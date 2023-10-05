Keeping with the origins legend, it has become customary to go hiking or climb a mountain during this festival. The autumn weather will make for a nice outdoor trip, and the physical act of ascending to new heights carries an auspicious meaning.

Particularly for Hong Kong and Macau, Chung Yeung is also associated with visiting ancestral graves. Families will often make an outing of it, going to their ancestor’s graves to tidy up and lay out food offerings. Since a lot of burial sites and cemeteries in Hong Kong are located on hills, Hongkongers tend to take this activity as having climbed a mountain as well.

Sometimes, people will also fly kites on Chung Yeung as it is believed to take bad fortune and carry them far away from the kite holder. However, it is important not to pick up pretty kites from the ground, as fallen kites have an ominous meaning instead.