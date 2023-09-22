15 Hollywood movies that were set in Hong Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
If you thought it was cool seeing robots and superheroes flying around Hong Kong, then you definitely need to watch Godzilla vs. Kong. The most recent Hollywood movie set in Hong Kong, Godzilla vs. Kong puts the cinematic world's most legendary mythical beasts in each other's path going head to head. For their final showdown, the two creatures go into an epic battle that sees our city, in all its neon-lit glory, getting completely destroyed. Terrifying. But it looked awesome.