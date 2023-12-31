Hong Kong
Timeout

Asaya Kitchen's seabass-focused tasting menu
Photograph: Courtesy Asaya Kitchen

The best healthy restaurants in Hong Kong

Eat healthily without sacrificing any flavour

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
After plenty of back-to-back indulgent meals during the festive season, it’s not surprising to feel sluggish from all those food comas. With the new year beginning, it’s the perfect time to start eating healthier, and Hong Kong has a great number of healthy restaurants. From plant-based and vegan, to seafood-focused and venues that use sustainably farmed ingredients, these are our top picks for the best healthy restaurants in the city.

Hong Kong's best healthy restaurants

Ahimsa Buffet
Photograph: Courtesy Ahimsa Buffet

Ahimsa Buffet

  • Restaurants
  • Vegetarian
  • Tseung Kwan O

Ahimsa Buffet is a buffet chain with branches in Tseung Kwan O, Mong Kok, Central, and Tsuen Wan; and they specialise in offering vegan and vegetarian-friendly dishes at wallet-friendly prices. Here, you can find all sorts of dishes from sushi, Chinese roast meats, dim sum, curries, sashimi slices, and even vegan desserts. Here, you can eat as much as your heart desires, so long as you pay the according entry fee depending on your meal time, so you're sure to leave with a completely full stomach. 

Veda
Photograph: Courtesy Veda

Veda

  • Restaurants
  • Vegetarian
  • Central

Proving that plant-based eating is anything but boring, Veda plates up vibrant, flavour-forward creations that will taste as good as it is good for you. Think refreshing watermelon salads, momo dumplings filled with spinach and ricotta and served with tangy tomato chutney, spiced mushroom curry and aloo gobi. The restaurant also offers an artisanal list of coffees, wines, and cocktails to go with its green menu. They open for breakfast too, so you can start the day right. 

Pololi
Photograph: Courtesy Pololi

Pololi

  • Restaurants
  • Hawaiian
  • Central

Centred around the traditional Hawaiian dish of poke, which generally consists of raw fish that’s been cut into cubes and then marinated in a whole host of sauces and flavours, Pololi opened in 2014 and has offered exactly that to the people of Hong Kong since. All you have to do is choose from rice, salad or a half-and-half base, and then order the protein which ranges from tuna to salmon and even tofu. The sauces rotate but, popular poke bowl choices include the traditional spicy and wasabi mayo.

Asaya Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Asaya Kitchen

Asaya Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Asaya Kitchen at Rosewood Hong Kong offers a medley of Mediterranean pescatarian dishes that are focused on ingredients sourced from local farms, fisheries and food producers. Highlights from their menu include Palamos red prawn linguini, poached lobster served with celeriac remoulade and juniper coulis, blue fin tuna carpaccio, Spanish sea bass with sea urchin emulsion, and plenty more.

Treehouse
Photograph: Treehouse/Facebook

Treehouse

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Treehouse is a plant-based restaurant built on the premise that dining should be sustainable, ethical, modern, and fast. This fast-casual venue serves up fresh food in an eco-friendly and thoughtfully constructed space. They also offer gluten-free and raw items, and can even cater to a variety of allergies. The unprocessed menu features bowls, wraps, burgers, and salads, that can be washed down with your choice of cold-pressed juices, cold brew coffee, smoothies, kombucha, wine, and craft beer.

Knead
Photograph: Knead/Facebook

Knead

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Sheung Wan

Offering freshly-made sandwiches and salads in Sheung Wan, Knead is the perfect place to grab something healthy while you're on the go. You can build your own sandwich with various bread, including a gluten-free option, be it toasted or not, and have it with your choice of spread and toppings. Similarly, salads can be built with different greens and pulses for a base, dressings, and of course, a whole host of nutritious and tasty toppings.

Want some more ideas on how to boost your health?

