5 most iconic movies starring Hong Kong music legend Leslie Cheung

April 1. Many of you may know this day as April Fools Day, but to Hongkongers, this day also marks the death anniversary of one of our city’s greatest music legends – Leslie Cheung. It’s been 19 years since the singer-slash-actor passed away, and so, to pay homage to ‘Gor Gor’ (a loveable nickname Leslie Cheung is often referred to), we've gathered five of the most iconic films he has played in over the years. Enjoy.

RECOMMENDED: Want to watch more local films? Check out these Hong Kong movies you can stream on Netflix and Disney+.