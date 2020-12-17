Best things to do in Hong Kong between now and Christmas
Make the most of that sweet, sweet downtime
Are you looking for things to do between now and Christmas? You've come to the right place. Here, you'll find some of the coolest events happening around the city, whether you're looking for online or offline events. If you don't see anything you like, make use of our Things to Do section and start making plans for your next big adventure once it is safe for us to explore the city again.
Please note that some events may be temporarily suspended in view of the latest pandemic situation. Be sure to stay up to date with the city's latest social distancing regulations and check ahead if venues are still open before visiting.
Best events happening this long weekend
Christmas Market at Landmark
Landmark is known for their grand Christmas display every year, and this time, they've added a Christmas market into the mix. From now until December 31, shoppers can step inside the festively decked out market and browse through all kinds of lifestyle products, homeware, and designer items that will make the perfect gift for a loved one.
Contemporary Showcase: My Life Is Pointless by Joan Cornellà
One of our favourite cartoonists, Joan Cornellà, is back! In collaboration with Hong Kong-based creative studio AllRightsReserved, the Contemporary Showcase: My Life Is Pointless by Joan Cornellà is an exhibition featuring a total of 48 pieces of artworks by the artist, making it his biggest solo exhibition ever in Hong Kong. The exhibition also marks Cornellà’s third solo exhibition in Hong Kong and will showcase for the first time a series of life-sized panels, shaped panel paintings, bronze sculptures, as well as a selection of limited print works. The artist's past exhibitions in Hong Kong have received overwhelming responses, proving just how much Hongkongers relate to his worldviews – so don't sit this one out!
Please note that all timeslots are fully booked, but you can make a request to be on the waitlist through the exhibition's online booking system here.
Murray Christmas Market
The Murray Christmas Market is a ten-day pop-up offering a wide range of homeware, pet supplies, pantry items, skincare products, and more. Held at the hotel's Cotton Tree Terrace, the open-air market will no doubt help you get your gift list checked off.
Imagine the 'Im'possibilities: Bamboo at Crafts on Peel
Imagine the 'Im'possibilities: Bamboo is Craft on Peel's first thematic exhibition. The works of ten artisans from Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong will be display showcasing a modern approach to the traditional craftsmanship of bamboo. Visitors are invited to explore the different natural qualities of bamboo and how they can be manipulated with contemporary aesthetics, and learn about the historical context of how bamboos have played an integral part of our society for over thousands of years.
Operation Santa Paws
Organised by Hong Kong’s largest pet supply stores, Whiskers N Paws, Operation Santa Paws is an annual rescue campaign that makes sure sheltered pets are well cared for during the festive season. This year, they are bringing back their charity collection drive to help collect and donate new or gently-used pet supplies to various local pet shelters, including SPCA, Hong Kong Dog Rescue, Paws United Charity, and more. If you want to do your part in making sure that our furry friends are well cared for during the festive season, click here for more details on what you can donate, as well as where to find drop-off and collection points around the city.
Bringing You Christmas at Pacific Place
The Steamship Santa has officially docked at Pacific Place this winter! From now until Jan 2, visitors may hop onboard a 15-metre-long ship and pay a visit to Santa’s Cabin or the Elf Workshop at Pacific Place.
At Santa’s Cabin, visitors can experience Hong Kong’s first, fully immersive, digital encounter with Santa Claus. Take pictures with the jolly old man using AR-technology, and buy photo frames or Christmas candy to commemorate the experience. Other attractions include The Elf Workshop and Little Elves’ Training Camp. There will are also on-site and online workshops where you can make your own Christmas gifts and receive limited souvenirs after.
Pacific Place will also be hosting a virtual Christmas storytelling session on Youtube, and will be inviting special guests to the platform via Instagram and Facebook. The activity is free for all, but don’t forget to reserve a spot first!
Christmas Stickation at Langham Place
From now until Jan 3, Langham Place is bringing a little slice of the region we all miss travelling to – Japan. Unlike your usual Christmas displays, the mall’s decoration this year features a solo exhibition by Japanese artists Yukino Omura. Using only colourful dot stickers on a blank canvas, Omura has created pieces featuring the night view of Victoria Harbour, neon signs of Nathan Road, and for this specific exhibition, the artist has created a dazzling two-meter-wide and 1.6-meter-tall masterpiece that depicts the streets of Mong Kok at night. Her other works illustrate iconic nightscapes of Japanese landmarks such as Kabukicho in Shinjuku and Dotonbori in Osaka.
Alien Planet Christmas Party at Olympian City
Though flying across the world is not exactly viable this holiday, you can let your mind escape to outer space by heading to Olympian City’s Alien Planet Christmas Party. Created from real ideas by a team of kid ‘consultants’ aged five to nine, this alien invasion has been customised to inspire and entertain every child. With a giant spacecraft and multi-sensory experience zones, this celebration involves interactive installations, games, and missions with themes like inventing and decoding alien messages, drawing quirky self-portraits, and singing along to Christmas songs. After completing the activities, you can redeem an Alien Planet board game, a denim tote bag, face masks, and other rewards too.
'Together We're Happy' The Smurfs Art Exhibtion
The Smurfs have officially landed! Held at Gallery by the Harbour, the 'Together We're Happy' Smurfs art exhibition features art prints, figurines, exclusive Smurf merchandise, and a giant installation comprised of 99 hand-painted Smurfs, each accessorised with musical instruments, cameras, sunglasses, skateboards, and more. A collection of art prints developed from the cartoon's manuscripts are also on display, along with 10 new Hong Kong-themed prints created specifically for the exhibition.
Last but certainly not least, check out The Nostalgic Hong Kong Smurf figures, and take home an array of collectables which have been infused with our city's unique elements, including figures, stamps, t-shirts, pins, and tote bags.
Christmas Club at Harbour City
Just next door to the adorable Smurfs Exhibition is Christmas Club at Harbour City, a series of decorations and festive activities designed for children. You will see mascots on the School Hall Stage in the mall atrium, wearing cute monster costumes designed by Dutch artist Eva Cremers and performing ‘music’ (which is actually miming and skits). After snapping away on your camera, feel free to head towards the Club’s Activity Room to take a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes preparations of the characters. In the room, your kids can design their own monsters upon donating $20 to the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation. You can also enrol your children in the Christmas Club themselves by submitting a video of their own carolling performance. If their video ends up being chosen, they may appear on Harbour City’s digital panels and social media platforms, spreading the joy of Christmas with others.
The School Hall Stage is open in the Atrium II of Gateway Arcade, from 10am to 10pm every day until December 27, whereas the Club’s Activity Room is open in the Atrium of Ocean Terminal from 12pm to 9pm every day until January 3.
Butterflies of Hope
Butterflies of Hope is an illuminating AI interactive art display created by 2019 Martell Artist of the Year, Victor Wong, featuring a 7-meter giant stained glass butterfly and over 350 little LED butterflies covering at Lee Tung Avenue. During the daytime, the butterflies will reflect and refract natural daylight onto the ground, painting the avenue in different butterfly shapes and colours. At nights, AI will control the butterflies to dazzle along with music, bringing a unique music-and-light symphony to its audience. Sitting in the atrium is also a 12-meter-tall Christmas tree with touchless interactive technology and a special shadow projection effect to project butterflies on everyone's clothes.
Outside In: An Unconventional World of Art Toys
Featuring over 100 art toys and sculptures, the Outside In: An Unconventional World of Art Toys experience store presents a comprehensive collection of artworks by award-winning sculptor and art toy designer Jason Freeny.
The experience store, which will be held both at the K11 Art Mall Atrium and chi K11 art space, explores the journey of how Freeny's characters were born. From never-before-seen hand-drawn sketches and paintings to the now-iconic anatomised sculptures seen and showcased around the world. A series of life-sized installations will also be on display, including the world premiere of XXRay Luffy from the popular anime One Piece, and the Dissected Popek, the famous squatting balloon dog designed in collaboration with London-based artist Whatshisname.
