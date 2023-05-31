The best bars in Macau

The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge
Located in the integrated resort Galaxy Macau, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge is a place for people who enjoy drams of whisky. Clad in warm earth tones, wooden furniture, and leather sofas, it’s a classic place to enjoy whisky, complete with live music that adds energy to the place. As one of the first Macallan bars in Asia, guests here can discover almost 400 bottles of liquid gold. Enjoy whisky flights or single drams of Scotch, including any bottles of The Macallan’s offering of classic single malts to rare vintage, including a bottle of The Macallan 1988 (MOP188,000) and 1952 (MOP588,000). Their expert mixologists also craft classics and signature cocktails – from sour, spritz, and spirit-forward, like their rendition of Old Fashioned, Seasoned & Fashioned (MOP136) using The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old.
Sun-Thu 6pm-12mn, Fri-Sat 6pm-1am
203, 2/F, Galaxy Hotel, Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, Cotai, Macau
galaxymacau.com, +853 8883 2221