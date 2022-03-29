5 most iconic movies starring Hong Kong music legend Leslie Cheung

Days of Being Wild 阿飛正傳 (1990)
A movie with which Wong Kar-wai became an auteur and Leslie Cheung became James Dean reincarnated. Days of Being Wild is, above all, a hymn to rebellion – an intention noticeable from Wong’s deliberate ditching of the conventional genre formula. Set in 1960s Hong Kong, playboy Yuddy’s determination to leave his foster mother to look for his unknown birth mother has been regularly compared to Hong Kong’s then-impending handover. The character’s comparison of himself to a fabled kind of ‘bird without legs’ – and thus could only land when it died – also mirrored the sense of rootlessness keenly felt by the population. Making it one of Cheung and Wong's most iconic works.