frankie Leong, a whisky enthusiast and former bartender at London’s oldest independent whisky specialist, Milroy’s of Soho. Expect rows and rows of IB whiskies, which house hundreds of bottles - there are so many that Frankie can’t even count the exact number. Guests can choose from various drams from award-winning independent whisky bottlers, including Artful Dodger Whisky Collective, Whisky Sponge, Hidden Spirits, and Jack Wiebers’s Great Ocean Liners series, among others. The bar also serves classic cocktails. Just tell the bartenders what you’d like to drink, and they’ll whip it up based on your preferences.

Mon-Sun 12pm-2am
32-A R. de Pedro Nolasco da Silva, Macau
instagram.com/project_twomoons

Advertising
The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge

The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge

Situated on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton Macau, the bar and lounge offer a stunning venue with an elegant design. It boasts beautiful solid wood flooring, plush sofas, and an exquisitely crafted Italian marble bar, complemented by a breathtaking backdrop of Cotai. Guests can indulge in an exquisite afternoon tea set and enjoy sundowners with live music at night. Gin lovers can indulge in the bar's wide selection of gins, including premium and rare bottles from Asia and Europe, which can be enjoyed as bubbly G&Ts.

Mon-Sun 2.30pm-1am
51/F, The Ritz-Carlton, Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baía, Tv. da Esperanca, Macau
+853 8886-6868
galaxymacau.com/dining 

Sky 21 Bar & Restaurant

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by lucky Den (@aaaluckyden_)

Situated on top of the AIA Tower, Sky 21 Bar & Restaurant is a popular city hotspot for viewing the stunning Macau skyline. The venue spans two floors, offering all-day dining options on the first level and indoor and outdoor seating areas on the second floor. Happy hour specials attract a diverse crowd of professionals who come to enjoy sundowners and soak up the vibrant atmosphere and entertainment that Sky 21 is renowned for.

Mon-Sat 11.30am-3:00am, Sun 3pm-2.30am
21/F, AIA Tower, 251A - 301 Avenida Comercial de Macau,, Macau
+853 2822 2122
sunfnbgroup.com

Advertising
Wing Lei Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Wing Lei Bar

Wing Lei Bar

Located beside the Wing Lei Restaurant, this opulent spot is a great place to enjoy a digestif or aperitif before or after dining at its sister venue. The bar offers an extensive selection of gin, Cognac, Calvados, rare Japanese whisky, wine, and Champagne. Signature cocktails are inspired by classics and paired with bar snacks of the same high-quality offerings as those found in Wynn Palace restaurants.

Mon-Sun 5pm-1am
Wynn Palace, Avenida Da Nave Desportiva Cotai, Macau
+853 8889 3663
wynnresortsmacau.com

38 Lounge 
Photograph: Courtesy 38 Lounge 

38 Lounge 

For wine enthusiasts, the lounge on the 38th floor of Altira is an excellent destination to indulge in. Join your friends and sip on glasses of sparkling wine and explore their extensive wine list, which boasts over 40 labels from various winemakers around the globe, including Italy, France, Australia, South Africa, and more. If you're seeking a breathtaking view, this spot is also one of the best places in the city to appreciate Macau's skyline. Book a table and immerse yourself in a convivial atmosphere that comes alive with live bands and local DJ sets. Karaoke rooms are available for those who like to sing their hearts out. 

Tue-Sun 7pm-2am
Level 38, Altira, Hotel Tower, MacaoAv. de Kwong Tung, Macau 
+853 2886 8868
altiramacau.com 

Advertising

MacauSoul

Another place wine lovers must visit is MacauSoul, one of the best places in Macau for tasting Portuguese wines. The extensive menu consists of over 400 labels that are reasonably priced. Owned by a charming British couple, this iconic spot is located just a few steps away from the symbolic Ruins of St Paul. Guests can enjoy a homely atmosphere while sipping glasses of wine and pairing them with cheese. 

Wed-Thu 3pm-10pm, Fri-Sun 3pm-12am
31A Rua de São Paulo, Macau
+853 6686 2855
macausoul.com 

Mcsorely’s Ale House
Photograph: Courtesy Mcsorely’s Ale House

Mcsorely’s Ale House

If you're craving a cold pint of beer, head to McSorley's Ale House at The Venetian Macao. This sports bar offers a variety of British and American-style dishes such as sandwiches, pasta, and hamburgers, as well as pints of Guinness, lagers, ciders, and craft beers from around the world. If you and your friends are sports fans, book a table and enjoy regular screenings of football, MMA, and other sports.

Mon-Sun 12pm-10pm
The Venetian Macao, Shop 1038, Level 1, Estrada da Baia de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, Cotai, Macau
+853 2882 8198
venetianmacao.com 

Advertising
The Roadhouse Macau
Photograph: Courtesy The Roadhouse Macau

The Roadhouse Macau

Do you enjoy live bands playing rock 'n' roll and blues? Look no further than The Roadhouse Macau on Broadway Food Street. Here, you can groove to the music while indulging in smoothies and beers from their wide selection of bottled and tap offerings, as well as pub food such as burgers and pizza. Don't miss out on their food promotions and happy hour, available from 5pm to 8pm.

Mon-Thu 5pm-1am, Fri-Sun 5pm-2am  
E-G016-G019, Broadway Food Street, Broadway Macau, Av. Marginal Flor de Lotus, Macau
+853 2875 2945
galaxymacau.com 

Show moreLoading animation

Explore Macao

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.