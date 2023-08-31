Time Out says

Hong Kong offers a variety of LGBTQ+ venues, and Causeway Bay is home to quite a number of them. This August, if you're looking to celebrate with friends, make new connections, or embark on a romantic adventure, CWB's gay bars have joined forces to create an electrifying atmosphere on Thursdays. Bing Bing Bar, Sing Sing, Vibranium Bar, Vivere, and The Cloakroom offer drink promotions and late-night happy hours where guests can enjoy incredibly affordable drinks, starting at $10 per glass!

Head to the Oliv Building on 15 Sharp Street East and enjoy a bar-hopping experience. Start at Vibranium on the fifth floor, then move on to Sing Sing on the 18th, and finally, visit Bing Bing HK on the 22nd floor. Vibranium is spicing things up every thirty minutes starting from 8pm where you can order standard cocktails and house wine for only $10 per glass. If you arrive by 8.30 pm, drinks will be priced at an extra $10 every thirty minutes until 9:30 pm. Bing Bing HK offers an all-you-can-drink service of house vodka, gin, whisky, and wine for only $48 from 8pm to 10pm. At Sing Sing, you can enjoy tequila, vodka, and gin shots for only $10 from 9pm to 11pm.

Newly opened Vivere, the hip restobar at Sugar+ owned by Jay Venn, more popularly known as Hong Kong-based drag queen Mocha Diva, is serving up free all-you-can-drink Absolut Vodka from 9pm to 10pm. After 10pm until 2am, you can enjoy their late-night happy hour with spirits priced at $58 each.

Lesbian bar The Cloakroom on Lockhart Road is offering all tap cocktails and house wine and beer for $48 per glass by 8pm. Come late to the party, and prices will increase by $10 per hour.

Get ready to embrace diversity, celebrate love, and make unforgettable memories in this LGBTQ+-friendly neighbourhood.