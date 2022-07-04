The most iconic film adaptations by late novelist Ni Kuang

Last Sunday, influential Chinese wuxia novelist and screenwriter Ni Kuang passed away at 87 years old. As one of the ‘four great talents of Hong Kong’, Ni has created more than 300 wuxia and science fiction novels and contributed to more than 400 film scripts. Ni is most well known for the adventure-science fiction series Wisely, and other timeless creations like The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, and iconic Bruce Lee films such as Fists of Fury and The Big Boss.



Numerous written works by Ni have also been adapted into films. Let’s take a look at some of his most iconic works that made it onto the big screen.



RECOMMENDED: Check out our list of new movies and series to watch on Netflix this month.