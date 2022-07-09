Hong Kong
Aqua
Photograph: Courtesy AquaPrivate dining room

The best restaurants in Hong Kong with epic views

The perfect backdrop for a fine meal

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Whether you're looking to catch a beautiful sunset or planning a romantic dinner under the stars, our city has it all. During summer, the window of opportunity to enjoy Hong Kong's harbour and the skyline is limited, but when warmer weather arrives with clear skies, take advantage and dine at eateries with the best views of the city. Here's a roundup of restaurants that offer the most stunning backdrops for your meal. 

RECOMMENDED: Prefer sticking to street level? Head to some of Hong Kong's newest restaurants.

Hong Kong restaurants with epic views

Above & Beyond
Photograph: Courtesy Above & Beyond

Above & Beyond

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

There’s no point in a restaurant boasting a great sky-high view if it doesn’t have great dishes to match. Above & Beyond at Hotel Icon doesn’t disappoint. Sink your teeth in delectable classic and contemporary Chinese dishes and scrumptious dim sum, which is available daily from 11.30 am to 2pm. 

Read more
Alto
Photograph: Courtesy Alto

Alto

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Causeway Bay

Sitting pretty on the top floor of Causeway Bay’s V Point building, Alto is a contemporary steakhouse designed by the legendary Tom Dixon and boasts sophisticated and extraordinary interiors. However, its best feature is probably the breathtaking view over the city. Diners can enjoy the meal accompanied by clouds, the vast Victoria Harbour vista and many of Hong Kong’s landmark skyscrapers. 

Read more
Aqua
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua

Aqua

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Aqua has relocated to the 17th floor of the stylish H Zentre in Tsim Sha Tsui. The venue offers a new look and an even better view of Hong Kong’s skyline. It has a spirit bar and two expansive outdoor terraces where patrons can sip on sundowners and dig into contemporary Italian-Japanese fares amidst a garden setting and harbour views in the backdrop.  

Read more
Cruise Restaurant & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Cruise

Cruise Restaurant & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • North Point

Cruise is a hidden rooftop oasis to enjoy social connections from lunch to afternoon drinks and dinner to late-night tipples. The food and drink menus draw inspiration from South East and North-East Asian cuisine – approaching traditional items in an unorthodox and reimagined way. Soak up the views and drink and dine while overlooking Victoria Harbour.   

Read more
Felix
Photograph: Felix Hong Kong

Felix

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The Peninsula is home to Felix, a European-inspired restaurant created by renowned avant-garde designer Philippe Starck. There are jaw-dropping views from the 28th-floor venue, where you can catch the lights of TST and Central reflected on the harbour waters during dinnertime. 

Read more
Hue Dining
Photograph: Courtesy Hue/Michael Perini

Hue Dining

  • Restaurants
  • Australian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

This spacious modern Australian restaurant in the renovated Hong Kong Museum of Art brings together great food and amazing views. With gastronomic innovation from down under and quality ingredients sourced from around the globe, diners can experience a culinary showcase of Aussie fare, paired with a panoramic view of the harbour. The pre-dinner drinks lounge area even has a set of floor-to-ceiling glass windows that gives you the illusion of being right by the waterfront.

Read more
Ink
Photograph: Courtesy Ink/Michael Perini

Ink

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

This al fresco dining space offers lovely views from its location by the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront. The menu is inspired by casual Australian cuisine, and in line with its waterfront location, all things seafood dominate. The seafood platters are a particularly mouth-watering option to share amongst friends whilst sipping the food bar's selection of beers that include everything from local brews to imports from New Zealand.

Read more
Le 188 Degrees
Photograph: Courtesy Le 188 Degrees

Le 188 Degrees

  • Restaurants
  • Fortress Hill

Located in the Harbour Grand hotel in North Point, Le 188° Restaurant & Lounge has one of the best views in Hong Kong. Here, one can have wine inside or out, snack from a raw bar, and dine with 188-degree views – hence the name. The entrance is grand, lined with the earth’s finest stones, stunning chandeliers, and double-height floor-to-ceiling glass, showcasing a stunning world city from three sides. Indulge in modern European dishes and cocktails in a very romantic environment. 

Read more
Pano
Photograph: Courtesy Pano

Pano

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • West Kowloon

Nestled within West Kowloon Art Park, complete with incredible cross-harbour views of Hong Kong's skyline, Pano offers an Asian-French fine dining experience where diners can enjoy top-quality fare surrounded by the park lawns. Sunsets are remarkably peaceful and enjoyable here, and its romantic setting makes the venue perfect for a date night.  

Read more
Petrus
Photograph: Courtesy Petrus

Petrus

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty

This restaurant has stood the test of time, and its classic style interior has remained too. Though in more recent times the cuisine showcases some really rather innovative contemporary fare, thanks to chef Uwe Opocensky. Pair this with excellent wine, impeccable service, great views of the city, and you have yourself a quintessential spot for a rather special occasion. 

Read more
Popinjays
Photograph: Courtesy Popinjays

Popinjays

  • Restaurants
  • Central

When it comes to rooftop spaces in this city, the widely accepted rule is if you've got it, flaunt it. That’s what The Murray hotel does with Popinjays, the crowning gem of its F&B portfolio. Accessible by a private elevator, the penthouse venue has a bar on one side and the restaurant on the other. It's encased in floor-to-ceiling windows with a wraparound terrace that looks out in all directions to surrounding high-rises. The space is a stunner, a cool blend of class and playfulness, with plenty of Kaws artwork embellishing the walls.

Read more
Radical Chic
Photograph: Courtesy Radical Chic

Radical Chic

  • Restaurants
  • West Kowloon

Perched high on the 101st floor of the International Commerce Center (ICC) in West Kowloon, Radical Chic offers some pretty kick-ass views alongside their inventive Italian cuisine. Head there just before dinner to catch the sunset, sit back, sip on a pre-dinner drink, and enjoy the views. 

Read more
Salisterra
Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra

Salisterra

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty

Salisterra, the Mediterranean restaurant at the Upper House, offers a menu that highlights the coastal cuisines of France and Italy. The boldly coloured restaurant space, much like the rest of the luxury hotel, has also been designed by Hong Kong architect André Fu and boasts impeccable views of the city, making breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner a very easy-to-enjoy experience.

Read more
Sunset Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Grill

Sunset Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Tung Chung

Sunset Grill is a rooftop bar and restaurant on the 19F of Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung. Overlooking the Hong Kong International Airport and Tung Chung, the venue offers a different view of the Hong Kong skyline with unobstructed ocean views. Come here to enjoy a delicious meat and seafood-centric menu and sip on cocktails and wine while enjoying the sunset in the afternoon. 

Read more
Tosca di Angelo
Photograph: Courtesy Tosca di Angelo

Tosca di Angelo

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • West Kowloon
  • price 4 of 4

A perfect choice for special occasions, Tosca di Angelo is a stunning Italian restaurant inspired by one of the most famous operas in history. In a theatrical space featuring flowing fountains and chandeliers, guests can enjoy refined takes on Italian favourites. Not forgetting the view, Hong Kong's stunning cityscape is definitely a sight for sore eyes.

Read more
Zeng
Photograph: Courtesy Zeng

Zeng

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Causeway Bay

Another Causeway Bay location offering epic views is Zeng, a restaurant and bar that blends influences from the East and the West in its cocktails and cuisine. Zeng also offers shisha and boasts a large balcony and lounge space to enjoy the mesmerising 270-degree view of Hong Kong’s skyline.

Read more
