Ancestral tombs and graves during Chung Yeung Festival
Ancestral tombs and graves during Chung Yeung Festival

Your ultimate guide to Chung Yeung Festival

Learn about the origins, traditions, and food of this upcoming festival

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Chung Yeung Festival is coming on October 23 this year, and while it is one of the oldest major holidays in the Chinese calendar and has been celebrated for over 2,000 years, it is perhaps also the most easily confused. Chung Yeung actually reflects many of the values and beliefs that Chinese people hold dear – including respect for the elderly and ancestors. Here is your one-stop guide to celebrating Chung Yeung Festival in the city.

Explainer to Chung Yeung Festival

What is Chung Yeung Festival?

Chung Yeung Festival is celebrated on the ninth day of the ninth month in the lunar calendar – which is why it is sometimes also referred to as the Double Ninth Festival. It is one of China’s most traditional festivals, having been referenced in writing since before the Eastern Han period (AD 25), dating back to as early as the Warring States era.

According to the ancient divination text the I Ching (also known as the Book of Changes), odd numbers have yang (masculine) energy, and nine, being the largest single odd number, is considered the most positive. The repeated nines in Chung Yeung mean this is an auspicious date. In Chinese, this festival is, therefore, called 重陽節 (cung4 joeng4 zit3), meaning the ‘Double Yang Festival’.

Chung Yeung Festival origins and legends
Chung Yeung Festival origins and legends

Chung Yeung Festival origins and legends

As the story goes, the tradition of Chung Yeung began when a Han dynasty man was advised by a prophet or master to bring chrysanthemum wine and food, and climb a mountain with his family on the ninth day of the ninth month. After spending the day as instructed, the man returned home to find all the villagers and his livestock dead. If he had not climbed the mountain, his entire family would have perished too. Since then, Chinese people have followed the custom of climbing up the mountains, or being on higher ground during Chung Yeung to avoid ill fortune.

What do people do during the Chung Yeung Festival?
Photograph: Shutterstock

What do people do during the Chung Yeung Festival?

Keeping with the origins legend, it has become customary to go hiking or climb a mountain during this festival. The autumn weather will make for a nice outdoor trip, and the physical act of ascending to new heights carries an auspicious meaning. 

Particularly for Hong Kong and Macau, Chung Yeung is also associated with visiting ancestral graves. Families will often make an outing of it, going to their ancestor’s graves to tidy up and lay out food offerings. Since a lot of burial sites and cemeteries in Hong Kong are located on hills, Hongkongers tend to take this activity as having climbed a mountain as well.

Sometimes, people will also fly kites on Chung Yeung as it is believed to take bad fortune and carry them far away from the kite holder. However, it is important not to pick up pretty kites from the ground, as fallen kites have an ominous meaning instead.

Are there specific foods associated with Chung Yeung?
Photograph: Shutterstock

Are there specific foods associated with Chung Yeung?

Since the Chung Yeung legend mentions chrysanthemum wine, this flower has become very much associated with the festival. Do try it if you have the chance; chrysanthemum wine is said to have anti-aging properties and is supposedly also beneficial for eyesight.

Aside from wine, you may see a lot more chrysanthemum desserts and Chung Yeung cakes during this time – the latter is a steam rice flour confection usually decorated with jujube, chestnuts, and almonds. Jury’s still out on whether chrysanthemum tea can also make a good wine substitute, but since it’s really the flower that has the lucky connotation of longevity, we say, why not?!

Is Chung Yeung Festival the same as Ching Ming Festival?
Photograph: Shutterstock

Is Chung Yeung Festival the same as Ching Ming Festival?

Both these festivals involve grave sweeping and paying respects to deceased family, so it’s understandable how Ching Ming might be confused with Chung Yeung – but no, they are two separate festivals. 

Ching Ming takes place in the spring, where families traditionally pray for prosperity and a blessed farming season ahead. In contrast, Chung Yeung occurs in autumn, at the end of the growing season, and people would traditionally give thanks for the good harvest and blessings received over the past year.

Most importantly, is Chung Yeung a public holiday?

Yes, it is indeed! As a general day off, schools and most businesses will be closed for Chung Yeung. As the festival this year falls on a Monday, we’ll all be having a long weekend.

Talk about Chung Yeung in Cantonese

Essential Chung Yeung vocabulary

重陽節 (chung yeung jit): Chung Yueng Festival

九月九 (gau yuet gau): The ninth of the ninth month

登高 (dang gou): To ‘ascend heights’, an elegant way to refer to mountain climbing

祭祖 (zai jou): Making offerings to ancestors

菊花酒 (guk faa jaau): Chrysanthemum wine

行山 (haang saan): To hike or climb a mountain

重陽糕 (chung yeung gou): Chung Yeung cake

