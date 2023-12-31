Hong Kong's best healthy restaurants

Ahimsa Buffet is a buffet chain with branches in Tseung Kwan O, Mong Kok, Central, and Tsuen Wan; and they specialise in offering vegan and vegetarian-friendly dishes at wallet-friendly prices. Here, you can find all sorts of dishes from sushi, Chinese roast meats, dim sum, curries, sashimi slices, and even vegan desserts. Here, you can eat as much as your heart desires, so long as you pay the according entry fee depending on your meal time, so you're sure to leave with a completely full stomach.
After plenty of back-to-back indulgent meals during the festive season, it’s not surprising to feel sluggish from all those food comas. With the new year beginning, it’s the perfect time to start eating healthier, and Hong Kong has a great number of healthy restaurants. From plant-based and vegan, to seafood-focused and venues that use sustainably farmed ingredients, these are our top picks for the best healthy restaurants in the city.
