What is Chung Yeung Festival?
Chung Yeung Festival is celebrated on the ninth day of the ninth month in the lunar calendar – which is why it is sometimes also referred to as the Double Ninth Festival. It is one of China’s most traditional festivals, having been referenced in writing since before the Eastern Han period (AD 25), dating back to as early as the Warring States era.
According to the ancient divination text the I Ching (also known as the Book of Changes), odd numbers have yang (masculine) energy, and nine, being the largest single odd number, is considered the most positive. The repeated nines in Chung Yeung mean this is an auspicious date. In Chinese, this festival is, therefore, called 重陽節 (cung4 joeng4 zit3), meaning the ‘Double Yang Festival’.