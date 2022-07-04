The most iconic film adaptations by late novelist Ni Kuang

The Seventh Curse (原振俠與衛斯理) 1986
Based on Ni’s Wisely novel series, The Seventh Curse follows the series’ eponymous novelist and protagonist, Wisely, on his intrepid adventures. Despite being the first novel written by Ni to be adapted into a film, this movie certainly didn’t hold back in its shock factor. Played by Chow Yun-fat, this gory thriller sees Wisely teaming up with his friend Dr Yuen, braving the thick jungles of Thailand to save Betsy from being sacrificed to the Worm Tribe. In doing so, Yuen gets plagued with blood curses where his leg periodically bursts, but he must find an antidote or he will die.