Hotel Diaries: Experience old-world charm luxury at Mandarin Oriental

The experience

A stay in the Harbour View Suite requires soaking in the views and, of course, long baths in the opulent marble bathroom, which you can request to be prepared by the hotel's butler service, complete with bubbles and rose petals. The best time to do this is during turndown service, so you can enjoy the night views of the city and dancing lights from the harbour – don't forget a glass of wine in hand.

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta I Mandarin Oriental's Harbour View Suite bathroom

While staying in the Harbour View Suite is already a vacation, it would be amiss if you won't enjoy the dining and drinking facilities in the hotel, especially when the booking comes with dining or spa service credits. Afternoon tea and breakfast are available at the long-established Hong Kong fave, Clipper Lounge, located on top of the hotel's lobby. It gets really packed during the day. For afternoon tea, reserve a table, especially if you're dining with a friend or family member. As for breakfast, which is included in your stay, it is best to come early to avoid the queue as the Clipper Lounge only takes walk-ins. If you want an intimate and stress-free breakfast, head to the Mandarin Club lounge, which is accessible for suite bookings or just grab a table at Café Causette – they don't offer a buffet, but you can choose from Continental or Chinese-style breakfast sets. Whatever you choose to have on your plate, make sure to get a taste of the hotel's famous rose petal jam, which is also available in the Cake Shop.

Aperitivo bar I Photograph: TA I Café Causette's set breakfast

A tasting menu at Michelin-starred Man Wah is the perfect option for dinner. At $1,888 per person, you'll get a seven-course meal that comes with mouth-watering appetisers and petit fours. Follow this with a nightcap at The Aubrey, where rotating cocktails using the season's freshest produce are must-tries.

Retail section I Photograph: TA I Flower arrangement workshop

During our stay, we also booked a complimentary hotel history tour, which is great for whiling away time, and perfect for history buffs who want to explore and discover the hotel's heritage. The fun flower bouquet class taught by the hotel's florists was a great option for an engaging activity.