Ink
Photograph: Courtesy Ink

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Hong Kong

Raise your steins and get drinking!

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
If you’re feeling impatient and can’t wait to celebrate Hallowen at the end of October, keep yourself occupied (and inebriated) with Oktoberfest. So what are you waiting for? Get into the Bavarian spirit, put on your lederhosen, and take a look at our top picks of where to celebrate Oktoberfest.

RECOMMENDED: Looking to fill up your calendar? Check out all the best events happening in Hong Kong this October.

The best Oktoberfest parties in Hong Kong

CulinArt 1862 X Heimat's Oktoberfest celebrations
Photograph: Courtesy CulinArt 1862

CulinArt 1862 X Heimat's Oktoberfest celebrations

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Causeway Bay

German head chefs Stanley Wong of CulinArt 1862 and Peter Find of Heimat have teamed up to create a six-course collaborative menu ($1,080/person) only available on October 13 and 14. Guests will get to savour various authentic dishes and German beers throughout their meal to revel in the festivities of Oktoberfest. Begin with appetisers like currywurst and matjes herring fillet; followed by dishes like smoked salmon kartoffel puffers; spaetzle with raclette and bacon jam, as well as mushrooms and bread pudding. Diners can also feast upon entrees such as wild boar ragout with venison loin, and an irresistible roasting suckling pig, before wrapping up with kaiserschmarrn – pancakes with pear compote and vanilla ice cream. The collaborative menu will be served at CulinArt 1862 on the first evening, and Heimat on the following evening.

Read more
Docktoberfest at Kerry Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Kerry Hotel

Docktoberfest at Kerry Hotel

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Hung Hom

Head to Dockyard at Kerry Hotel every Friday and Saturday from now until October 28 for the restaurant’s Oktoberfest celebrations, cheekily named Docktoberfest. Attendees can feast to their content in pork schnitzels, crispy whole pork knuckles, and wurst platters, and wash everything back with endless steins of beer. Aside from food and drink offerings, the fun-filled evenings will also have entertainment such as live bands, stein-holding competitions, as well as a lucky draw wheel. Guests who purchase free-flow packages or beer combo sets for Docktoberfest will receive game vouchers to participate and have the chance to win prizes. Reserve your spots and find more details about Docktoberfest on Kerry Hotel’s website.

Read more
Central Market's Oktoberfest 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Central Market

Central Market's Oktoberfest 2023

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Central

From October 13 to 31, Central Market’s open-air atrium Oasis will transform into a large-scale beer festival. Oasis’ space will become a vibrant beer garden full of blue and white Bavarian flags and traditional oak barrels, which will make the perfect location for you and your friends to knock back plenty of authentic German beers such as Löwenbräu and Beck’s. Additionally, Central Market will offer a curated selection of authentic German delicacies for customers to indulge in, such as Nuremberg grilled sausages, roasted pork knuckles, pretzels with beer-cheese spread, and apple strudel with vanilla sauce. Renowned German band Die Notenhoblers will be at the beer garden to play lively tunes and keep the atmosphere buzzing while attendees test their skills in games such as beer drinking competitions and giant Jenga.

Read more
Ink's harbourside Oktoberfest celebration
Photograph: Courtesy Ink

Ink's harbourside Oktoberfest celebration

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Soak up the view of Victoria Harbour as you celebrate Oktoberfest at Ink on October 13. The harbour-side eatery will allow guests to try out a selection of German-themed dishes, such as freshly-made pretzels with beer cheese sauce; crispy potato pancakes with smoked salmon and a sour cream-applesauce; currywurst fries loaded with pulled pork and cheese; flammkuchen (German flatbread with creme fraiche, onions, and smoked lardons), as well as crispy chicken schnitzel with beer onions and a cheese bun. Ink’s Oktoberfest evening will also provide guests with craft beers Vienna Amber Lager and King in Yellow Helles, made by local brewery H.K Lovecraft. Reserve your spots for Ink’s Oktoberfest celebrations on Woolly Pig’s website.

Read more
Oktoberfest at Frites
Photograph: Courtesy Frites

Oktoberfest at Frites

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Central

This October, Frites will hold exciting Oktoberfest celebrations for two consecutive Saturdays. On October 14, head to the German restaurant’s Central location to enjoy Lowenbrau steins and barrels to your heart’s (and liver’s) content, and gorge on authentic German delicacies like Bavarian roast chicken, wurst with sauerkraut, and mountainous pretzel towers. During the celebrations, Frites will also provide thrilling challenges such as yodelling contests, stein-pong, and beer-downing. If you can’t make it to that date, Frites will repeat the festivities on the following Saturday at their Causeway Bay location. Save your spots and find more details about the Oktoberfest celebrations on Frites’ website.

Read more
Tong Chong Street Market Beer Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Tong Chong Street Market

Tong Chong Street Market Beer Festival

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Quarry Bay

Taikoo Place’s food and craftsmanship community, Tong Chong Street Market, returns with its annual beer festival from October 12 to 14. During the festival, Taikoo Garden will transform into a beer-tastic playground with games like giant beer pong and pickleball, along with an endless amount of beer for you to quench your thirst. 

This year, Tong Chong Street Market partners with Breer, a local food upcycling start-up that creates beer from surplus bread, to present the Pandan Milkshake IPA. Using pandan leaves harvested from Taikoo Place’s rooftop farm, this light sustainable beer will be exclusively available during the festival. Festival-goers will also get to sample over 70 beer flavours from local breweries such as Black Kite, Carbon Brews, Deadman Brewery, and Heroes Beer Co. 

Additionally, the festival will provide attendees with plenty of culinary options to pair with their ales, like Japanese pickled sea snails from local izakaya Enso, ox tongue tacos from Latin Bites, buttery lobster rolls and Wagyu burgers from Lobster Boss, and plenty more.

Tickets to the Tong Chong Street Market Beer Festival include four hours of free-flow beer as well as a commemorative Beer Festival glass. Purchase your tickets for the Tong Chong Street Market Beer Festival here.

Read more
Outdoor Oktoberfest Fiesta at Le Méridien Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Le Méridien Hong Kong

Outdoor Oktoberfest Fiesta at Le Méridien Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Pok Fu Lam

If lounging by the pool as you feast on German treats sounds like your type of fun, Le Méridien Hong Kong will be holding a poolside outdoor Oktoberfest fiesta on October 29. Attendees will get to sip on free-flow chilled Edinger beer while stuffing their faces with a wide variety of German delicacies such as cold cuts, sugar-baked ham, grilled sausages, and a selection of authentic desserts. If you need a break from all the food and beer, the fiesta will also feature music from live band performances and DJs as well as other entertainment. Book your tables on Le Méridien Hong Kong’s website and find the full Oktoberfest menu here

Read more
Regala Skycity Hotel's Oktoberfest celebrations
Photograph: Courtesy Regala Skycity Hotel

Regala Skycity Hotel's Oktoberfest celebrations

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Chek Lap Kok

This October, Regala Skycity Hotel will provide guests with extravagant Oktoberfest celebrations from the outdoor terrace of their restaurant, Vivace. From now until October 29, the exhilarating festivities will provide live music for attendees to groove to, as well as a wide variety of German beers and a hefty spread of dishes for guests to sip and nibble on. There will also be game booths, photo spots, along with other goodies for attendees to purchase and take home. Get your tickets for this exciting Oktoberfest feast on Regala Skycity Hotel’s website.

Read more
Thirsty for more?

